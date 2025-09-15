Perthshire woman involved in double fatal smash admits drug-driving

A motorist involved in a fatal road crash which claimed the lives of a father and his pregnant daughter has admitted she was behind the wheel while over the drug-drive limit.

Fiona Clark was arrested following the tragedy on the A983, near Muthill, Perthshire, in June last year.

Her Subaru XV was involved in a collision with a silver Suzuki driven by 40-year-old Stephen Tooth.

Mr Tooth and his 18-year-old daughter Emily May Tooth died at the scene.

Clark, from Blackford, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday and admitted a charge of driving with cannabis in her system at the time of the crash.

The court heard she was not responsible for the crash and had not been prosecuted for dangerous or careless driving.

Failed roadside drug wipe

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding, prosecuting, said Mr Tooth’s car – “vehicle two” – was travelling east along the rural road at about 9.30am on June 14.

“Travelling in the opposite direction was the accused’s vehicle,” he said.

“As the accused approached a sharp left-hand bend, vehicle two came round the bend from the opposite direction, travelling towards the accused.

“It appeared to lose control.”

Mr Harding said: “There was insufficient time and distance for the accused to avoid vehicle two and a collision occurred involving both vehicles.”

Emergency services were called to the scene and the road was shut down.

“Due to the severity of the collision, both occupants of vehicle two died at the locus,” said Mr Harding.

Clark identified herself as driver to police.

A roadside breath test proved negative but she failed a drugs wipe for cannabis.

“The accused was then informed she was under arrest,” the fiscal depute said.

“She was then tended to by ambulance staff and taken to Ninewells Hospitals where her injuries were treated.”

A blood sample recorded 3.2mics of cannabis metabolite Delta-9-THC per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mics.

Disqualification

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client expressed condolences to the family and friends of Mr Tooth and his daughter.

He said the drug-drive level recorded was “not a measure of impairment”.

Quoting from the collision investigator’s report, Mr Holmes said: “The deceased’s vehicle lost control and presented itself sideways, passenger-side, to the front of the accused’s vehicle.”

The solicitor said his client had been smoking cannabis to help cope with a “previous trauma”.

Mr Holmes said Clark had been employed at a local establishment but had not worked since the accident.

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “The first thing the court would like to do is express condolences to the family and friends of both the driver and passenger of the other vehicle.

“Clearly, this must have been a devastating incident for all concerned.

“That said, what I am dealing with today is a charge which is technically unrelated to the circumstances in which the accused came to the attention of the police.”

Clark, of Abercairnie Place, was fined £600 and banned from driving for 14 months.

‘Beyond pain and suffering’

Mr Tooth, originally from Larbert, had latterly stayed at Gilmerton, near Crieff.

He had a career in audio-visual production and was working with Bridge of Earn-based firm Catalyst.

Emily divided her time between Carronshore and Tullibody, and was a pupil at Clackmannan and Banchory Primaries, and Lornshill Academy, before going on to do a photography course at Forth Valley College in Stirling

At college she met Callum Stewart, who lives in Stenhousemuir. They were planning to set up home together in the Falkirk area and both were looking forward to being parents later that year.

The collision happened as Mr Tooth, a keen motorcyclist, was driving his daughter back from Gilmerton to Tullibody.

His parents said at the time: “We are all in a state of shock. It has brought all the families together and knowing that our son and granddaughter are beyond pain and suffering is our focus.

“We are also proud of the impression their lives have made, and privileged that we had them with us.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.