Iraq veteran left victim scarred for life in Perthshire street attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Iraq veteran left victim scarred for life in Perthshire street attack

Celtic fan Alistair Sinclair had been celebrating his team's league title victory, then assaulted a man on his way home from the pub.

By Jamie Buchan
Alistair Sinclair
Alistair Sinclair. Image: Facebook

An Iraq veteran has been found guilty of a brutal one-strike street attack that left his victim scarred for life.

Celtic fan Alistair Sinclair had been celebrating his team’s league title victory, then assaulted a man on his way home from the pub.

Sinclair, 39, denied the attack, claiming nothing happened as he walked back through Crieff with his brother.

He was convicted after two witnesses identified him as the attacker during a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sinclair, who was spared jail for a horrific scissor stabbing in the town in 2018, will be sentenced next month.

Denied street assault

The court heard how a resident witnessed the attack outside her home in Monteath Street on May 7 2023.

The woman looked out her window after hearing shouting in the street.

The victim suffered a one-inch laceration above his right ear, which had to be treated with glue.

Giving evidence at his trial, Sinclair said he had gone to the Pretoria Bar that afternoon to watch football.

He said: “It was the day Celtic won the league, we went to watch the last game of the season.”

He denied any altercation with his victim after leaving the pub.

“I’ve never seen him before in my life,” he told the court.

Sinclair accepted he had “a disagreement” with the man’s father earlier that afternoon in the pub.

He suggested this was possibly why his victim had made allegations against him.

His account was backed up by his brother David Sinclair, 26, who said he did not see any assault.

Key witness

After two days of evidence, Sheriff William Wood found Sinclair guilty of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

He said there were similarities in evidence from both Crown and defence witnesses.

The victim had said in his evidence when he was confronted by Sinclair in the street, he had asked him where to find his father.

This, the sheriff said, was consistent with the Sinclair brothers’ testimony there had been an argument with the dad at the pub.

Sheriff Wood pointed out Sinclair had been identified by a “completely independent” witness.

“I found no reason not to find her evidence credible and reliable,” he said.

High court conviction

Sinclair, of Kincardine Road, Crieff, also admitted a separate charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the St Johnstouns Buildings, Charles Street, Perth, on December 12 2024.

The court heard a neighbour saw him and another man banging on a woman’s door at about 5.40am.

Perth Sheriff Court
The trial took place at Perth Sheriff Court.

He was heard shouting: “Open it up or I will break it down,” and “my sister’s going to batter you.”

When police caught up with Sinclair, he told them: “That junkie b**** stole £40 off me.”

Sheriff Wood deferred sentence for background reports, noting his criminal record included an assault conviction at solemn level.

Livingston High Court had heard how Sinclair had narrowly missed vital blood vessels when he plunged scissors into a man’s neck during a fight in May 2018.

He was spared jail after judge Lady Rae gave him the chance to turn his life around.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Stephen Speedie.
Second man in court accused of murdering Perth dad Stephen Speedie
Roy Ainslie at Perth Sheriff Court.
Cocaine driver aquaplaned before head-on crash in Fife
Donald MacKillop, Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee paedophile started seven years of downloading filth on Christmas Eve
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 300-mile drink-drive and a cracking hiding place
Nadheem Akhtar
Taxi driver ran into blind woman after dropping her at Dundee railway station
Ross Buchan
Dundee sex offender grounded flights with chilling bomb threats to airport
Police are guarding an entrance to The Den wood in Kirkcaldy.
Man in court after report of sexual assault on 16-year-old near Fife school
George Tait
Attacker in wheelchair jailed for eight years for Fife attempted murder
Dundee Sheriff Court
Sheriff makes slow justice apology as firm fined for 2021 Angus farm death
Shannon Beattie
Perth killer's ex-girlfriend jailed for razor slashing assault after 'murder' taunt