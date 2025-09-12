Cocaine-fuelled pervert jailed for exposing himself to girl, 16, on Tayside bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cocaine-fuelled pervert jailed for exposing himself to girl, 16, on Tayside bus

Neil Beattie was previously put on the sex offenders register for twice performing a solo sex act for a woman's Ring doorbell camera.

By Jamie Buchan
Neil Beattie has a history of sex offences.
A coked-up pervert who exposed himself to a teenage girl on a bus has been jailed.

Serial sex pest Neil Beattie admitted engaging in sexual activity on the Stagecoach X7 between Dundee and Arbroath earlier this summer.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard how he took out his penis after moving to a seat behind his 16-year-old victim.

Beattie, 39, previously appeared in court for twice performing solo sex acts for a Perth woman’s Ring doorbell camera. One of his self-described “porno movies” lasted three hours.

Suffers from ‘substance misuse disorder’

The court earlier heard Beattie’s young victim boarded the bus just after midday on June 11.

As the coach got into Monifieth, she noticed Beattie move seats, positioning himself diagonally one row behind her.

He kept looking over at her, prosecutor Alan Bell said.

Neil Beattie
Neil Beattie leaving Perth Sheriff Court after his earlier case.

She then noticed he had his penis in his left hand.

When she called her mother, Beattie began talking to her, asking if she was okay and if he had done anything wrong.

Solicitor Sarah Russo, defending, said her client had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and “substance misuse disorder”.

She said Beattie had taken cocaine on the day of the offence.

Ms Russo said his diagnosed condition “was not helped by his addiction to cocaine”.

“He does not have any real insight into his offending,” she said.

No alternative

Sheriff Mark Thorley said it was quite rare for the court to see a pre-sentencing report concluding there was no alternative to prison.

The report, he said, suggested Beattie continued to deny the offence, despite pleading guilty at a hearing in July.

“I have serious concerns in relation to your behaviour,” he told Beattie.

Beattie had implied to social workers that his young victim was not telling the truth, the court heard.

“This was targeted and planned,” Sheriff Thorley said. “Substance misuse is clearly linked to your offending.

“I do regard you as being a risk to the public”.

Beattie, of Arbroath, was jailed for eight months.

He will stay on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

