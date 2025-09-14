Stirling court round up — Video nasties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling court round up — Video nasties

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Stirling teenager filmed attacking another girl at a party was reported to the police by her own mother.

Erin Hughson slapped her 16-year-old victim repeatedly on the head at the home of her former co-accused Chloe Alexander, who had a not guilty plea accepted by the Crown.

The video evidence was sent to Hughson’s horrified mother, who contacted police.

The 19-year-old admitted the January 3 assault.

Fiscal depute Ann Orr told the court the complainer was at the party in the Cornton area with friends but did not know her attacker.

“At 4am Ms Hughson said the complainer had been saying things about other people.

”She approached her and slapped her on the face.

“The complainer started crying and got up to leave but Ms Hughson continued to hit her on the head.

”The complainer went into a bedroom and was followed by Ms Hughson, who continued to strike her.

”One person present filmed it on a mobile device and the complainer left the premises to return home.

”The matter was brought to the attention of the police when Ms Hughson’s mother received a video of the incident and contacted them.”

Erin Hughson
Erin Hughson. Image: Facebook

Solicitor Lynn Swan said her client knew the complainer through friends.

“She does accept responsibility for her actions and she very much regrets doing that.

”She has seen the complainer since this happened, in passing, and has avoided her.”

Sheriff Neil Kinnear said: “Whatever goes on at a party and whatever provocation there may have been, you can’t go around hitting people.”

Sentence was deferred for six months for Hughson, of Cornton, to be of good behaviour.

Barking dog row

A Stirling man who shouted at his mother’s neighbours in a row over a barking dog has been fined.

Nicholas Wood told the neighbours “you’re getting done in” during the argument on July 25 this year.

The court heard his mother had been upset by a barking dog at her home in Bannockburn and this had sparked an argument with the people next door.

Wood intervened and made the threats.

His solicitor said Wood had witnessed the pair throwing water at his mother.

Wood, 27, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and was fined £130.

Home drugs scheme

A mother and daughter ran a drug dealing operation from their Stirling property in a bid to pay off a drug debt, the city’s sheriff court heard.

Mairi Terrebonne-Christie’s ex-partner had run up the sum owed and she turned to selling Etizolam – so-called street Valium.

Tia Hynd and Mairi Terrebonne Christie
Tia Hynd (left) and Mairi Terrebonne-Christie arrive at court.

Her daughter Tia Hynd helped package the Class C substance and allowed it to be stored in her room.

Read the full story here.

Hot tub filmer admonished

A pensioner who filmed “noisy” neighbours in a hot tub has been admonished by a sheriff.

Fraser White previously admitted causing two women fear and alarm by filming them in the Bannockburn area last October.

Fraser White
Fraser White.

The 75-year-old lurked behind his bedroom window to capture footage on two occasions.

The court heard that there had been animosity between the neighbours, with claims that both had filmed the other at various times.

However there had been no repeat of the conduct since White admitted the offence in March.

Drink-driver

Ian Halloran, 40, of Westquarter, Falkirk, has been banned from driving after going to comfort his upset girlfriend while marginally over the alcohol limit.

Officers stopped and spoke to him on Borestone Crescent, Stirling, and realised he was under the influence of alcohol, with slurred speech and glazed eyes.#

He admitted driving with excess alcohol (36mics/22).

Solicitor Frazer McCready, defending, said Halloran would have been unlikely to have been prosecuted under the old limit of 35mics, which was reduced to 22 in 2014.

He said his client had “foolishly” jumped in his car to go to his girlfriend’s aid.

He was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined £210.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

