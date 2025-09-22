Importance of rule of law and judicial independence stressed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Importance of rule of law and judicial independence stressed

The Lord President, Lord Pentland, made the remarks during the annual Opening of the Legal Year ceremony.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Full bench
The full bench during the Opening of the Legal Year ceremony. Image: Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service

Scotland’s most senior judge has highlighted the importance of the rule of law and judicial independence.

Addressing attendees at Parliament House in Edinburgh for the annual Opening of the Legal Year ceremony, the Lord President, Lord Pentland, stressed the judiciary must remain free from external pressures to ensure public confidence in the impartiality and fairness of its decisions.

He said: “Every day in our courts and tribunals, judges across Scotland make decisions that uphold the law, protect rights, and resolve disputes fairly and impartially.

“These decisions – whether made in high-profile cases or in routine court or tribunal hearings – reinforce public confidence that justice is being done.

“The professionalism, integrity, and independence of our courts and tribunals judiciary are essential components of a successful democracy and a flourishing economy.

“Their work may sometimes go unseen, but its impact is profound: ensuring that individuals, families, businesses and communities receive fair treatment under the law.

Lord Pentland
The Lord President, Lord Pentland. Image: Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service

“Most members of our society will probably never have direct contact with the courts.

“But they can be confident that if they do they will encounter a system where every case is decided or presided over by a judge who is completely independent of any outside influence.”

Open justice

He went on: “The judiciary must remain free from external pressure, and the public must continue to have confidence that legal decisions are made impartially, transparently and in accordance with the law.

“Every judge in Scotland in all our courts and tribunals is dedicated to this principle.”

The Lord President added the principle of open justice remains central to upholding the rule of law as he reaffirmed his commitment to openness and transparency.

“Justice being dispensed in public is one of the most fundamental principles we have in this country.

“It is central to the justice system. It reinforces the independence, integrity and stability of our courts and serves to uphold the rule of law.”

More reform needed

The Opening of the Legal Year ceremony traditionally marked the reopening of the courts following the summer recess.

The courts now sit throughout the year but the ceremony continues as a means to provide an opportunity to reflect on the progress of the previous legal year and set out the future aims and ambitions of the courts and the justice system.

This year marked the first ceremony to be presided over by Lord Pentland, who was appointed as Lord President earlier this year.

KCs in Scotland
New KCs were welcomed at the ceremony. Image: Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service

During his speech, he highlighted achievements over the last 12 months, including the launch of livestreaming in the Criminal Appeal Court, the national roll out of the Summary Case Management scheme in the sheriff courts, and the introduction of a new case management system for the Office of the Public Guardian.

He also spoke of the need for continued reform within the justice system, adding: “Modernisation and reform are crucial to resolving the conundrum of how to manage within a tight public sector budget and at the same time continue to improve the quality of our service to the public.

“Targeted justice sector effort and, crucially, investment are essential.

“A justice system fit for the future must be one that empowers its people – judges, sheriffs, legal professionals, and support staff – with the tools they need to serve the public effectively.”

