Dundee sex offender battered by 15-year-old victim’s friends after High Street grope

The friends of a schoolgirl who was sexually assaulted by a stranger in Dundee city centre leapt to her aid and battered the sex offender.

Pervert Pawel Napierala was found by police licking his wounds in a shop doorway after the instant retribution for groping a 15-year-old he drunkenly walked past.

His victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, clocked him looking back at her after walking away on High Street.

He was quickly confronted and police soon arrived.

Napierala appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the last month’s sexual assault and has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Creepy stranger

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart said Napierala and the teenage girl are “completely unknown” to each other.

“At about 7pm, the complainer was in the city centre with friends.

“At about 9.30pm, the complainer was standing within the High Street, close to the city centre square.

“She was facing the general direction of her friends. All parties were engaged in conversation.”

Ms Stewart added: “The accused has then travelled up Crichton Street, onto High Street and approached the complainer and her friends.

“On the accused arriving, the complainer felt a pinch at her buttock; however she did not see who this was, initially.

“The accused then looked around and the complainer was able to identify him.”

Victim’s pals’ summary justice

Ms Stewart added: “Thereafter, there was a further incident whereby the complainers friends confronted the accused, which caused police to attend.”

Napierala was charged and told police: “I no do any assault.”

In the dock, Napierala, of Dudhope Court in Dundee, pled guilty to sexually assaulting the 15-year-old girl.

The 41-year-old Pole admitted he grasped her by the buttock on Dundee’s High Street on August 2 this year.

Found in doorway

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie said: “There was CCTV footage of this from the city centre. He is clearly inebriated.

“He walks in the general direction of the complainer and her friends.

“As he is passing, he clearly reaches out and pinches, grasps or however you describe it, and carries on walking. That is it.

“He appears to have been assaulted and was found by police… lying in a shop doorway.

“It’s been explained that because of this conviction, he will be made subject to the notification requirements, which in one view may seem excessive.

“His recollection is almost nil, he was absolutely surprised at his behaviour.

“He’s seen it for himself and immediately instructed me to tender a plea of guilty.

“It’s focused his mind, he’s now addressing his alcohol intake. It’s been a bit of a wake-up call for him, shall we say.”

Awaiting sentence

Sheriff Simon Collins KC deferred sentencing until November.

He placed Napierala on the sex offenders register and ordered background reports.

The sheriff said: “Her friends handed out some punishment for his inappropriate and indeed criminal behaviour.

“This is a man whose background is a couple of road traffic matters.

“He’s got himself in such a state of intoxication. Is he going to do it again? That’s the issue.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.