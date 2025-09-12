Gleneagles Hotel waiter pulled knife on co-worker during drunken assault

A former head waiter at Gleneagles Hotel could be forced out of the country after pulling a knife on a co-worker during a drunken late night row.

Khalid Belkadi flew into a violent rage at the five-star venue on April 12 this year.

The 30-year-old held a blade to his colleague’s head and beat him while he lay on the ground.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Belkadi, who was listed as head waiter at the hotel’s Strathearn restaurant at the time, stormed off after leaving his injured victim on the floor.

Belkadi was handed a community sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting the employee to his injury but was warned jail had also been “an option”.

The court heard he is now out-of-work, with his visa status in jeopardy.

Falling out

Prosecutor Sarah High said both Belkadi and his victim were working at the hotel and staying in on-site staff accommodation.

“At around 11.15pm, they were both in a communal area.

“For an unknown reason there was a falling out between the two men.

“The accused picked up a knife and held it to the complainer’s head.

“The complainer tried to defuse the situation, but failed.”

Belkadi then threw the blade into the sink and began punching his victim’s face.

The co-worker fell to the ground, where Belkadi continued raining down punches to his head.

Belkadi walked out, leaving his victim lying on the floor.

“He remained there for some time before getting up,” said Ms High.

“It is not known if he became unconscious at some point.

“He suffered a small cut to his nose, as well as bruising and swelling around his eye.”

Consequences

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said drink had been taken earlier in the evening.

“He lost his job and his visa status is now in question.

“He has been unable to find new work.”

She added: “He may not be remaining in this country.”

Sheriff William Wood told Belkadi: “You clearly lost your temper over something the complainer maybe said or did.

“But the consequences for you are far-reaching.

“You may no longer take the path that was once open to you.

“I do take into account that you have lost a lot but that doesn’t detract from what you did when you lost your temper in a significant way.”

The sheriff said: “You may be remorseful now but at the time you walked away, leaving him on the floor.

“I am satisfied that there is an option to send you to prison but I take into account that you come before the court as a first offender.

“I think its in everyone’s interest that I draw a line under this unfortunate incident and give you the opportunity to pay back to the community.”

Belkadi, now living in Glasgow, was ordered to carry out 140 hours unpaid work within five months.

According to his LinkedIn account, Belkadi was restaurant supervisor and head waiter at the Strathearn restaurant for more than three years.

