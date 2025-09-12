Friday court round-up — Farmhouse hard drives and cheese grater torture threat

A Fife paedophile caught with almost 50 hard drives at his farmhouse has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Scott Niven returned to Dundee Sheriff Court to be sentenced after previously admitting taking or making 250 filthy files.

Police swooped on the farm near Dunino, near St Andrews, where Niven lives with his parents just after 9am on December 11 2023.

Officers seized the 43-year-old’s Dell laptop, an HP Microserver, a WD Green SSD storage unit, 47 hard drives and a Xenta computer tower.

Filth – some categorised as the most explicit type – depicting boys and girls aged from five to 14 were recovered from various items and the 20 videos Niven had stashed would have run for more than three hours if played back-to-back.

Their creation dates reached as far back as September 2011.

Alongside the obscene material, just under 8,000 legal pornographic files were found.

Niven was placed under supervision and on the sex offenders register – each for two years – and made subject to a string of strict conduct requirements.

He was also ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work in the next year.

Raging waiter

A former head waiter at Gleneagles Hotel pulled a knife on a co-worker during a drunken late night row. Khalid Belkadi flew into a violent rage at the five-star venue, held a blade to his colleague’s head and beat him while he lay on the ground.

Cheese grater ‘torture’ threat

A twisted Dundee man who tied up a suspected thief, battered him with a mallet and threatened to mutilate his feet with a cheese grater has been jailed.

Garry Hay‘s conduct was previously labelled an “exercise in torture.”

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard Martin McLanders escaped through a third floor window at Dudhope Court and landed in bushes.

Wrathful Hay had noticed a money jar was missing then became irate when he spotted Mr McLanders with cash bulging out of his sock.

Hay, 48, made full confessions to a community worker about the attack, which left Mr McLanders with a fractured eye socket, a broken rib and swelling to his head and legs.

At an earlier hearing, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “The charge reads as if this was an exercise in torture.”

Hay returned to the dock for sentencing, where a two year prison term was imposed.

Marital murder bid

Alan Johnston, 62, was found guilty of attempting to murder his wife by striking her with his van in a field near their Mearns home. He stood trial at the High Court in Dundee after striking his partner with a Maxus van in a field near their marital cottage.

Snapchat perv sentenced

A Snapchat pervert caught with hundreds of child abuse files on his iPhone has been placed on supervision.

Dylan Smith was convicted after trial at Forfar Sheriff Court, despite his insistence the filth was already on the device after he bought it secondhand off Gumtree.

The phone was seized by police when they raided an address in Dundee where Smith was staying on June 13 2023.

More than 250 obscene files were found within the Snapchat app.

They included more than 100 videos, with 23 of the clips categorised as the most depraved kind.

Smith, 30, returned to Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Solicitor Scott Mackie, defending, said his client continued to maintain his innocence.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed him on supervision for three years and ordered him to engage with the Moving Forward: Making Changes rehabilitation programme.

He was ordered not to contact children under 18, without prior approval.

Smith will stay on the sex offenders register for three years.

He was told the sentence was a direct alternative to jail.

Home drugs scheme

A mother and daughter ran a drug dealing operation from their Stirling property in a bid to pay off a drug debt, the city’s sheriff court heard. Mairi Terrebonne-Christie’s ex-partner had run up the sum owed and she turned to selling Etizolam – so-called street Valium. Her daughter Tia Hynd helped package the Class C substance and allowed it to be stored in her room.

Prison tantrum

A convicted armed robber has been given a chance to avoid another prison term after he admitted having a tantrum on a pool table while in HMP Perth.

The city’s sheriff court heard how Harry Tant began shouting and swearing at prison staff at around 4.50pm on December 18 last year.

He refused to comply with orders to stop and ran away from officers towards the back of the landing.

There, he opened a pool table and pulled out a metre-long metal rod, which he brandished as he climbed onto the pool table.

Officers managed to quell the situation by drawing their extendable batons and Tant

threw down the rod and agreed to climb off the table.

The court heard Tant was release from jail three weeks ago, after serving an eight-year sentence, and is now staying in Edinburgh.

Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentence for six months, to give Tant the chance to prove he can stay out of trouble.

Private appearance

Cameron Montgomery, 27, from Fife appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court accused of sexual assault and sexual assault by penetration.

He made no plea and was granted bail as the case was committed for further examination.

