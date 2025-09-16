Perth killer’s ex-girlfriend jailed for razor slashing assault after ‘murder’ taunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth killer’s ex-girlfriend jailed for razor slashing assault after ‘murder’ taunt

Shannon Beattie wept as she was sentenced for attacking pal Daniel Black with a homemade weapon.

By Jamie Buchan
Shannon Beattie
Shannon Beattie stood trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

The ex-girlfriend of a convicted Perth killer has been jailed for slashing a man with a handmade razor weapon at her flat.

Daniel Black had his face and neck slashed open during an argument with his friend Shannon Beattie, after telling her: “You get people murdered.”

Beattie had been a key witness at the trial of her former partner Robbie Smullen, who stabbed to death 22-year-old Barry Dixon in her then-flat in the city’s Wallace Court in 2019.

Smullen was charged with murder but an Edinburgh jury found him guilty of culpable homicide. He was jailed for nine years.

Beattie, who said she had been a witness to Mr Dixon’s fatal stabbing, broke down in tears on Monday as she was sentenced to imprisonment for violently assaulting Mr Black at her Tulloch Square home in the early hours of February 11 2024.

She denied allegations she attacked him with an improvised weapon – a razor blade melted into a toothbrush – to his injury and permanent disfigurement but was found guilty by a jury after trial.

An ‘unenviable’ criminal record

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Beattie: “Daniel Black, who was described as a close friend of yours, had a five-to-10cm-deep laceration to the side of his face and neck.

“Given the location of this wound, it is by luck rather than judgement that this was not more serious.

Shannon Beattie was an ex-girlfriend of killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

“You are 29 and already have an unenviable record of offending, including analogous matters.

“I am satisfied given all the circumstances that there is no alternative to a custodial disposal.”

Beattie wept as she was jailed for 13 months.

Coping mechanism

Solicitor Kirsty Watson, defending, said her client continues to deny the attack.

She said: “Ms Beattie is no stranger to the court.

“She had suffered a bereavement at the time and was using drugs and alcohol to cope.

“She had been distressed by comments made to her.”

Ms Watson said Beattie had cut ties with people who were bad influences.

“She understands she has made poor choices in her life but she has tried to better herself.”

Seen holding blood soaked towel

Mr Black refused to make a formal police statement and did not give evidence at the trial but jurors were told he spoke to police shortly after the attack, telling them he had been in a fight with Beattie.

Police sergeant James Marshall said he went to visit Mr Black at his home, about a minute’s walk away from Beattie’s flat.

“He had quite a substantial 10cm scar, which appeared recent, to the side of his face,” he said.

Mr Black also had a cut on his neck.

“He was agitated,” Sgt Marshall said.

Perth Sheriff Court
The trial took place at Perth Sheriff Court.

“He was pacing back and forth, quite upset. He was crying at one point.”

Jurors heard Mr Black was holding a blood-soaked towel to his face.

Sgt Marshall said Mr Black told him: “Shannon Beattie done this to me.”

The officer said: “He explained he had been slashed on the face by an amended weapon, like a toothbrush with a razor attached.

“He said it had just happened at Shannon Beattie’s flat.”

The court heard Mr Black told police Beattie had cut herself and said she would blame it on him.

Argument over ‘murder’

Beattie, who said she was on Valium and drinking wine, told the court she got into an argument with Mr Black at her home.

Asked by prosecutor Stephanie Paterson what the row was about, she said: “My ex-partner was in prison for murdering his best friend six years ago.

“He (Mr Black) was going on about how Robbie had murdered Barry and how I got people murdered.”

She denied having a handmade razor, saying: “I don’t even have a knife block in my house since my ex-partner murdered someone six years ago.”

Beattie had tried to persuade jurors it was her blood that police saw on her hallway floor.

She said she remembered blood “spurting” from a finger, but could not remember what caused the injury.

Fatal stabbing

Robbie Smullen stabbed Barry Dixon after he found him at the flat of his then-partner.

Smullen had denied murdering 22-year-old Mr Dixon on June 4 2019 and maintained that he acted in self defence.

The Courier has tracked his repeated attempts to gain parole since his sentence reached its halfway point.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

