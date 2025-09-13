Kirkcaldy pervert had bestiality images among vile child abuse stash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Kirkcaldy pervert had bestiality images among vile child abuse stash

Gregor Deas from Kirkcaldy had two computer towers filled with filth.

By Jamie McKenzie
A computer hard drive tower
The filth was found on computer towers. Image: Shutterstock

A Kirkcaldy man had sick files showing sexual activity between women and dogs and a man “penetrating” a horse among his stash of child abuse content.

Gregor Deas, 39, was arrested after police searched his home and found two computer towers containing the despicable material.

Deas, of Winifred Street, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to two charges.

He downloaded indecent photos of children between October 13 and November 3 last year.

Between January 13 2018 and November 7 last year, he possessed extreme pornographic images depicting explicit and realistic sexual activity between adults and animals.

Sick files found

The court heard previously how police searched Deas’ home early on November 7 last year after receiving intelligence suggesting indecent images of children had been accessed there.

One of the seized computer towers contained 434 files – 111 videos and 323 images – depicting child sexual abuse material.

Of those, there were 77 images and 29 videos rated as the most graphic category A type.

The subjects featured were females and males estimated to be between four and 15 years old.

The combined total run time of the video files was approximately two hours and five minutes.

Examination of the device also revealed 16 extreme pornographic videos and 12 extreme pornographic images.

The court heard this media mainly depicted sexual activity between women and dogs, however one image included a man “penetrating a horse from behind”.

The second computer tower contained one category C video depicting three female children, aged about 10 to 13, posing for the camera and briefly exposing their bottoms and breasts.

Sentencing

In relation to sentencing, defence lawyer Alexandra Philp asked the court to impose the recommendation contained in a social work report prepared on her client.

Sheriff Robert More noted Deas had been “entirely open and honest” with the author of the report and has both recognised his issues and taken steps to “address that difficulty”.

The sheriff continued: “That’s much more than can be said for a lot of people who commit offences of this particular nature.”

Sheriff More said Deas otherwise lives a pro-social life and while the offences could attract a prison sentence, he did not consider it to be the only appropriate disposal in the circumstances.

He imposed 150 hours of unpaid work and placed Deas under offender supervision for two years as part of a community payback order, as a direct alternative to custody.

Deas has also been put on the sex offenders register for two years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

