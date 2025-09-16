Man in court after report of sexual assault on 16-year-old near Fife school

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court following an alleged sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl in a wooded area near a Fife school.

John Millar appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to face a charge of assault and attempted rape.

It comes after police received a report a sexual assault occurred in woods between Dunnikier Way and Hendry Road, near to Kirkcaldy High School, at around 2.30pm on Thursday.

A section of the woodland, known locally as The Den, was taped off as officers carried out enquiries.

Fife Council confirmed it had written to all parents of children at Kirkcaldy High School to make them aware of the incident.

Millar, whose general address has been given as Fife, made no plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

His next court appearance is scheduled to take place within eight days.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.