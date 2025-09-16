Dundee sex offender grounded flights with chilling bomb threats to airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee sex offender grounded flights with chilling bomb threats to airport

Flights were grounded for hours, causing huge delays after Ross Buchan hounded workers with sinister calls on January 4.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ross Buchan
Ross Buchan arrives at court on a previous occasion.

A sex offender sparked a major bomb scare from his Dundee flat after telling airport staff “aeroplane goes boom” and “up the Kremlin”.

Flights at Kirkwall Airport were grounded for hours, causing huge delays after Ross Buchan hounded workers with sinister calls on January 4.

Luggage on the Loganair flight from Glasgow was re-scanned and police inspected the plane after Buchan claimed he had a friend who could “take control” of the aircraft.

Buchan pled guilty to inducing staff into believing a bomb was likely to ignite on an aircraft.

Two months earlier, he had inundated a child with sexual images and videos before threatening to eat his dead body.

A sheriff said the crimes were so serious that Buchan, who is in custody, could be sentenced at the High Court.

Buchan targeted a Loganair flight. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Buchan, 21, made repeated calls to the Orkney airport on the morning of January 4.

At around 9am, the duty officer hung up after receiving no response but eventually heard a “young, Scottish, monotone” male say: “Boom. Aeroplane goes boom.”

The calls continued and threat protocol checks were carried out by the ground security supervisor.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 9.34am, the phone rang again from a withheld number.

“The (security supervisor) heard the accused immediately state LM432.

“They knew this to be the flight number for the 9.26am flight from Glasgow to Kirkwall Airport.

“The accused replied things such as ‘the plane is going to crash into the airport’ and ‘for the motherland’.”

‘Up the Kremlin’

Ms Ritchie added: “The accused stated he had a friend on board the flight who could gain control of the plane and click a button.

“They inferred this to mean there was a bomb aboard the flight.”

Buchan continued to phone from a withheld number and said “up the Kremlin” and “justice for the motherland”.

Airport staff believed that the threats were not credible but no chances were taken by Loganair, with the airline choosing to declare a bomb threat.

The airport was closed while emergency services carried out a walk-through of the plane and luggage was re-scanned.

No bombs or explosives were discovered and the airport re-opened just before 2pm, disrupting Aberdeen and Edinburgh flights.

Buchan was arrested at his Pitalpin Court flat and his phone was forensically examined.

Sick images and threats

Another examination found Buchan sent a hoard of vile messages and threats to a child with whom he played PlayStation games online.

Interactions were fine for a year before Buchan – who has autism and ADHD – became “weird” and “inappropriate” in November 2024.

He filmed or photographed himself naked and shared the lewd material on Snapchat.

Snapchat logo on a phone
The offender committed sickening crimes on Snapchat. Image: Shutterstock.

Police found around 30 different files on a mobile phone and discovered he had made a number of threats in a group chat titled ‘Death’.

He threatened to stab and kill the boy and others in the chat and threatened to eat and rape their dead bodies.

Buchan pled guilty to coercing a child into looking at sexual content and making violent threats.

Sentencing deferred

Sheriff George Way said: “It’s potentially a High Court matter.

“The maximum sentence is beyond my powers.

“I have a suspicion a criminal justice social work report will not be the end of the journey.”

Buchan – who viewed proceedings via video link – will return to court next month.

