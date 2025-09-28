Stirling court round up — Crimes and apologies

A “creepy” Aberfoyle man who hugged a teenager in the street has been placed on a structured deferred sentence.

Sean Stevenson embraced the girl, who had told him she was only 13, following an interaction in Stirling city centre.

The 36-year-old told police when arrested: “I sincerely apologise.”

Defence agent Lewis Faulds said Stevenson had “misunderstood social cues” after he admitted committing a breach of the peace at Station Road on December 14 2023.

He will return to court in December.

Bottle throw

A Stirling man was arrested on a night out in the city with his father.

Shaun Heeps threw a bottle at a late-night reveller, then argued with nightclub staff.

His victim had been at a nearby takeaway when hit with the bottle and the 19-year-old repeatedly apologised but got into an altercation with staff at nearby Fubar, leading to his arrest.

His defence agent said Heeps had had a drink and then come to the aid of his father, who had “got into bother”.

Heeps admitted assault and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on July 27 last year. He was admonished.

Model blaze

A man was jailed for causing £100,000 of damage in a deliberate blaze at a “valued” tourist attraction.

The model layout at the The Bo’ness and Kinneil Heritage Railway was forced to close for almost a year after Daniel Rodger started the blaze in May 2024.

Two vintage railway wagons dating from the early 20th century were targeted in the fire.

A sheriff at Stirling ordered that the 33-year-old serve 32 months behind bars following the “inexplicable act of wanton vandalism”.

The court heard multiple models worth thousands of pounds were also missing.

Insurers covered £30,000 of the damage to the railway, with another £30,000 being raised through crowdfunding.

Rodger and another man, Keith Walker, were caught on CCTV entering and leaving the site between 2.15 and 3.40am.

Rodger, of Edinburgh, pled guilty to wilful fireraising.

Walker, of Bo’ness admitted stealing model trains and two vacuum cleaners.

He was sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work and placed on a two-year supervision order.

