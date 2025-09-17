Jury takes just 13 minutes to find Dundee paedophile guilty after Russian website visits

A jury took just 13 minutes to decide a Dundee paedophile was lying when he said he was using a seedy Russian website to research the Ukraine war.

William Cox – already on the sex offenders register for life – had his phone sent for forensic analysis after detectives found he had been back on the worrying site he had previously been told not to visit.

Specialists discovered 170 stomach-turning photographs had been downloaded over the five days before the police check.

Cox claimed he was only curious to find photographs from the war in Ukraine but jurors took less than a quarter of an hour to find him guilty.

The pervert, who once piggybacked off the wi-fi at a Dundee library to download more than 10,000 vile child abuse files, is now behind bars.

Material probe

Unemployed Cox was managed in the community by Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) and Dundee’s sex offender policing unit.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard two detective constables arrived at his home at 11.25am on August 10 2023.

As part of a routine check, Cox handed over his Huawei Y6 mobile phone.

Police had concerns about what they found and Cox volunteered to have the device sent to forensic scientists.

They found evidence of 170 inaccessible images depicting abuse of boys and girls aged from four to 12.

Seventy-four photographs were considered the most explicit type of material.

Russian website

Cox denied making the indecent images found on his device.

Addressing jurors, prosecutor Lee Corr explained the DCMI files were found in three folders on Cox’s phone.

He explained that as recently as seven hours before police visited, Cox had been on an “images” website, the country code top-level domain of which showed it was from Russia.

The court heard authorities managing Cox in the community had previously warned him not to visit the site.

Mr Corr reminded jurors Cox’s explanation for visiting the site was to find images of the war in Ukraine.

Solicitor Larry Flynn explained the illicit images may not have come from the Russian site at all.

Guilty

After a brief trial, jurors took just 13 minutes of deliberating before unanimously convicting Cox.

The jury of six men and nine women found the 68-year-old made indecent images of children between August 5 and 10 2023.

Following the verdict, Mr Corr asked the court to impose a Sexual Harm Prevention Order on Cox.

Mr Flynn explained his client, at court with a stick, was a labourer until 2023.

He said: “He was in gainful employment up until about two years ago. His mobility has deteriorated substantially.”

Cox had been on bail with special conditions but has now been remanded.

Sheriff Paul Brown ordered background reports, including an assessment to consider potential post-release supervision.

He said: “You’ve got an analogous previous conviction for which you received a custodial sentence.

“It’s your second conviction for this sort of offence. In my view, you’re no longer a suitable candidate for bail.”

Cox will be sentenced next month and has been placed on the sex offenders register again.

Prior offending

In 2016, Cox was jailed for a year after piggybacking off a Dundee library to download a gargantuan cache of child abuse material.

Cox, who also has non-analogous English convictions, received a visit from police in June, 2015 after a tip-off.

He told officers that he didn’t have his own internet connection but had got around that by using the nearby Charleston Library’s signal.

Cox admitted downloading the obscene material but later skipped court and had to be arrested on a warrant.

He was eventually furnished with an extended sentence for having the haul, which had run-time of 100 hours.

