Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Samurai sword and Peter Pan

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A drunk pub-goer ran through an Angus town with a samurai sword after claiming he was going to stab people.

Kenneth McArthur‘s threat at The Ogilvy Bar in Kirriemuir was initially dismissed as “nonsense” but he would later be pinned to the ground in the middle of the street after running around with the ornamental weapon.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how people including McArthur, 36, were at the bar area shortly before the 2am closing time on May 19.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused approached a witness and his friend and began to say he had previously been stabbed and was going to stab people.

“They believed he was talking nonsense and tried to ignore him.”

McArthur left but returned shortly afterwards with a samurai sword in a scabbard.

Police were contacted and the followed McArthur to the town centre, where he placed the sheathed sword on a bench near the Peter Pan statue before walking off.

Peter Pan statue, Kirriemuirt
The sword was abandoned near the Peter Pan statue in Kirriemuir town centre.

One witness described being “frightened” and “shocked” by heavily drunk and randomly shouting McArthur but pinned him to the ground before police arrived.

McArthur, of Knowehead Crescent, pled guilty to making violent threats and possessing the sword.

“He was acting somewhat bizarrely and was unsteady on his feet,” defence solicitor Scott Norrie said.

“At no time is there any indication he’s angry or threatening anyone. In fact, quite the contrary, on the CCTV he can be seen hugging several individuals and shaking hands before he then appears with this samurai sword.”

McArthur has previous convictions for violence and possessing a weapon but Mr Norrie said his offending had reduced significantly since moving to Angus from Glasgow.

Sheriff George Way said: “This all could have been much, much worse.

“Just leaving it (the sword) lying around means anyone can pick it up.”

McArthur will return to court in November when a social work report has been prepared.

Run over by taxi

A taxi driver reversed into a blind woman seconds after dropping her off at Dundee railway station. The 62-year-old woman was left with broken bones as a result of being struck by Nadheem Akhtar on July 11 2024.

Nadheem Akhtar
Nadheem Akhtar.

Swindled trusting friend

A Fife scammer who swindled £11,750 from a vulnerable friend has been jailed for 27 weeks.

Scott Hamilton, 52, was given the man’s bank card to help him but ended up stealing the money over a six-month period.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the victim, who was 68 at the time, has since died.

Hamilton, of Glebe Street, Leven, appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to fraud, committed between April 4 and September 1 2024 at Carlow Court, Leven, and elsewhere.

Prosecutor Lauren Pennycook said the victim had suffered a brain haemorrhage earlier in the year and was moved to the secure accommodation, with carers providing for him every day.

Hamilton and the man knew each other for about 16 years and between April and May last year, the accused was given the bank card and PIN on agreement he would get him groceries and help him pay bills, the fiscal said.

The man checked his bank statement in September last year and saw it was in a negative amount.

He told his carer, who contacted police and the bank and statements showed a number of cash withdrawals.

Shameless Hamilton went to Carlow Court on September 15 and asked the manager why the man’s bank card had been cancelled and stated to the manager it was nothing to do with them.

Hamilton said he took the victim’s money because he did not use a quarter of his benefits.

Seven years of filth

A paedophile loner from Dundee who spent seven years from Christmas Eve 2017 downloading twisted child abuse files has been sentenced. Donald MacKillop returned to the dock after he admitted stashing child abuse material on two devices.

Donald MacKillop, Dundee Sheriff Court
Donald MacKillop downloaded child abuse material, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

