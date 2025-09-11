Boxer in court for assaults on security staff at Perth nightspot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boxer in court for assaults on security staff at Perth nightspot

Christianne Fahey, who competes in the super middleweight division, admitted two charges of assault following an incident at the Bank Bar on February 2.

By Jamie Buchan
Christianne Fahey
Christianne Fahey. Image: Facebook

A professional boxer who lashed out at security staff during a rammy at a Perth nightspot has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Christianne Fahey, who competes in the super middleweight division, appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted two charges of assault stemming from an incident at the Bank Bar on February 2 this year.

The 34-year-old former junior kickboxing champ punched one member of staff to the body and tried to headbutt another.

Fahey, from Aberdeen, was described as a “colourful character” with a university background and sporting achievements but also a history of violent conduct.

Altercation

Fiscal depute Sarah High, prosecuting, said security staff at the South Methven Street venue approached Fahey at the club at about 10.35pm and asked her to leave.

“The accused became aggressive and threw a punch at the first complainer, striking him to the chest.

“The second complainer attempted to restrain the accused.

“She attempted to headbutt him but missed.”

Bank Bar, Perth sign
Fahey assaulted staff at The Bank in Perth city centre.

Fahey was then successfully brought under control by both staff.

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said: “On this evening, there were a number of factors including difficulties with intoxication and poor mental health which compounded matters.”

She said if made subject to a restriction of liberty curfew, her client would need time to walk her dog.

Colourful background

Sheriff William Wood told Fahey: “As your social work report reveals you are something of a colourful character.

“You have been to university and you have taken up a variety of different sports.

“On the face of it, you have a lot of potential to achieve many things.

“And yet, we get to a page of previous convictions which shows you have been convicted of a number of violent incidences in the past, one of which you have been to prison for.

“It is about time you got a grip.”

Christianne Fahey. Image: Facebook

The sheriff said: “Obviously something happened on the night to upset you and the bouncers were maybe a bit heavy handed.

“But you need to know to step back, instead of stepping forward, otherwise you run the risk of being back in custody.”

He said: “This was not that serious an incident but the complainers should not be subjected to behaviour like this in the course of their employment.”

Fahey, of Aberdeen, was placed on supervision for six months and ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work.

Jail time

In 2019, Fahey was jailed for 22 months for beating up an ex-girlfriend and another woman in Dundee, leaving one with permanent injuries.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Fahey met her former partner for a drink in the city centre and flew into a rage when she was told the relationship was over.

She punched the victim to the left side of her face, grabbed her clothing and pulled her along the street, before some men who witnessed the assault intervened.

In the second incident Fahey went to the home of another former partner and upon hearing they would not be reconciling, jumped on the woman’s new girlfriend.

She punched the victim on the face, smashing her glasses, and fled the scene.

