Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — 300-mile drink-drive and a cracking hiding place

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A convicted county lines dealer will spend three more months behind bars after he was caught with a contraband iPhone stashed between his buttocks.

Donovan Smith was the ringleader of an organised crime gang who tried to flood Scotland with heroine and crack cocaine.

He was jailed for seven years in April 2023 after admitting his involvement in the illicit supply of drugs from London to Aberdeen.

Smith appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted possession of an unauthorised mobile phone at the city’s jail on March 27 this year.

Prosecutor Michael Robertson, said prison officers went to his cell for a routine search and Smith was lying on his bed.

He told staff he did not have any prohibited items but was searched and the phone was recovered from between his buttocks.

The court heard Smith had borrowed the device to keep in touch with his mother in London.

Razor weapon

The ex-girlfriend of convicted Perth killer Robbie Smullen has been jailed for slashing a man with a handmade razor weapon at her flat. Daniel Black had his face and neck slashed open during an argument with his friend Shannon Beattie, after telling her: “You get people murdered.”

Shannon Beattie
Shannon Beattie.

300-mile drink-drive

A Perthshire woman has admitted making a 300-mile journey across the UK while more than three-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit.

Ruth Herrington was tracked down by police after concerned members of the public called 999 about her driving.

The 63-year-old, from Abernyte, was stopped on the A9 near the Aberuthven junction on the evening of September 5 after units were deployed to look for her Skoda Fabia.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said police had received two 999 calls.

Herrington complied when she was pulled over but officers could see she was unsteady on her feet and smelling of alcohol.

After her arrest, she agreed not to drive and not to sell or destroy her vehicle.

She appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving with excess alcohol in her system (81mics/ 22).

Representing herself in the dock, she said she had been driving home from her mother’s address in Sheffield and confirmed she had not stopped for a drink as she travelled north.

Sheriff William Gilchrist told her: “You have to be disqualified. This is a high reading.”

Herrington was fined £500 and disqualified for 16 months.

Attacked sleeping victim

Lewis Crosby, 22, from Glenrothes, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the same sleeping man twice during a party in Fife. The victim told Crosby’s trial how the attacks had left him feeling suicidal.

Lewis Crosby
Lewis Crosby was found guilty after a trial.

Seized by neck

A 25-year-old Fife man who seized his partner by the neck and failed to turn up to court has been fined £840.

Zac McQueen, of Blair Street, Kelty, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the domestically-aggravated assault to injury at an address in Cowdenbeath on June 2 2023.

McQueen seized the woman by the neck and caused her to fall to the floor, all in the presence of a child.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf said there was reddening to the woman’s neck.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said first offender McQueen and the complainer had been “bickering” and “reacted and behaved in the way he now accepts”.

The solicitor said their relationship ended after the incident and the matter was not reported until March last year.

McQueen previously admitted failing to appear at a court diet without reasonable excuse on July 29 last year.

Mr Morrison said McQueen had started a different job and forgot about the court date.

Sheriff Paul Ralph fined him £540 for the assault and £300 for the failure to appear and
granted a one-year non-harassment order.

Bomb terror from Dundee flat

Sex offender Ross Buchan sparked a major bomb scare from his Dundee flat after telling airport staff “aeroplane goes boom” and “up the Kremlin”. Flights were grounded for hours, causing huge delays. Two months earlier, Buchan had inundated a child with sexual images and videos before threatening to eat his dead body.

Ross Buchan
Ross Buchan.

Fireraising petition

Page Sharp, from Arbroath, appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court accused of five separate charges.

The 31-year-old is accused of wilful fireraising, theft, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and breaching bail.

She made no plea and was granted bail while the case was committed for further examination.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

