Victim left suicidal after Fife pervert attacked him twice while he slept

The victim of sexual assault at a Fife party has told a court how the trauma made him suicidal.

Lewis Crosby’s victim told a trial he twice woke to being assaulted.

Giving evidence at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, the 23-year-old man said the impact has been “massive”.

“I started relying quite heavily on drugs and alcohol.

“I also tried to take my own life at one point.

“I went missing and was collected by police and told a police officer at the time what happened and she encouraged me to report it.

“There was a massive, massive physical and mental impact on my life from that point.

“For almost a year I would sleep with my clothes on and did not feel I could trust sleeping in an empty room without clothes on.

“I became quite agitated and over time quite bitter and extremely suicidal. I had to seek medical support”.

Assaulted twice while sleeping

Crosby, 22, of Glenrothes, had denied the offending but was found guilty by Sheriff Robert More of sexual assaulting the man while he was sleeping on two occasions during a night in September last year.

In the first instance, Crosby put his hands down his victim’s trousers and touched his groin over his underwear.

The second time, he pulled down the man’s lower clothing and masturbated him.

The victim had told the trial he was tired so went to sleep in a bed at the house.

Crosby came in and asked to sleep there. He agreed and fell back asleep.

The man continued: “I woke up with his hand down my jeans on top of my underwear.

“His hand was on top of my groin. I removed his hand.

“I asked him specifically, ‘what the f**k are you doing?’ and proceeded to turn over and went back to sleep.”

While giving evidence, the man became tearful and left court to compose himself before carrying on.

“I woke up again to my jeans being just above my knees.

“He had my penis in his hands and he was essentially masturbating me and I freaked out, pulled my jeans back up and asked him again, ‘what the f**k are you doing? Get the f**k off me’.”

The man said he managed to turn over and go back to sleep and when he woke, Crosby had gone.

Phone message ‘acknowledgement’

The court heard Crosby later sent a message checking if his victim was okay.

A few weeks later, the man responded to say he was not and Crosby is “lucky” he was still breathing.

Crosby responded he was “extremely intoxicated” and “acted very out of character”.

The man told the trial: “I took that message as he acknowledged what he had done.”

The man said he later spoke to a friend about what happened.

That friend gave evidence they had been in a pub when Crosby walked in.

She said her friend felt uncomfortable and told her about Crosby “touching” his waistband but did not want to talk further about it.

Sheriff More adjourned sentencing until October 2 to obtain background reports and Crosby’s bail was continued meantime.

He was put on the sex offenders register.

