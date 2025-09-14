Stirling drink-driver blocked railway station while six times legal limit

A drink-driver blocked access to Stirling railway station while six times the legal limit.

Mantas Simaitis was so drunk he could not remember how he had got the Toyota Hilux pickup to Goosecroft Road.

He has now been banned from the UK’s roads but the ban has no effect in his home country of Lithuania, to which he has now returned.

The city’s sheriff court heard British Transport Police were called to the scene in the middle of the afternoon.

Fiscal depute Anne Orr said: “At 4.20pm British Transport Police officers on duty in the train station became aware of a vehicle causing an obstruction outside.

“They attended to deal with that and the accused was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

“They immediately noted a strong smell of alcohol from him.

“Further officers attended to assist and there was difficulty caused by the language (barrier) and the intoxication.”

Solicitor Alistair Ross, defending, said the vehicle belonged to Simaitis’ then-employer and had since been returned to him.

He said: “He has no memory of events.

“He had been drinking with friends and… he had use of the car through his work.

“He has no idea why he’s driven it that day or in that condition.

“The car has been returned to its owner and he has returned to Lithuania.

“He understands its inevitable he will be disqualified from driving in the UK for a considerable time.”

Simaitis, formerly of Alva, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his system (132mics/22) on August 11 this year.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear noted Simaitis had no convictions or driving record in the UK.

He said: “It’s concerning that the level of intoxication here is very high – it’s almost exactly six times the limit.

“You drove in that condition and its symptomatic of that level that you don’t have any recollection because you were so drunk.”

He disqualified the accused from driving in the UK for 40 months and fined him £320.

