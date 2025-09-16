Taxi driver ran into blind woman after dropping her at Dundee railway station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Taxi driver ran into blind woman after dropping her at Dundee railway station

The 62-year-old woman was left with broken bones as a result of being struck by Nadheem Akhtar.

By Ciaran Shanks
Nadheem Akhtar
Nadheem Akhtar.

A taxi driver reversed into a blind woman seconds after dropping her off at Dundee railway station.

The 62-year-old woman was left with broken bones as a result of being struck by Nadheem Akhtar on July 11 2024.

CCTV captured the incident and the video was shown to Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Angie Clay said: “This occurred at the back of the train station.

“The accused is employed as a taxi driver.

“The complainer is registered blind and utilises walking sticks.”

It was revealed she suffered a broken arm and elbow as a result of being struck by Akhtar’s vehicle.

On the day he was due to stand trial, the first offender instead pled guilty to causing the woman to suffer injury through careless driving.

The 41-year-old failed to keep a proper lookout and reversed his vehicle “without due consideration” for pedestrians, before knocking the woman to the ground.

Dundee railway station
The accident happened at Dundee railway station.

Footage played to the court showed Akhtar immediately stopped his vehicle and came to the woman’s aid.

“The lady had paused and Mr Akhtar assumed she had walked to the pavement,” defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said.

“He should have checked properly and he didn’t.”

Ms Jethwa said Akhtar lost his job at “the very outset” and has been working as a delivery driver since.

She added: “He is here on an EU settlement visa and that might also be in jeopardy.

“He has been extremely worried and concerned about the outcome of these proceedings.

“It’s going to have extremely far-reaching consequences for him and his family.”

Sheriff George Way disqualified Akhtar, of Dundee, for 12 months and ordered him to pay £500 in compensation.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

