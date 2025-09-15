Romanian gang member who targeted Angus farmer is serial crook behind £163k of thefts

A woman who helped steal £56,000 from an Arbroath farmer has already been convicted of another £100,000 worth of other thefts.

Gang member Aurelia Oancea was extradited to Scotland to admit the offences midway through a 39-month stretch in a Romanian jail for a £40,000 credit card scam.

Distraction con artist Oancea lied to her victim about needing directions to Arbroath railway station before two partners stole the cash from the farmer’s van.

The major theft occurred less than a month after Oancea used the same deceitful techniques to steal £7,000.

Oancea was jailed for 20 months and will be deported back to Romania after completing her sentence.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard she will now promptly be transferred to a jail in England, where she has a warrant outstanding and is due to be sentenced for £60,000 worth of other thefts.

Farmer hit

The court previously heard that in 2022, Oancea was loitering outside the TSB in Arbroath.

She followed her 71-year-old victim, who had placed £56,000 in the front passenger seat of his vehicle.

Oancea asked for directions to the train station and while the farmer helped her, one of her two accomplices stole the cash.

The trio were later captured on CCTV in Montrose.

Oancea was arrested and found to have more than £1,000 on her person but told police she did nothing wrong and was just asking for directions.

A month earlier, the gang struck at Aberdeen railway station after spotting a man leaving the Bank of Scotland on Upperkirkgate with £7,000 to pay for renovation works on a property.

Oancea again distracted him by making conversation in broken English.

Subsequent £40k scam

Oancea was brought from HMP Polmont to the dock after previously admitting to the thefts.

Her solicitor Larry Flynn said she had no convictions at the time of the Arbroath strikes but since has accrued a record.

He said: “She had just completed a lengthy sentence in Romania for a Romanian offence.

“Her family, who are based in Coventry, provided some information.”

Mr Flynn explained Oancea was jailed in April 2023 and that sentence was not due to expire until July 2026.

“That would have been three years and three months,” he added.

“The offence related to a charge of theft and was a similar offence but with a difference.

“She indicated it related to a theft of money — the sum involved was about £40,000.

“It related to… the use of a credit card.”

Dragged back to face justice

Mr Flynn explained his client was brought back to Scotland in May following an extradition agreement with the Romanian government.

“Effectively, that sentence was commuted, that sentence is effectively over now.

“It then took about eight days for her to be brought here.

“She had been of good behaviour while serving her sentence.”

Mr Flynn continued: “She remembers very little, she was drinking and abusing alcohol and had gambling debts at the time.

“She has children in Romania who are being looked after by other members of her family, three children under 18 and an adult daughter.

“She expects to be deported back to Romania when her sentence concludes.”

Deportation looming

Oancea finally admitted the offences at a hearing in July, almost three years after committing them.

Numerous efforts were previously made to trace the 40-year-old after police in the West Midlands found her home to be boarded up.

Immigration Enforcement revealed she brazenly tried to enter the UK from Calais as a foot passenger in April 2024 using her cousin’s Romanian passport.

She admitted lying and was returned to France.

Prosecutor Jennifer Bairner said: “In relation to the deportation, I can confirm that the Home Office are seeking to deport the accused.

“In addition to this matter, the accused has a warrant outstanding for failing to attend at a court in England where she is due to be sentenced for theft offences to the value of about £60,000.

“If sentenced to prison for this, she’ll almost immediately be transferred to a prison in England.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael backdated Oancea’s sentence to May 22, when she was remanded in Scotland following her extradition.

He said: “There is no alternative to a custodial sentence here.

“These crimes were planned and your role was no less than that of the person who physically took the money in both of these incidents.”

