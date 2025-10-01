Thug jailed for baton and bite attack on Fife PC who feared for life in desperate struggle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thug jailed for baton and bite attack on Fife PC who feared for life in desperate struggle

Darren Davies launched a savage attack after a police dog caught him.

By Grant McCabe
A thug who left a Fife police officer fearing for his life during a savage attack has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Darren Davies battered PC Iain O’Donnell with his own baton during a post-pursuit attack in darkened woods at Leslie on September 10 2024.

The 35-year-old launched the brutal assault despite a police dog sinking its teeth into him.

It only ended when badly wounded PC O’Donnell was able to discharge incapacitant spray into his assailant’s eyes.

The attacker – who already had convictions for violence – pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Mulholland told Davies, had he been dealing with the attempted murder charge he originally faced, the jail term would have reached “double figures”.

Police dog

Davies had fled a house after an argument with a woman led to police being called.

PC O’Donnell – a trained dog handler – found him in a desolate area of nearby woods.

The tattooed offender yelled at him: “You are not going to arrest me.”

He continued to be aggressive as the officer tried to calm him.

Eventually PC O’Donnell shouted: “Police with a dog. Stay where you are or I will send the dog.”

Instead, Davies ran at the constable, wildly swinging punches while screaming: “Let it bite me.”

The dog repeatedly got hold of Davies and PC O’Donnell tried to sweep his legs away and pin him to the ground.

The PC called for back-up before Davies grabbed his body armour and got on top of him.

Ear bite

Prosecutor Stewart Ronnie said: “PC O’Donnell struggled to escape. They both rolled down a hill and the officer ended up in a seated position.

“Davies stood behind and began to strike blows on top of his head.

“The officer noticed these were significantly stronger than ones earlier.

“When each landed, he saw stars and felt significant sharp pain on his head. PC O’Donnell was now in fear of his life.”

The constable was stricken on the ground as Davies bit through the top of his ear.

He was unable to defend himself but eventually managed to wriggle free, push Davies away and discharge his incapacitant PAVA spray into his eyes.

Two other officers then turned up to help their bleeding colleague and the offender went on to kick another officer during his arrest.

The court heard, after Davies was arrested, PC O’Donnell “collapsed to his knees, dizzy, exhausted and in severe pain”.

He was taken to hospital where it emerged he had been repeatedly hit with his police baton.

He suffered no fractures but has been left scarred for life and continues to receive trauma counselling.

Multiple convictions

Mark Stewart KC, defending, previously said Davies realised he should have stopped when faced by police but “one thing led to another and matters got out of hand”.

Lord Mulholland told Davies he would have been locked up for seven years but for the guilty plea.

“You assaulted a police officer. He is scarred for the rest of his life.

“You should have complied with his clear instructions and not resisted.

“You have a criminal record which details multiple convictions for aggravated assault and have served prison sentences before.

“You should avoid alcohol and drugs – that is why you are ending up where you are.”

