Cocaine-fuelled pervert jailed for exposing himself to girl, 16, on Tayside bus

A coked-up pervert who exposed himself to a teenage girl on a bus has been jailed.

Serial sex pest Neil Beattie admitted engaging in sexual activity on the Stagecoach X7 between Dundee and Arbroath earlier this summer.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard how he took out his penis after moving to a seat behind his 16-year-old victim.

Beattie, 39, previously appeared in court for twice performing solo sex acts for a Perth woman’s Ring doorbell camera. One of his self-described “porno movies” lasted three hours.

Suffers from ‘substance misuse disorder’

The court earlier heard Beattie’s young victim boarded the bus just after midday on June 11.

As the coach got into Monifieth, she noticed Beattie move seats, positioning himself diagonally one row behind her.

He kept looking over at her, prosecutor Alan Bell said.

She then noticed he had his penis in his left hand.

When she called her mother, Beattie began talking to her, asking if she was okay and if he had done anything wrong.

Solicitor Sarah Russo, defending, said her client had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and “substance misuse disorder”.

She said Beattie had taken cocaine on the day of the offence.

Ms Russo said his diagnosed condition “was not helped by his addiction to cocaine”.

“He does not have any real insight into his offending,” she said.

No alternative

Sheriff Mark Thorley said it was quite rare for the court to see a pre-sentencing report concluding there was no alternative to prison.

The report, he said, suggested Beattie continued to deny the offence, despite pleading guilty at a hearing in July.

“I have serious concerns in relation to your behaviour,” he told Beattie.

Beattie had implied to social workers that his young victim was not telling the truth, the court heard.

“This was targeted and planned,” Sheriff Thorley said. “Substance misuse is clearly linked to your offending.

“I do regard you as being a risk to the public”.

Beattie, of Arbroath, was jailed for eight months.

He will stay on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.