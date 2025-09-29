Dundee sex offender battered by 15-year-old victim’s friends after High Street grope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee sex offender battered by 15-year-old victim’s friends after High Street grope

Pawel Napierala was found by police lying in a shop doorway after he sexually assaulted the schoolgirl.

By Ross Gardiner
To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Pawel Napierala, sexually assaulted 15-year-old then got battered by her mates. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/09/2025
Pawel Napierala.

The friends of a schoolgirl who was sexually assaulted by a stranger in Dundee city centre leapt to her aid and battered the sex offender.

Pervert Pawel Napierala was found by police licking his wounds in a shop doorway after the instant retribution for groping a 15-year-old he drunkenly walked past.

His victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, clocked him looking back at her after walking away on High Street.

He was quickly confronted and police soon arrived.

Napierala appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the last month’s sexual assault and has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Creepy stranger

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart said Napierala and the teenage girl are “completely unknown” to each other.

“At about 7pm, the complainer was in the city centre with friends.

“At about 9.30pm, the complainer was standing within the High Street, close to the city centre square.

“She was facing the general direction of her friends. All parties were engaged in conversation.”

Dundee city centre
The incident happened in Dundee city centre. Image: Google

Ms Stewart added: “The accused has then travelled up Crichton Street, onto High Street and approached the complainer and her friends.

“On the accused arriving, the complainer felt a pinch at her buttock; however she did not see who this was, initially.

“The accused then looked around and the complainer was able to identify him.”

Victim’s pals’ summary justice

Ms Stewart added: “Thereafter, there was a further incident whereby the complainers friends confronted the accused, which caused police to attend.”

Napierala was charged and told police: “I no do any assault.”

Pawel Napierala
Pawel Napierala leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

In the dock, Napierala, of Dudhope Court in Dundee, pled guilty to sexually assaulting the 15-year-old girl.

The 41-year-old Pole admitted he grasped her by the buttock on Dundee’s High Street on August 2 this year.

Found in doorway

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie said: “There was CCTV footage of this from the city centre. He is clearly inebriated.

“He walks in the general direction of the complainer and her friends.

“As he is passing, he clearly reaches out and pinches, grasps or however you describe it, and carries on walking. That is it.

“He appears to have been assaulted and was found by police… lying in a shop doorway.

“It’s been explained that because of this conviction, he will be made subject to the notification requirements, which in one view may seem excessive.

“His recollection is almost nil, he was absolutely surprised at his behaviour.

“He’s seen it for himself and immediately instructed me to tender a plea of guilty.

“It’s focused his mind, he’s now addressing his alcohol intake. It’s been a bit of a wake-up call for him, shall we say.”

Awaiting sentence

Sheriff Simon Collins KC deferred sentencing until November.

He placed Napierala on the sex offenders register and ordered background reports.

The sheriff said: “Her friends handed out some punishment for his inappropriate and indeed criminal behaviour.

“This is a man whose background is a couple of road traffic matters.

“He’s got himself in such a state of intoxication. Is he going to do it again? That’s the issue.”

