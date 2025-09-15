Monday court round-up — Drink-drive flower delivery

A florist’s delivery driver nearly smashed into a tractor when he attempted a dodgy overtaking manoeuvre on a Perthshire road, while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Graham Brown was not due to be working on the morning of July 30 this year and had been out drinking the night before but he got behind the wheel after being asked by bosses to make an urgent delivery that morning.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how police witnesses spotted his van attempting to overtake two vehicles on the A913 near Abernethy.

An oncoming tractor with two flashing orange beacons was forced to hit the brakes to avoid a collision.

Brown, 55, was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

Originally charged with dangerous driving, he pled guilty to charges of careless driving while over the limit.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said Brown had since lost his job.

“He agreed to make the delivery that morning without thinking things through. This was a manoeuvre he thought he could manage safely but he found there was insufficient time to return to his side of the road.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist told Brown: “This unsafe manoeuvre appears to have been a consequence of you being under the influence – and significantly so.”

Brown, from Glasgow, was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for 16 months.

Drugs in system at death crash

A motorist involved in a fatal road crash which claimed the lives of a father and his pregnant daughter has admitted she was behind the wheel while over the drug-drive limit. Despite the presence of cannabis in her system, Fiona Clark was not responsible for the deaths in Perthshire.

Police threats

A violent thug who threatened to kill Dundee police officers and their children has been jailed for more than two years.

HMP Perth inmate William Murray was brought to Dundee Sheriff Court for a jury trial but pled guilty to assaulting police and acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

Officers attended Ninewells on March 15 this year to arrest Murray, 53, in connection with an assault allegation no longer before the court.

Murray, on bail for other matters, assaulted an officer, attempting to headbutt him.

He also struggled with police, causing injury to another officer.

At the hospital and while at West Bell Street HQ, Murray shouted, swore and threatened violence.

Solicitor Lee Qumsieh explained Murray had been at the bedside of his acquitted former co-accused Peter Walsh, who had sustained a “quite nasty laceration” in an assault.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith jailed Murray for 27 months, backdated to March 17.

The sheriff listed a string of convictions from Murray’s “fairly appalling” criminal record, starting with an abduction in 1991 followed by more than 10 further violent offences.

“These officers were, of course, acting in the execution of their duty. They were doing no more than following instructions.

“These officers were subjected to unwarranted violence by someone who has a substantial record for violence.

“The court requires to impose a deterrent sentence.

“The threatening or abusive behaviour is particularly serious in this case — you threatened to kill police officers and their children, which is a terrifying ordeal to any parent, regardless of whether they wear a uniform.”

Domestic offences

A domestic thug who broke his girlfriend’s finger, held her in a chokehold and later threatened to petrol bomb her car if she reported him to police has been jailed. Serial offender Lee Munro, 27, admitted a violent campaign of abuse against his former partner at locations in Dundee and Kirriemuir.

Crashed on cocaine

A Dundee driver high on cocaine crashed his van in Fife, then wandered about the road with a kitchen knife.

Jamie Higgins appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit driving while unfit through drink or drugs and possessing the knife on July 30 this year.

Higgins, of Midmill Road in Dundee, came off the road near the crossroads where the A92 meets the A913, at Lindores.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said: “At 12.50am, police received a call from a member of the public saying they were at the locus and there was a male running around with a knife and that he’d been driving a van.”

Police rushed to the scene and found Higgins in the middle of the road, holding a black-handled kitchen knife.

He dropped the blade when requested but began acting “somewhat erratically,” running up the middle of the road.

Mr Craib said: “The police officer that attended had a dog with them and they’ve instructed Mr Higgins to stop or the dog would be deployed.

“He has then stopped and got on the floor as requested.”

Officers found Higgins’ van in a nearby field and he told police: “I’m sorry for what I have done and I am guilty.”

Solicitor advocate Billy Watt said: “He had taken cocaine as a coping mechanism, something he has sought to address since the incident.

“He seems to have managed to curb these difficulties.”

Higgins, 48, was fined £220 and disqualified from driving for 13 months by Sheriff George Way, who also granted forfeiture of the knife.

Truncheon attack

A Fife man has been given a chance to “turn the corner” after violently attacking someone with a truncheon in Leven while high on acid. Ryan McEneany was among a group of men who battered their victim in a house in Leven after a scuffle broke out.

Grumbling paedophile

A grumbling paedophile from the East Neuk of Fife has had his request denied to complete court-ordered sex offender rehabilitation group work without having to spend time in the company of other sex offenders.

In 2023, Colin Hitchcock was handed a community payback order after he shared hours of vile child abuse material with other creeps online.

After spending time on remand, Hitchcock, now 51, was placed under supervision for three years and curfew for four months and ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work.

The court heard after only completing 191 hours, he was sentenced to a further two months curfew, which he has now completed.

Hitchcock, from Colinsburgh, returned to the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court and asked that the Moving Forward 2 Change programme he is completing with other sex offenders be adjusted so he can attend sessions on a one-to-one basis.

The scheme is aimed at reducing the risk of reoffending for medium and high risk men convicted of sexual crimes.

Solicitor advocate Lee Qumsieh said: “The issue here relates to the groupwork.

“He’s not reluctant to do the work, the difficulty seems to be he’s struggling in the group setting.

“He’s struggling given the other people that are present and the nature of their convictions and the issues in his past.

“He’s keen to do the course, he understands these orders were made as an alternative to custody. It’s a serious charge.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael opted not to amend Hitchcock’s order and instructed him to come back to court in November where his progress will be reviewed.

He said: “I’m not going to try and second guess the social work department’s procedures.

“Your client will just have to get on with it. As you have said, this is a direct alternative to custody.”

