Courts

Part of chewed-off ear left in Monifieth hotel reception after assault

Henry Croll appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court to admit assault.

By Ciaran Shanks
Premier Inn sign
The assault happened in the reception of the Premier Inn at Monifieth. Image: Shutterstock

Part of a man’s ear was found lying on the floor of an Angus hotel after it was bitten off in a savage assault.

A Premier Inn receptionist watched in horror as Henry Croll, 22, sank his teeth into his victim and repeatedly punched him near the front desk of the Monifieth hotel.

Croll – also known as George McPhee – is awaiting sentence after he pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to leaving the man permanently disfigured.

The pair were associates and blood was spilled after Croll received a phone call while in his victim’s company at the hotel within Ethiebeaton Park.

‘Dafty’

The man was being housed in temporary accommodation at the Premier Inn by Angus Council.

“The accused received a call from an unknown person and his demeanour changed,” fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said.

“He became upset with the complainer saying, ‘do you think I’m a dafty?’

“Feeling unsafe, the witness left his room and sought assistance from the reception manager.”

The victim said “excuse me” to the worker before being interrupted by Croll who said: “You’re grassing on me to reception.

“You think I’m a dafty because I’m a McPhee?”

Croll then punched the man, knocking him off balance, before raining down blows and biting his ear during a struggle.

The shocking episode was captured on CCTV, with the victim seen grabbing pens from the desk and following Croll.

Uncooperative with police

The receptionist pressed a panic alarm and locked the door.

Ms Ritchie said: “Police saw a piece of ear lying on the reception area floor.”

Both men had fled by the time officers arrived but the victim was found at the nearby McDonald’s, covered in blood and with part of his lower ear lobe missing.

He was uncooperative with police and it is unclear if he sought hospital treatment.

Croll, of Kelty, pled guilty to causing the man severe injury and permanent disfigurement at the hotel on March 9 this year.

The court heard he has previous convictions for assault, abusive behaviour and possessing a blade in public.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until next month for a social work report to be prepared and continued Croll’s bail meantime.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

