Iraq veteran left victim scarred for life in Perthshire street attack

An Iraq veteran has been found guilty of a brutal one-strike street attack that left his victim scarred for life.

Celtic fan Alistair Sinclair had been celebrating his team’s league title victory, then assaulted a man on his way home from the pub.

Sinclair, 39, denied the attack, claiming nothing happened as he walked back through Crieff with his brother.

He was convicted after two witnesses identified him as the attacker during a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Sinclair, who was spared jail for a horrific scissor stabbing in the town in 2018, will be sentenced next month.

Denied street assault

The court heard how a resident witnessed the attack outside her home in Monteath Street on May 7 2023.

The woman looked out her window after hearing shouting in the street.

The victim suffered a one-inch laceration above his right ear, which had to be treated with glue.

Giving evidence at his trial, Sinclair said he had gone to the Pretoria Bar that afternoon to watch football.

He said: “It was the day Celtic won the league, we went to watch the last game of the season.”

He denied any altercation with his victim after leaving the pub.

“I’ve never seen him before in my life,” he told the court.

Sinclair accepted he had “a disagreement” with the man’s father earlier that afternoon in the pub.

He suggested this was possibly why his victim had made allegations against him.

His account was backed up by his brother David Sinclair, 26, who said he did not see any assault.

Key witness

After two days of evidence, Sheriff William Wood found Sinclair guilty of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

He said there were similarities in evidence from both Crown and defence witnesses.

The victim had said in his evidence when he was confronted by Sinclair in the street, he had asked him where to find his father.

This, the sheriff said, was consistent with the Sinclair brothers’ testimony there had been an argument with the dad at the pub.

Sheriff Wood pointed out Sinclair had been identified by a “completely independent” witness.

“I found no reason not to find her evidence credible and reliable,” he said.

High court conviction

Sinclair, of Kincardine Road, Crieff, also admitted a separate charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at the St Johnstouns Buildings, Charles Street, Perth, on December 12 2024.

The court heard a neighbour saw him and another man banging on a woman’s door at about 5.40am.

He was heard shouting: “Open it up or I will break it down,” and “my sister’s going to batter you.”

When police caught up with Sinclair, he told them: “That junkie b**** stole £40 off me.”

Sheriff Wood deferred sentence for background reports, noting his criminal record included an assault conviction at solemn level.

Livingston High Court had heard how Sinclair had narrowly missed vital blood vessels when he plunged scissors into a man’s neck during a fight in May 2018.

He was spared jail after judge Lady Rae gave him the chance to turn his life around.

