Stirling ‘smart alec’ driver in dock after passing drug wipe but refusing blood test

A “smart alec” Stirling driver who had taken cocaine passed a roadside drug wipe, then refused a blood test and ended up in court.

Alexander Sweeney claimed to have taken the drug because he was upset his mother had been found, drunk, in the street.

He had driven to the scene but insisted he had consumed the class A drug after his arrival.

Fiscal depute Anne Orr told Stirling Sheriff Court the incident happened on Linden Avenue at around 7.30pm.

“Two passersby noticed an intoxicated woman on the ground and began trying to help her.

“As they were doing so, the accused arrived in his vehicle and appeared to be intoxicated and on speaking to them appeared to be agitated about the female.

“Police attended in response to reports about the woman and the accused seemed to be intoxicated through drink or drugs.

“He was apprehended by police and considering he had been driving earlier, he was taken to the police station and required to provide a blood specimen, which he refused.”

‘Smart alec’

Sweeney, of Linden Avenue, admitted failing to give a specimen of blood at Falkirk police station on March 23.

His solicitor said: “He was contacted to say his mother was ‘at it again’ and he had not taken drink or drugs at that stage.

“He was confronted with his mother on the ground and was very, very upset. He went into the house and took some cocaine.

“Police took a swab from him and that was negative.

“He thought he was a smart alec, thinking he had provided a specimen and why should he have to do so again?

“He very much regrets this – he was being a wise guy.”

He implored Sheriff Neil Kinnear not to ban the 31-year-old from driving as it would negatively affect his children, who rely on him to ferry them to football events and dance classes.

Noting it was “an unusual set of circumstances” and that Sweeney was “candid” in admitting his cocaine use “which (he) didn’t have to” Sheriff Kinnear stopped short of disqualification.

Instead he imposed 10 penalty points and fined him £260.

