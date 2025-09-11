Perth children’s home abuser brought to justice after half a century

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth children’s home abuser brought to justice after half a century

Peter Murray, 70, preyed on his victims at Colonsay children’s home between January 1976 and August 1981.

By James Mulholland
Edinburgh High Court
Murray was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A Perth care home worker who subjected two vulnerable children to repeated sexual assaults has been brought to justice 50 years after the attacks began.

Peter Murray, 70, preyed on his victims at Colonsay children’s home between January 1976 and August 1981.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Murray worked at the home and was supposed to help care for vulnerable residents.

However, aged 20, he targeted his first victim when she was just 14.

He repeatedly sexually assaulted her until May the following year.

The court heard Murray, now of Livingston, started abusing a 14-year-old boy in August 1980, with the abuse continuing for another year.

Murray denied any wrongdoing but this week jurors returned guilty verdicts on two charges of sexual assaults.

Judge Lady Carmichael told Murray she would need a report into his background before she can decide what sentence to impose on him and remanded him in custody.

Colonsay House was at the centre of claims of sexual misconduct investigated by the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

Sick ‘pocket money’ claim

During the trial, jurors saw a video recording of Murray’s female victim speaking to English police officers – who later contacted colleagues in Scotland – about what had happened.

She spoke to detectives in February 2022, almost 46 years after she was targeted.

She told how Murray would walk into the shower room while she was undressed and into her bedroom while she was asleep to sexually assault her.

She said he offered her cash in return for sex.

“He used to say to me ‘what would you do for more pocket money.

“You could do me favours – I could make sure you could get more pocket money.’”

The woman added: “It was terrible, it was disgusting.

“He had his hand on my private parts. He made me feel very sick.”

The woman also gave evidence in court and defence advocate Wendy Culross put her client’s position to her.

She said: “It is Peter Murray’s position that he did not do anything to you at all?”

The victim replied: “That’s not true.”

Attacked sleeping boy

Officers discovered Murray also preyed on the teenage boy.

The court heard how he watched him bathing naked and forced him to perform a sex act.

He entered into the boy’s bedroom when he was sleeping and pulled down his clothing before sexually assaulting him.

Following conviction, Murray shook his head in disbelief.

It emerged he has a previous conviction from 1993 but the jury were not told its exact nature.

Ms Culross said she would reserve mitigation until a sentencing hearing on October 7 2025.

