Dundee paedophile started seven years of downloading filth on Christmas Eve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee paedophile started seven years of downloading filth on Christmas Eve

Donald MacKillop was told his unpaid work sentence was a direct alternative to custody.

By Ross Gardiner
Donald MacKillop, Dundee Sheriff Court
Donald MacKillop downloaded child abuse material, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

A paedophile loner from Dundee who spent seven years from Christmas Eve 2017 downloading twisted child abuse files has been sentenced.

Donald MacKillop returned to the dock after he admitted stashing child abuse material on two devices.

MacKillop was caught by police who discovered he had been downloading illicit files since 2017.

He will remain on the sex offenders register until 2028 and has been hit with a list of restrictions on his online activity.

Obscene discovery

Previously, Dundee Sheriff Court heard police raided MacKillop’s flat in Hilltown at 9.10am on November 15 last year.

They found MacKillop inside and seized his iPhone and a hard drive.

A total of 111 inaccessible sick files were discovered, predominantly depicting abuse of boys aged from five to 16.

Some were categorised as the most explicit level of filth.

If the 88 videos were played back-to-back, they would have run for a full 24 hours.

Creation dates showed the first of the files had been downloaded on Christmas Eve 2017.

MacKillop has been on bail since appearing in court at a private hearing on December 12 last year.

Isolated life

At a hearing in August, first offender MacKillop pled guilty to taking or making indecent photographs of children.

Sentencing was deferred so social workers could prepare a background report on the 27-year-old.

Defence solicitor Joe Myles said: “He’s single, he’s in full-time employment.

“It’s clear from the terms of the report that Mr MacKillop has fully co-operated.

“He’s described as being open and honest – albeit that was not an easy matter for him – and he made no attempt to minimise or deny his offending.

“He lives alone, he lives a fairly isolated life. He is aware that his offending crosses the threshold for a custodial sentence.

“However, there are alternatives to custody available.

“Mr MacKillop is assessed as having a high level of treatment needs and he would benefit from a period of intervention.”

Sentenced

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told MacKillop: “This is a serious offence and a custodial sentence has to be considered.”

However, he placed MacKillop under supervision and on the sex offenders register, each for three years.

He ordered the pervert to complete the Moving Forward: Making Changes programme aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders.

Further, the sheriff made a string of strict conduct requirements affecting MacKillop’s internet use.

MacKillop was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and had his iPhone and hard drive forfeited.

The order was made as a direct alternative to imprisonment.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Roy Ainslie at Perth Sheriff Court.
Cocaine driver aquaplaned before head-on crash in Fife
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 300-mile drink-drive and a cracking hiding place
Nadheem Akhtar
Taxi driver ran into blind woman after dropping her at Dundee railway station
Ross Buchan
Dundee sex offender grounded flights with chilling bomb threats to airport
Police are guarding an entrance to The Den wood in Kirkcaldy.
Man in court after report of sexual assault on 16-year-old near Fife school
George Tait
Attacker in wheelchair jailed for eight years for Fife attempted murder
Dundee Sheriff Court
Sheriff makes slow justice apology as firm fined for 2021 Angus farm death
Shannon Beattie
Perth killer's ex-girlfriend jailed for razor slashing assault after 'murder' taunt
Lewis Crosby
Victim left suicidal after Fife pervert attacked him twice while he slept
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Drink-drive flower delivery