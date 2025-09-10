Rapist binman attacked sleeping woman in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Rapist binman attacked sleeping woman in Perth

Maxwell Muirhead, 27, will be sentenced later after admitting the crime.

By Dave Finlay
Perth city centre
Maxwell attacked the woman after a night out in Perth. Image: DC Thomson

A rapist binman who attacked a sleeping woman in Perth is behind bars.

Maxwell Muirhead, 27, pounced after pestering the woman to sleep on her couch after a night out.

He had shared a taxi from the city centre with his victim and her friend and badgered them to be let into her home.

They made clear they were not interested in him and told him to leave when they became uncomfortable with his behaviour, advocate depute Eilidh Robertson told the High Court in Edinburgh.

She said the victim became “increasingly irritated” by Muirhead and told him she was going for a walk and on her return the women would be going to bed alone.

She later explained that by this point she was being rude to Muirhead and making it very clear he was not welcome and should go home.

When she returned from the walk she found the creep asleep on the couch and her friend sleeping in the bed. She got into bed and went to sleep.

Her friend later woke to find Muirhead behind the sleeping victim, having sex with her.

She started to shout and demanded “what the f**k are you doing?” and “this is rape”.

Muirhead claimed “I didn’t do anything” before leaving, the court heard.

Sentencing deferred

The 26-year-old victim later spoke with a relative who described her as appearing “devastated”.

First offender Muirhead, of Cooper Drive, Perth, admitted the June 2 2024 assault and rape.

Defence counsel Neil Beardmore told the court: “He is going to prison, he recognises that and is prepared for it.”

Ms Robertson made a motion for a non-harassment order seeking to prohibit Muirhead from contacting or attempting to contact the complainer for an indefinite period or as long as the court saw as appropriate.

Judge Lady Carmichael ordered reports and placed Muirhead on the sex offenders register, remanding him in custody pending sentencing.

