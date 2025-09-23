Fife courier plagued boss with threats over ‘unpaid wages’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife courier plagued boss with threats over ‘unpaid wages’

Gordon Cunningham was given unpaid work for making the violent threats.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A courier from Fife made threats a former boss his wife and kids would get “ripped apart” over unpaid wages, a court has heard.

Gordon Cunningham, 39, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at an address in Dalgety Bay, between February 20 and May 17 last year.

Prosecutor Annie Henderson told the court Cunningham, now of Carmuirs Drive, Falkirk, was employed as a courier driver by his victim and his employment had been recently terminated.

Abusive calls

On February 20 the man began to receive calls from Cunningham, who was looking to pick up unpaid wages.

He received a voicemail from Cunningham stating: “Tell you how this is going to f***ing roll… get my money in the f***ing bank. I’m on my way over, you f***ing idiot.

“I swear to god, you, your Mrs and your weans are going to get f***ing ripped apart.

“You wee d**k. Get my money in the bank or I’m going to ruin you”.

The man received a further 11 calls he did not answer and another voicemail telling him to answer his phone or he would come to his house.

Cunningham stated: “Come on, you are the big man, don’t be a f***ing coward.

“Do I need to do something in front of the weans on the f***ing school run tomorrow?”

Cunningham continued to demand his money.

Within that voicemail he told the man to bring his son with him and he would “punch his c**t in,” then threatened to ruin him again.

After a further missed call, police were contacted.

Later that day, the man received a further message making the same type of threats and two more missed calls from no caller IDs.

‘Empty threats’

The fiscal depute said there was no contact until May 16, when Cunningham sent a message stating: “You better pay the £707 I have been billed from Enterprise for your fraud, using my money, or it’s my pal or the police you will see, one of them first, you scummy c**t”.

He continued to send abusive messages, calling him a “beast”, and made further threats relating to his children.

Defence lawyer Alan Jackson said Cunningham’s former employer had ended his employment suddenly and failed to pay £284 in wages.

The solicitor said his client, who has poor mental health, later received messages from the man such as “you are not right in the head”.

Mr Jackson said Cunningham also received communication from a hire company he had been using in the course of his employment but the complainer said it was Cunningham’s personal responsibility, which gave rise to the further messages in May.

The lawyer said Cunningham maintains they were “empty threats” which he “very much regrets”.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Cunningham his behaviour had “compounded” his difficulties and it is unacceptable to pick on someone he perceived to be behaving wrongly or threaten other members of his family.

The sheriff gave Cunningham 60 hours of unpaid work as part of a community payback order.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

James Duncan
Joiner guilty of sexually assaulting teen in crowded Stirling hotel room
Dundee TSB
Dundee bank staff hit panic alarm due to abusive repeat offender
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'I’ve just been doing my Sudokus'
Full bench
Importance of rule of law and judicial independence stressed
Shamshad Adams.
Disgraced court worker in desperate race to sell Fife properties after prison warning
Samantha Ritchie
Woman facing jail after 'dreadful' bottle attack outside Perth takeaway
Mark Dillon
Perth roofer ambushed man in metal pole attack
Richard McWilliams
Slow-moving pensioner caused multiple near-misses near Stirling
James Nisbet was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife pensioner 'has taken himself off social media' after worrying messages to schoolgirl
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Tit-for-tat and Lidl struggle