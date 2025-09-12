Gleneagles Hotel waiter pulled knife on co-worker during drunken assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gleneagles Hotel waiter pulled knife on co-worker during drunken assault

Khali Belkadi is now out of work with his visa status in jeopardy after his violent outburst at the five-star Auchterarder venue.

By Jamie Buchan
Khalid Belkadi
Khalid Belkadi appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A former head waiter at Gleneagles Hotel could be forced out of the country after pulling a knife on a co-worker during a drunken late night row.

Khalid Belkadi flew into a violent rage at the five-star venue on April 12 this year.

The 30-year-old held a blade to his colleague’s head and beat him while he lay on the ground.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Belkadi, who was listed as head waiter at the hotel’s Strathearn restaurant at the time, stormed off after leaving his injured victim on the floor.

Belkadi was handed a community sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting the employee to his injury but was warned jail had also been “an option”.

Belkadi and his victim worked at the Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson

The court heard he is now out-of-work, with his visa status in jeopardy.

Falling out

Prosecutor Sarah High said both Belkadi and his victim were working at the hotel and staying in on-site staff accommodation.

“At around 11.15pm, they were both in a communal area.

“For an unknown reason there was a falling out between the two men.

“The accused picked up a knife and held it to the complainer’s head.

“The complainer tried to defuse the situation, but failed.”

Khalid Belkadi appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Belkadi then threw the blade into the sink and began punching his victim’s face.

The co-worker fell to the ground, where Belkadi continued raining down punches to his head.

Belkadi walked out, leaving his victim lying on the floor.

“He remained there for some time before getting up,” said Ms High.

“It is not known if he became unconscious at some point.

“He suffered a small cut to his nose, as well as bruising and swelling around his eye.”

Consequences

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said drink had been taken earlier in the evening.

“He lost his job and his visa status is now in question.

“He has been unable to find new work.”

She added: “He may not be remaining in this country.”

Sheriff William Wood told Belkadi: “You clearly lost your temper over something the complainer maybe said or did.

“But the consequences for you are far-reaching.

“You may no longer take the path that was once open to you.

“I do take into account that you have lost a lot but that doesn’t detract from what you did when you lost your temper in a significant way.”

Perth Sheriff Court exterior
Perth Sheriff Court.

The sheriff said: “You may be remorseful now but at the time you walked away, leaving him on the floor.

“I am satisfied that there is an option to send you to prison but I take into account that you come before the court as a first offender.

“I think its in everyone’s interest that I draw a line under this unfortunate incident and give you the opportunity to pay back to the community.”

Belkadi, now living in Glasgow, was ordered to carry out 140 hours unpaid work within five months.

According to his LinkedIn account, Belkadi was restaurant supervisor and head waiter at the Strathearn restaurant for more than three years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

