Fife courier plagued boss with threats over ‘unpaid wages’

A courier from Fife made threats a former boss his wife and kids would get “ripped apart” over unpaid wages, a court has heard.

Gordon Cunningham, 39, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at an address in Dalgety Bay, between February 20 and May 17 last year.

Prosecutor Annie Henderson told the court Cunningham, now of Carmuirs Drive, Falkirk, was employed as a courier driver by his victim and his employment had been recently terminated.

Abusive calls

On February 20 the man began to receive calls from Cunningham, who was looking to pick up unpaid wages.

He received a voicemail from Cunningham stating: “Tell you how this is going to f***ing roll… get my money in the f***ing bank. I’m on my way over, you f***ing idiot.

“I swear to god, you, your Mrs and your weans are going to get f***ing ripped apart.

“You wee d**k. Get my money in the bank or I’m going to ruin you”.

The man received a further 11 calls he did not answer and another voicemail telling him to answer his phone or he would come to his house.

Cunningham stated: “Come on, you are the big man, don’t be a f***ing coward.

“Do I need to do something in front of the weans on the f***ing school run tomorrow?”

Cunningham continued to demand his money.

Within that voicemail he told the man to bring his son with him and he would “punch his c**t in,” then threatened to ruin him again.

After a further missed call, police were contacted.

Later that day, the man received a further message making the same type of threats and two more missed calls from no caller IDs.

‘Empty threats’

The fiscal depute said there was no contact until May 16, when Cunningham sent a message stating: “You better pay the £707 I have been billed from Enterprise for your fraud, using my money, or it’s my pal or the police you will see, one of them first, you scummy c**t”.

He continued to send abusive messages, calling him a “beast”, and made further threats relating to his children.

Defence lawyer Alan Jackson said Cunningham’s former employer had ended his employment suddenly and failed to pay £284 in wages.

The solicitor said his client, who has poor mental health, later received messages from the man such as “you are not right in the head”.

Mr Jackson said Cunningham also received communication from a hire company he had been using in the course of his employment but the complainer said it was Cunningham’s personal responsibility, which gave rise to the further messages in May.

The lawyer said Cunningham maintains they were “empty threats” which he “very much regrets”.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Cunningham his behaviour had “compounded” his difficulties and it is unacceptable to pick on someone he perceived to be behaving wrongly or threaten other members of his family.

The sheriff gave Cunningham 60 hours of unpaid work as part of a community payback order.

