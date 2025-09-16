Taxi driver ran into blind woman after dropping her at Dundee railway station

A taxi driver reversed into a blind woman seconds after dropping her off at Dundee railway station.

The 62-year-old woman was left with broken bones as a result of being struck by Nadheem Akhtar on July 11 2024.

CCTV captured the incident and the video was shown to Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Angie Clay said: “This occurred at the back of the train station.

“The accused is employed as a taxi driver.

“The complainer is registered blind and utilises walking sticks.”

It was revealed she suffered a broken arm and elbow as a result of being struck by Akhtar’s vehicle.

On the day he was due to stand trial, the first offender instead pled guilty to causing the woman to suffer injury through careless driving.

The 41-year-old failed to keep a proper lookout and reversed his vehicle “without due consideration” for pedestrians, before knocking the woman to the ground.

Footage played to the court showed Akhtar immediately stopped his vehicle and came to the woman’s aid.

“The lady had paused and Mr Akhtar assumed she had walked to the pavement,” defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said.

“He should have checked properly and he didn’t.”

Ms Jethwa said Akhtar lost his job at “the very outset” and has been working as a delivery driver since.

She added: “He is here on an EU settlement visa and that might also be in jeopardy.

“He has been extremely worried and concerned about the outcome of these proceedings.

“It’s going to have extremely far-reaching consequences for him and his family.”

Sheriff George Way disqualified Akhtar, of Dundee, for 12 months and ordered him to pay £500 in compensation.

