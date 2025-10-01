Thug jailed for baton and bite attack on Fife PC who feared for life in desperate struggle

A thug who left a Fife police officer fearing for his life during a savage attack has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Darren Davies battered PC Iain O’Donnell with his own baton during a post-pursuit attack in darkened woods at Leslie on September 10 2024.

The 35-year-old launched the brutal assault despite a police dog sinking its teeth into him.

It only ended when badly wounded PC O’Donnell was able to discharge incapacitant spray into his assailant’s eyes.

The attacker – who already had convictions for violence – pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Mulholland told Davies, had he been dealing with the attempted murder charge he originally faced, the jail term would have reached “double figures”.

Police dog

Davies had fled a house after an argument with a woman led to police being called.

PC O’Donnell – a trained dog handler – found him in a desolate area of nearby woods.

The tattooed offender yelled at him: “You are not going to arrest me.”

He continued to be aggressive as the officer tried to calm him.

Eventually PC O’Donnell shouted: “Police with a dog. Stay where you are or I will send the dog.”

Instead, Davies ran at the constable, wildly swinging punches while screaming: “Let it bite me.”

The dog repeatedly got hold of Davies and PC O’Donnell tried to sweep his legs away and pin him to the ground.

The PC called for back-up before Davies grabbed his body armour and got on top of him.

Ear bite

Prosecutor Stewart Ronnie said: “PC O’Donnell struggled to escape. They both rolled down a hill and the officer ended up in a seated position.

“Davies stood behind and began to strike blows on top of his head.

“The officer noticed these were significantly stronger than ones earlier.

“When each landed, he saw stars and felt significant sharp pain on his head. PC O’Donnell was now in fear of his life.”

The constable was stricken on the ground as Davies bit through the top of his ear.

He was unable to defend himself but eventually managed to wriggle free, push Davies away and discharge his incapacitant PAVA spray into his eyes.

Two other officers then turned up to help their bleeding colleague and the offender went on to kick another officer during his arrest.

The court heard, after Davies was arrested, PC O’Donnell “collapsed to his knees, dizzy, exhausted and in severe pain”.

He was taken to hospital where it emerged he had been repeatedly hit with his police baton.

He suffered no fractures but has been left scarred for life and continues to receive trauma counselling.

Multiple convictions

Mark Stewart KC, defending, previously said Davies realised he should have stopped when faced by police but “one thing led to another and matters got out of hand”.

Lord Mulholland told Davies he would have been locked up for seven years but for the guilty plea.

“You assaulted a police officer. He is scarred for the rest of his life.

“You should have complied with his clear instructions and not resisted.

“You have a criminal record which details multiple convictions for aggravated assault and have served prison sentences before.

“You should avoid alcohol and drugs – that is why you are ending up where you are.”

