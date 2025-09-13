Kirkcaldy pervert had bestiality images among vile child abuse stash

A Kirkcaldy man had sick files showing sexual activity between women and dogs and a man “penetrating” a horse among his stash of child abuse content.

Gregor Deas, 39, was arrested after police searched his home and found two computer towers containing the despicable material.

Deas, of Winifred Street, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to two charges.

He downloaded indecent photos of children between October 13 and November 3 last year.

Between January 13 2018 and November 7 last year, he possessed extreme pornographic images depicting explicit and realistic sexual activity between adults and animals.

Sick files found

The court heard previously how police searched Deas’ home early on November 7 last year after receiving intelligence suggesting indecent images of children had been accessed there.

One of the seized computer towers contained 434 files – 111 videos and 323 images – depicting child sexual abuse material.

Of those, there were 77 images and 29 videos rated as the most graphic category A type.

The subjects featured were females and males estimated to be between four and 15 years old.

The combined total run time of the video files was approximately two hours and five minutes.

Examination of the device also revealed 16 extreme pornographic videos and 12 extreme pornographic images.

The court heard this media mainly depicted sexual activity between women and dogs, however one image included a man “penetrating a horse from behind”.

The second computer tower contained one category C video depicting three female children, aged about 10 to 13, posing for the camera and briefly exposing their bottoms and breasts.

Sentencing

In relation to sentencing, defence lawyer Alexandra Philp asked the court to impose the recommendation contained in a social work report prepared on her client.

Sheriff Robert More noted Deas had been “entirely open and honest” with the author of the report and has both recognised his issues and taken steps to “address that difficulty”.

The sheriff continued: “That’s much more than can be said for a lot of people who commit offences of this particular nature.”

Sheriff More said Deas otherwise lives a pro-social life and while the offences could attract a prison sentence, he did not consider it to be the only appropriate disposal in the circumstances.

He imposed 150 hours of unpaid work and placed Deas under offender supervision for two years as part of a community payback order, as a direct alternative to custody.

Deas has also been put on the sex offenders register for two years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.