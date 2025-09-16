Victim left suicidal after Fife pervert attacked him twice while he slept

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victim left suicidal after Fife pervert attacked him twice while he slept

Lewis Crosby's victim had to give evidence in a trial about his ordeal.

By Jamie McKenzie
Lewis Crosby
Lewis Crosby was found guilty after a trial.

The victim of sexual assault at a Fife party has told a court how the trauma made him suicidal.

Lewis Crosby’s victim told a trial he twice woke to being assaulted.

Giving evidence at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, the 23-year-old man said the impact has been “massive”.

“I started relying quite heavily on drugs and alcohol.

“I also tried to take my own life at one point.

“I went missing and was collected by police and told a police officer at the time what happened and she encouraged me to report it.

“There was a massive, massive physical and mental impact on my life from that point.

“For almost a year I would sleep with my clothes on and did not feel I could trust sleeping in an empty room without clothes on.

“I became quite agitated and over time quite bitter and extremely suicidal. I had to seek medical support”.

Assaulted twice while sleeping

Crosby, 22, of Glenrothes, had denied the offending but was found guilty by Sheriff Robert More of sexual assaulting the man while he was sleeping on two occasions during a night in September last year.

In the first instance, Crosby put his hands down his victim’s trousers and touched his groin over his underwear.

The second time, he pulled down the man’s lower clothing and masturbated him.

Lewis Crosby
Lewis Crosby was found guilty of two sexual assault charges.

The victim had told the trial he was tired so went to sleep in a bed at the house.

Crosby came in and asked to sleep there. He agreed and fell back asleep.

The man continued: “I woke up with his hand down my jeans on top of my underwear.

“His hand was on top of my groin. I removed his hand.

“I asked him specifically, ‘what the f**k are you doing?’ and proceeded to turn over and went back to sleep.”

While giving evidence, the man became tearful and left court to compose himself before carrying on.

“I woke up again to my jeans being just above my knees.

“He had my penis in his hands and he was essentially masturbating me and I freaked out, pulled my jeans back up and asked him again, ‘what the f**k are you doing? Get the f**k off me’.”

The man said he managed to turn over and go back to sleep and when he woke, Crosby had gone.

Phone message ‘acknowledgement’

The court heard Crosby later sent a message checking if his victim was okay.

A few weeks later, the man responded to say he was not and Crosby is “lucky” he was still breathing.

Crosby responded he was “extremely intoxicated” and “acted very out of character”.

The man told the trial: “I took that message as he acknowledged what he had done.”

The man said he later spoke to a friend about what happened.

That friend gave evidence they had been in a pub when Crosby walked in.

She said her friend felt uncomfortable and told her about Crosby “touching” his waistband but did not want to talk further about it.

Sheriff More adjourned sentencing until October 2 to obtain background reports and Crosby’s bail was continued meantime.

He was put on the sex offenders register.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

