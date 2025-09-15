Frustrated teenage driver should have ‘punched tree’ instead of getting behind wheel in Fife, sheriff says

A frustrated teenage drug-driver who crashed into a car during a police chase in Fife should have “punched a tree” instead of getting behind the wheel.

A sheriff suggested the alternative stress reliever to illegal driver Preston Bell after he admitted a raft of charges arising from driving off amid family disputes.

Five months after the crash Bell took his father’s Range Rover without permission and was again caught by officers while driving on a provisional licence unsupervised.

The 18-year-old, of Chapel Place, High Valleyfield, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after earlier pleading guilty to seven charges.

He admitted dangerous driving, with excess drug THC in his system (8.4mcg/2), taking a vehicle without consent and two counts each of driving without a valid licence and insurance.

Defence lawyer Graham Basten said the first offence happened after Bell and his mother argued and he “felt he just needed to get out of the house and get away”.

“Having seen the police officers, he knew he was in difficulty and sought to escape.”

The lawyer said the second incident also came after an “issue” with his client’s mum and he “simply took his dad’s car”.

Sheriff Andrew Berry told Bell: “If frustrated, you could have gone for a walk in the park and found a quiet spot and punched a tree.”

Crash

Prosecutor Jonathan Bruce told the court that around 4.40pm on January 15 this year in Kinnell Road, Inverkeithing, two police constables in a marked vehicle saw a black Audi A3.

It began to accelerate and overtook a vehicle while approaching a bend with a restricted view at speeds of 40 to 50mph within a 20mph zone.

The car accelerated to 60mph on Dunfermline Wynd — a 40mph zone — approaching a T-junction with Castlandhill Road.

Bell failed to negotiate the junction and collided with the nearside of a Suzuki car, carrying three people.

His Audi spun 360 degrees and stopped on a footpath.

A roadside drug swipe on Bell gave a positive reading for cannabis and he was arrested.

The court heard the Suzuki driver reported soreness to her back and neck and the passenger was diagnosed with muscular pain.

Risk to others

The fiscal depute said at around 6.30pm on June 21 this year, police received a call about a silver Range Rover being driven “by persons without a licence” in the Blairhall area.

Two police officers on the A985 saw the vehicle pull out of a junction to High Valleyfield.

Police pulled over the car and Bell said it belonged to his father, who did not know he had it.

Sheriff Berry said the consequences of his driving on January 15 could have been “much worse” as those in the Suzuki “from nowhere” found themselves in a very serious collision.

He said: “I rather suspect the occupants of that other vehicle relive that event on a regular basis, all because you felt frustrated.”

Giving allowances for Bell’s youth and lack of significant previous convictions, Sheriff Berry imposed 75 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for a year and until he passes the extended test.

Bell was also put under offender supervision for a year with a programme requirement to attend a group to address road traffic offending.

In relation to the June offence, the sheriff deferred sentencing for six months to demonstrate good behaviour.

