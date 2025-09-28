Stirling court round up — Crimes and apologies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling court round up — Crimes and apologies

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A “creepy” Aberfoyle man who hugged a teenager in the street has been placed on a structured deferred sentence.

Sean Stevenson embraced the girl, who had told him she was only 13, following an interaction in Stirling city centre.

The 36-year-old told police when arrested: “I sincerely apologise.”

Defence agent Lewis Faulds said Stevenson had “misunderstood social cues” after he admitted committing a breach of the peace at Station Road on December 14 2023.

He will return to court in December.

Bottle throw

A Stirling man was arrested on a night out in the city with his father.

Shaun Heeps threw a bottle at a late-night reveller, then argued with nightclub staff.

His victim had been at a nearby takeaway when hit with the bottle and the 19-year-old repeatedly apologised but got into an altercation with staff at nearby Fubar, leading to his arrest.

His defence agent said Heeps had had a drink and then come to the aid of his father, who had “got into bother”.

Heeps admitted assault and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on July 27 last year. He was admonished.

Model blaze

A man was jailed for causing £100,000 of damage in a deliberate blaze at a “valued” tourist attraction.

The model layout at the The Bo’ness and Kinneil Heritage Railway was forced to close for almost a year after Daniel Rodger started the blaze in May 2024.

Two vintage railway wagons dating from the early 20th century were targeted in the fire.

A sheriff at Stirling ordered that the 33-year-old serve 32 months behind bars following the “inexplicable act of wanton vandalism”.

The court heard multiple models worth thousands of pounds were also missing.

Insurers covered £30,000 of the damage to the railway, with another £30,000 being raised through crowdfunding.

Rodger and another man, Keith Walker, were caught on CCTV entering and leaving the site between 2.15 and 3.40am.

Rodger, of Edinburgh, pled guilty to wilful fireraising.

Walker, of Bo’ness admitted stealing model trains and two vacuum cleaners.

He was sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work and placed on a two-year supervision order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

