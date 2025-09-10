Rapist binman attacked sleeping woman in Perth

A rapist binman who attacked a sleeping woman in Perth is behind bars.

Maxwell Muirhead, 27, pounced after pestering the woman to sleep on her couch after a night out.

He had shared a taxi from the city centre with his victim and her friend and badgered them to be let into her home.

They made clear they were not interested in him and told him to leave when they became uncomfortable with his behaviour, advocate depute Eilidh Robertson told the High Court in Edinburgh.

She said the victim became “increasingly irritated” by Muirhead and told him she was going for a walk and on her return the women would be going to bed alone.

She later explained that by this point she was being rude to Muirhead and making it very clear he was not welcome and should go home.

When she returned from the walk she found the creep asleep on the couch and her friend sleeping in the bed. She got into bed and went to sleep.

Her friend later woke to find Muirhead behind the sleeping victim, having sex with her.

She started to shout and demanded “what the f**k are you doing?” and “this is rape”.

Muirhead claimed “I didn’t do anything” before leaving, the court heard.

Sentencing deferred

The 26-year-old victim later spoke with a relative who described her as appearing “devastated”.

First offender Muirhead, of Cooper Drive, Perth, admitted the June 2 2024 assault and rape.

Defence counsel Neil Beardmore told the court: “He is going to prison, he recognises that and is prepared for it.”

Ms Robertson made a motion for a non-harassment order seeking to prohibit Muirhead from contacting or attempting to contact the complainer for an indefinite period or as long as the court saw as appropriate.

Judge Lady Carmichael ordered reports and placed Muirhead on the sex offenders register, remanding him in custody pending sentencing.

