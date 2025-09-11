Perth children’s home abuser brought to justice after half a century

A Perth care home worker who subjected two vulnerable children to repeated sexual assaults has been brought to justice 50 years after the attacks began.

Peter Murray, 70, preyed on his victims at Colonsay children’s home between January 1976 and August 1981.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Murray worked at the home and was supposed to help care for vulnerable residents.

However, aged 20, he targeted his first victim when she was just 14.

He repeatedly sexually assaulted her until May the following year.

The court heard Murray, now of Livingston, started abusing a 14-year-old boy in August 1980, with the abuse continuing for another year.

Murray denied any wrongdoing but this week jurors returned guilty verdicts on two charges of sexual assaults.

Judge Lady Carmichael told Murray she would need a report into his background before she can decide what sentence to impose on him and remanded him in custody.

Colonsay House was at the centre of claims of sexual misconduct investigated by the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

Sick ‘pocket money’ claim

During the trial, jurors saw a video recording of Murray’s female victim speaking to English police officers – who later contacted colleagues in Scotland – about what had happened.

She spoke to detectives in February 2022, almost 46 years after she was targeted.

She told how Murray would walk into the shower room while she was undressed and into her bedroom while she was asleep to sexually assault her.

She said he offered her cash in return for sex.

“He used to say to me ‘what would you do for more pocket money.

“You could do me favours – I could make sure you could get more pocket money.’”

The woman added: “It was terrible, it was disgusting.

“He had his hand on my private parts. He made me feel very sick.”

The woman also gave evidence in court and defence advocate Wendy Culross put her client’s position to her.

She said: “It is Peter Murray’s position that he did not do anything to you at all?”

The victim replied: “That’s not true.”

Attacked sleeping boy

Officers discovered Murray also preyed on the teenage boy.

The court heard how he watched him bathing naked and forced him to perform a sex act.

He entered into the boy’s bedroom when he was sleeping and pulled down his clothing before sexually assaulting him.

Following conviction, Murray shook his head in disbelief.

It emerged he has a previous conviction from 1993 but the jury were not told its exact nature.

Ms Culross said she would reserve mitigation until a sentencing hearing on October 7 2025.

