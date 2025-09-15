Angus domestic thug threatened to petrol bomb ex’s car if she went to police

A domestic thug who broke his girlfriend’s finger, held her in a chokehold and later threatened to petrol bomb her car if she reported him to police has been jailed.

Serial offender Lee Munro, 27, admitted a violent campaign of abuse against his former partner at locations in Dundee and Kirriemuir.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the offending lasted for two-and-a-half years from December 2021 to June 2024.

On one occasion, the terrified woman had to bite Munro to escape from his grip.

After they split, he sent sent her a menacing social media message, warning if she went to police “it will end very badly for you”.

History of domestic offending

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown noted Munro had received non-custodial sentences – including an admonishment – for domestic offending in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

She said a pre-sentencing report suggested he continued to blame his victim.

Social workers also noted some responses to their questions “seemed rehearsed”.

He further did not appreciate the level of harm he caused to his ex-partner, they said.

The sheriff told Munro: “A custodial sentence is appropriate”.

Munro, of John Street, Forfar, appeared shocked and shook his head as he was jailed for 11 months.

He will be monitored for three months when he is released.

Munro was also ordered to stay away from his ex-partner for three years as part of a non-harassment order.

Broken finger

The court heard how Munro and his partner had been in a relationship for about two years.

Just days before Christmas 2021, an argument broke out at their Dundee home.

Munro was unhappy his partner had been in previous relationships, the court was told.

He got in her face and began shouting and swearing.

His girlfriend became fearful he was about to hit her so put up her hands to defend herself.

He pushed her onto a sofa, breaking her right middle finger.

The injury was later described by Ninewells doctors – who she repeatedly told it was caused by falling at work – as a “corkscrew fracture”.

Chased through house

During another argument on December 27 2022, Munro chased the woman into their bathroom.

Standing behind her, he put his right arm around her neck using his left arm as leverage, placing her in a chokehold.

She bit him, causing him to let go, before escaping into the hallway but he kicked her, causing her to fall.

After the relationship ended in April 2024, Munro contacted her on Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger.

He called her “fatso” and “tink”.

In one message he wrote if she reported him to police “I’ll petrol bomb your f***ing car”.

He added: “I can assure you if you get any f***ing police out to me it will end very badly for you”.

Prison not answer, says lawyer

Solicitor Scott Mackie, defending, had urged the court to consider a non-custodial sentence, suggesting the maximum 300 hours unpaid work.

“If he was sent to prison he would certainly be punished,” he said. “But rehabilitation would not be the outcome.”

He said his client accepted his behaviour was unacceptable and took full responsibility for the broken finger.

“He has taken the right steps to address mental health issues,” said Mr Mackie. “He does seem to be steering himself in the right direction.”

