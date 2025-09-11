Thursday court round-up — Transphobic abuse and blinded by the sun

A 23-year-old man has been ordered to pay compensation to the victim of a vicious attack in Broughty Ferry.

James Soutar pushed the man on the body before repeatedly punching him on the head at an address on The Esplanade on July 18 last year.

The man fell to the ground and was straddled by Soutar, who again punched him on the head to his injury.

After pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court, Soutar, of Hendry Road in Kirkcaldy, was ordered to pay £500 compensation to the man.

Stalker’s chilling claim

A serial Tayside stalker told a salon worker he “hid like an assassin” as he ogled her on a night out in Dundee. Kieran Dorian was found guilty of stalking the woman by the majority of jurors at Forfar Sheriff Court following a trial in July.

Blinded by the sun

A pensioner who drove the wrong way down a Perthshire road and collided head-on with a bus has told a court that he was blinded by the sun.

Neil Findlay appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted dangerous driving on the A85 Comrie to Crieff road on March 12 this year.

The court heard the 72-year-old’s grey Vauxhall Corsa crossed into the opposite lane at a bend in the road, before ploughing into the oncoming bus.

The bus driver and single passenger were unhurt but Findlay suffered a broken shinbone.

Fiscal depute Sarah High said the accident happened just before 8am, near the Monzievaird estate.

Representing himself in the dock, Findlay, of Tay Avenue, Comrie, told Sheriff William Wood: “I was driving directly into the sun. I was blinded, which is why I strayed onto the other side of the road.”

Findlay said he had since surrendered his licence and had no intention of driving again.

He was fined £600 and banned from driving for a year.

Boxer attacks

A professional boxer who lashed out at security staff during a rammy at a Perth nightspot has been sentenced to unpaid work. Christianne Fahey, who competes in the super middleweight division, appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted two charges of assault at the Bank Bar in February.

Transphobic abuse

An Arbroath man has been fined a four-figure sum following a transphobic outburst in Perthshire.

Daniel Williams appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, against his former partner and her friend, a trans woman.

The charge is aggravated by prejudice relating to transgender identity.

Fiscal depute Sarah High, prosecuting, said 35-year-old Williams’ relationship with his girlfriend broke down after six months.

He arranged to go to her home in Crieff on July 12 this year to pick up his belongings.

The items were left outside by his ex, who went for a walk with her friend.

They came across Williams who shouted: “Just you walk off with it,” and “what are you doing with it?”

He referred to the pair as “you and your boyfriend”.

“Both complainers took this to be transphobic,” the fiscal depute said.

They saw Williams again and he called the friend a “weirdo” and said: “You’re nothing but a f***ing man.”

The complainers returned to the property but later saw Williams approaching with a broken glass bottle.

He hit the front door and made a threat to “smash your f***ing windows”.

When arrested, he told police: “I wasn’t threatening in any way or form.”

Representing himself in the dock, Williams accepted his remarks were offensive.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “This was grossly offensive behaviour – it’s the sort of offending that could attract a custodial sentence.”

He added: “It’s not unlawful to have the opinions you do but it becomes unlawful when you started shouting to other people.”

Williams, of Gedy Place, Arbroath, was fined £1,400.

Trio sentenced

A pair of men were left injured after a mass brawl at Dundee nightclub Pout. One of the victims was left with wounds to his head and “foot impressions” on his body, the sentencing hearing for Daniel Stewart, 28, Alex McGowan, 35, and 30-year-old Arran Brown was told.

Remorse after blade attack

A man who struck his friend in the face with a blade during a drinking session in a Glenrothes sheltered housing guest room has been given 210 hours of unpaid work and a year of offender supervision.

Leon Edwards had asked his gran, a resident at the retirement sheltered housing complex, to book the room for him to socialise with friends.

After falling out, Edwards, 27, attacked one with a bladed object and dragged him out.

The victim was later seen wandering about the streets, saturated in blood.

Edwards, of Lawson Gardens, Kirkcaldy, reappeared at the town’s sheriff court for sentencing after earlier admitting the assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement at Gilmour Court Care Home on Blair Avenue on January 20 last year.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court previously that Edwards and two friends used the room to drink in and, after an argument, Edwards began struggling with one of them and struck his face with a bladed implement.

He suffered a 10-12cm, 0.5cm deep, cut to his face, which was still bleeding when he was found.

Defence lawyer Aaron Thomson said Edwards told a social worker preparing a background report on him he “does not recall very much about what happened” due to consuming a large amount of alcohol and illicit substances.

The lawyer said the only thing he can recall is an argument resulting from the complainer spitting on the floor in the room.

He said Edwards advises he intends to move to Aberdeen to stay with his mother and says he has an employment offer there for warehouse work.

Sheriff Robert More noted Edwards expressed regret immediately after the assault and said finding employment is a “significant protective factor”.

