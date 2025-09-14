Fife lout given chance to ‘turn corner’ after truncheon attack while high on acid

A Fife man has been given a chance to “turn the corner” after violently attacking a man with a truncheon in Leven while high on acid.

Ryan McEneany was among a group of men who battered their victim in a house in Leven after a scuffle broke out.

The victim spent a night in hospital after being struck with a truncheon and a blade.

McEneany was caught at the scene covered in blood.

He narrowly avoided jail after admitting the attack at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court but has been warned he must comply with supervision and his curfew.

Eruption of violence

Fiscal depute Annie MacDonald explained McEneany was one of a group of men drinking at a property in Aitken Court, Leven, on the afternoon of January 9 2024.

At one point, the victim got up and walked towards the hall.

Ms MacDonald said: “The witness felt a blow to the back of his head.

“He turned and pushed the accused.”

The man was then pushed to the ground and repeatedly struck on the head with a metal, police-style truncheon.

He used his arms to try to protect himself and curled up in a ball, saw something sharp being wielded but could not identify who was holding it.

“He then realised blood was running down his face,” the prosecutor said.

“Whilst he remained on the ground, he became aware of a male smashing a Buckfast bottle on a table and coming towards him.”

A knock at the door allowed McEneany’s victim to escape the property.

He ran down the street and used a member of the public’s phone to call police.

Officers found him with a “significant” amount of blood on his face and clothing.

He had suffered lacerations to his forehead and bottom lip, bruising to his cheek and was bleeding from the back of his head.

Ms McDonald said: “He’s been left with scarring to his forehead, the rear of his head and a small scar below his bottom lip.”

Acid admission

McEneany was traced shortly after, under the influence and with blood spatter on his clothing and shoes despite having no visible injuries.

He replied to police: “Can I have a fag, please?” and stated he had taken acid.

Ahead of a scheduled jury trial on July 7, he pled guilty to assaulting the man while acting with others.

McEneany, 28, of Methil, admitted this left the man injured and permanently disfigured.

Solicitor Dewar Spence said: “He still to this day does not have any great recollection.

“He appears to have been struck by the complainer.

“He’s distanced himself from them since the case came before the court and tried not to get involved in anything which relates to them.

“He’s made it very clear to me he’s trying his best to stop drinking.

“His motivation at this stage appears to be particularly good.”

Sentencing

The court heard McEneany was fined in 2014 for an assault which also left his victim injured.

Sheriff John MacRitchie noted had McEneany accrued even more of a record, he would be “spending years in prison”.

“With some considerable hesitation,” the sheriff placed him under supervision for 18 months with a requirement to engage with addiction services.

He also imposed a 7pm-to-7am curfew for the next nine months.

The sheriff noted the “brutal nature” of the assault and said that one of the purposes of sentencing was to express society’s disapproval for “such appalling violence” and warned prison will follow a breach of his sentencing requirements.

The sheriff said: “You’re being given a chance today, a real chance to try and turn the corner. Don’t let me down.”

