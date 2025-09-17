Cocaine driver aquaplaned before head-on crash in Fife

A driver was high on cocaine in Fife when he aquaplaned into a head-on crash, which left a woman unconscious and with a broken collar bone.

Roy Ainslie, 48, appeared in court to plead guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving on the A907 near Blairhall on February 19 2023.

He failed to observe standing water, causing his Ford to aquaplane and enter the opposing lane, where he collided with another car, causing serious injury to its front seat passenger.

Ainslie admitted driving with excess benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – in his blood (711mics/50).

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Sheriff Steven Borthwick banned Ainslie – who previously appeared in court for cocaine smuggling at Perth Prison – from driving ahead of sentencing next month.

Aquaplaned before crash

The court heard the crash happened on the A907 between Blairhall and Oakley on a 60mph section of road.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said there was a large area of surface water covering part of the road, due to adverse weather in the days prior.

At around 1.20pm, a woman was driving east in her Ford Ka with her mother in the front passenger seat and her two young children in the back.

Ainslie, of Blairhall, was driving in the opposite direction.

As the female driver left Blairhall towards Oakley she saw Ainslie’s Ford, which she thought was travelling too fast for the road conditions, enter the puddle and aquaplane.

The fiscal said: “Roy Ainslie lost control and spun into (the woman’s) lane and collided with her vehicle head-on.”

The woman was driving at 30mph and described herself as having no time to react. Her car was pushed onto a grass verge.

Members of the public stopped to help but the older woman was trapped and had to be cut from the vehicle by the fire service.

Positive drug test

The occupants of the Ford Ka were all taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Ms Smith said the mother suffered a broken left collar bone, a cut to her face and a head injury with loss of consciousness. She spent four nights in hospital before being discharged.

The driver sustained injuries consistent with the use of a seatbelt and her children were not injured.

A preliminary drug test on Ainslie gave a positive indication for cocaine and he was arrested and taken to Victoria Hospital.

At around 6.05pm – nearly five hours after the crash – a blood sample was taken, returning a benzoylecgonine reading “over 14 times the legal limit”.

Drug smuggling crime

Sentencing was deferred until November 4 to obtain background reports and his bail was continued.

The court heard he has previous convictions including an indictment for the supply of cocaine in 2022 and careless driving.

The Courier previously reported how roofer Ainslie was caught sending £840 worth of cocaine into Perth Prison inside a Playstation controller in July 2020.

He was spared a prison sentence but handed an “exceptional” sentence of 300 hours unpaid work, a six-month tagging order and a £5,000 fine.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.