Dundee paedophile started seven years of downloading filth on Christmas Eve

A paedophile loner from Dundee who spent seven years from Christmas Eve 2017 downloading twisted child abuse files has been sentenced.

Donald MacKillop returned to the dock after he admitted stashing child abuse material on two devices.

MacKillop was caught by police who discovered he had been downloading illicit files since 2017.

He will remain on the sex offenders register until 2028 and has been hit with a list of restrictions on his online activity.

Obscene discovery

Previously, Dundee Sheriff Court heard police raided MacKillop’s flat in Hilltown at 9.10am on November 15 last year.

They found MacKillop inside and seized his iPhone and a hard drive.

A total of 111 inaccessible sick files were discovered, predominantly depicting abuse of boys aged from five to 16.

Some were categorised as the most explicit level of filth.

If the 88 videos were played back-to-back, they would have run for a full 24 hours.

Creation dates showed the first of the files had been downloaded on Christmas Eve 2017.

MacKillop has been on bail since appearing in court at a private hearing on December 12 last year.

Isolated life

At a hearing in August, first offender MacKillop pled guilty to taking or making indecent photographs of children.

Sentencing was deferred so social workers could prepare a background report on the 27-year-old.

Defence solicitor Joe Myles said: “He’s single, he’s in full-time employment.

“It’s clear from the terms of the report that Mr MacKillop has fully co-operated.

“He’s described as being open and honest – albeit that was not an easy matter for him – and he made no attempt to minimise or deny his offending.

“He lives alone, he lives a fairly isolated life. He is aware that his offending crosses the threshold for a custodial sentence.

“However, there are alternatives to custody available.

“Mr MacKillop is assessed as having a high level of treatment needs and he would benefit from a period of intervention.”

Sentenced

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told MacKillop: “This is a serious offence and a custodial sentence has to be considered.”

However, he placed MacKillop under supervision and on the sex offenders register, each for three years.

He ordered the pervert to complete the Moving Forward: Making Changes programme aimed at rehabilitating sex offenders.

Further, the sheriff made a string of strict conduct requirements affecting MacKillop’s internet use.

MacKillop was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and had his iPhone and hard drive forfeited.

The order was made as a direct alternative to imprisonment.

