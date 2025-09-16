Perth killer’s ex-girlfriend jailed for razor slashing assault after ‘murder’ taunt

The ex-girlfriend of a convicted Perth killer has been jailed for slashing a man with a handmade razor weapon at her flat.

Daniel Black had his face and neck slashed open during an argument with his friend Shannon Beattie, after telling her: “You get people murdered.”

Beattie had been a key witness at the trial of her former partner Robbie Smullen, who stabbed to death 22-year-old Barry Dixon in her then-flat in the city’s Wallace Court in 2019.

Smullen was charged with murder but an Edinburgh jury found him guilty of culpable homicide. He was jailed for nine years.

Beattie, who said she had been a witness to Mr Dixon’s fatal stabbing, broke down in tears on Monday as she was sentenced to imprisonment for violently assaulting Mr Black at her Tulloch Square home in the early hours of February 11 2024.

She denied allegations she attacked him with an improvised weapon – a razor blade melted into a toothbrush – to his injury and permanent disfigurement but was found guilty by a jury after trial.

An ‘unenviable’ criminal record

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Beattie: “Daniel Black, who was described as a close friend of yours, had a five-to-10cm-deep laceration to the side of his face and neck.

“Given the location of this wound, it is by luck rather than judgement that this was not more serious.

“You are 29 and already have an unenviable record of offending, including analogous matters.

“I am satisfied given all the circumstances that there is no alternative to a custodial disposal.”

Beattie wept as she was jailed for 13 months.

Coping mechanism

Solicitor Kirsty Watson, defending, said her client continues to deny the attack.

She said: “Ms Beattie is no stranger to the court.

“She had suffered a bereavement at the time and was using drugs and alcohol to cope.

“She had been distressed by comments made to her.”

Ms Watson said Beattie had cut ties with people who were bad influences.

“She understands she has made poor choices in her life but she has tried to better herself.”

Seen holding blood soaked towel

Mr Black refused to make a formal police statement and did not give evidence at the trial but jurors were told he spoke to police shortly after the attack, telling them he had been in a fight with Beattie.

Police sergeant James Marshall said he went to visit Mr Black at his home, about a minute’s walk away from Beattie’s flat.

“He had quite a substantial 10cm scar, which appeared recent, to the side of his face,” he said.

Mr Black also had a cut on his neck.

“He was agitated,” Sgt Marshall said.

“He was pacing back and forth, quite upset. He was crying at one point.”

Jurors heard Mr Black was holding a blood-soaked towel to his face.

Sgt Marshall said Mr Black told him: “Shannon Beattie done this to me.”

The officer said: “He explained he had been slashed on the face by an amended weapon, like a toothbrush with a razor attached.

“He said it had just happened at Shannon Beattie’s flat.”

The court heard Mr Black told police Beattie had cut herself and said she would blame it on him.

Argument over ‘murder’

Beattie, who said she was on Valium and drinking wine, told the court she got into an argument with Mr Black at her home.

Asked by prosecutor Stephanie Paterson what the row was about, she said: “My ex-partner was in prison for murdering his best friend six years ago.

“He (Mr Black) was going on about how Robbie had murdered Barry and how I got people murdered.”

She denied having a handmade razor, saying: “I don’t even have a knife block in my house since my ex-partner murdered someone six years ago.”

Beattie had tried to persuade jurors it was her blood that police saw on her hallway floor.

She said she remembered blood “spurting” from a finger, but could not remember what caused the injury.

Fatal stabbing

Robbie Smullen stabbed Barry Dixon after he found him at the flat of his then-partner.

Smullen had denied murdering 22-year-old Mr Dixon on June 4 2019 and maintained that he acted in self defence.

The Courier has tracked his repeated attempts to gain parole since his sentence reached its halfway point.

