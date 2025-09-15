Perthshire woman involved in double fatal smash admits drug-driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perthshire woman involved in double fatal smash admits drug-driving

Fiona Clark admitted having cannabis in her system at the time of the tragedy which claimed the lives of a father and his pregnant daughter - but she was not to blame for the crash, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
Fiona Clark
Fiona Clark appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A motorist involved in a fatal road crash which claimed the lives of a father and his pregnant daughter has admitted she was behind the wheel while over the drug-drive limit.

Fiona Clark was arrested following the tragedy on the A983, near Muthill, Perthshire, in June last year.

Her Subaru XV was involved in a collision with a silver Suzuki driven by 40-year-old Stephen Tooth.

Mr Tooth and his 18-year-old daughter Emily May Tooth died at the scene.

Clark, from Blackford, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday and admitted a charge of driving with cannabis in her system at the time of the crash.

The court heard she was not responsible for the crash and had not been prosecuted for dangerous or careless driving.

Failed roadside drug wipe

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding, prosecuting, said Mr Tooth’s car – “vehicle two” – was travelling east along the rural road at about 9.30am on June 14.

“Travelling in the opposite direction was the accused’s vehicle,” he said.

Stephen and Emily Tooth
Stephen and Emily Tooth died on the A823 in Muthill. Image supplied

“As the accused approached a sharp left-hand bend, vehicle two came round the bend from the opposite direction, travelling towards the accused.

“It appeared to lose control.”

Mr Harding said: “There was insufficient time and distance for the accused to avoid vehicle two and a collision occurred involving both vehicles.”

Emergency services were called to the scene and the road was shut down.

“Due to the severity of the collision, both occupants of vehicle two died at the locus,” said Mr Harding.

Clark identified herself as driver to police.

Two people killed in Perthshire crash
The junction of the A823 and A822 where the crash happened. Image: Google

A roadside breath test proved negative but she failed a drugs wipe for cannabis.

“The accused was then informed she was under arrest,” the fiscal depute said.

“She was then tended to by ambulance staff and taken to Ninewells Hospitals where her injuries were treated.”

A blood sample recorded 3.2mics of cannabis metabolite Delta-9-THC per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2mics.

Disqualification

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client expressed condolences to the family and friends of Mr Tooth and his daughter.

He said the drug-drive level recorded was “not a measure of impairment”.

Quoting from the collision investigator’s report, Mr Holmes said: “The deceased’s vehicle lost control and presented itself sideways, passenger-side, to the front of the accused’s vehicle.”

The solicitor said his client had been smoking cannabis to help cope with a “previous trauma”.

Mr Holmes said Clark had been employed at a local establishment but had not worked since the accident.

Sheriff Alison McKay said: “The first thing the court would like to do is express condolences to the family and friends of both the driver and passenger of the other vehicle.

“Clearly, this must have been a devastating incident for all concerned.

“That said, what I am dealing with today is a charge which is technically unrelated to the circumstances in which the accused came to the attention of the police.”

Clark, of Abercairnie Place, was fined £600 and banned from driving for 14 months.

‘Beyond pain and suffering’

Mr Tooth, originally from Larbert, had latterly stayed at Gilmerton, near Crieff.

He had a career in audio-visual production and was working with Bridge of Earn-based firm Catalyst.

Emily divided her time between Carronshore and Tullibody, and was a pupil at Clackmannan and Banchory Primaries, and Lornshill Academy, before going on to do a photography course at Forth Valley College in Stirling

At college she met Callum Stewart, who lives in Stenhousemuir. They were planning to set up home together in the Falkirk area and both were looking forward to being parents later that year.

The collision happened as Mr Tooth, a keen motorcyclist, was driving his daughter back from Gilmerton to Tullibody.

His parents said at the time: “We are all in a state of shock. It has brought all the families together and knowing that our son and granddaughter are beyond pain and suffering is our focus.

“We are also proud of the impression their lives have made, and privileged that we had them with us.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

