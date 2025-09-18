Abducted teen found covered in duvet during rescue from notorious Fife sex offender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Abducted teen found covered in duvet during rescue from notorious Fife sex offender

James Haggerty held the 13-year-old in his Glenrothes flat during a terrifying ordeal.

By Jamie McKenzie
James Haggerty
James Haggerty. Image: Facebook.

A notorious Fife sex offender abducted a 13-year-old in his home and covered her with a duvet, leaving her “frozen with fear”.

James Haggerty, 26, fled when others using a social media app discovered the child’s location and arrived at the Glenrothes property.

The next day, police tracked down Haggerty in another address in the town, where he made threats to kill himself and threw knives from a window.

Firearms officers, a dog handler, paramedics and the fire service were among those sent to the two-hour siege.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Sheriff Steven Borthwick told Haggerty he is facing jail time but called for background reports to help inform a possible extended sentence.

Haggerty appeared in court by video link to Perth Prison to plead guilty to abducting and assaulting a 13-year-old girl, breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) and committing a breach of the peace.

The offending took place on March 6 and 7 this year.

Haggerty has previously been described as a very high-risk sex offender who was caught with a missing child in his home on New Year’s Day this year.

Held girl in flat

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court Haggerty was made subject to a five-year SOPO at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on December 23 2020.

Conditions of the order prohibit contact with anyone under the age of 16 with the exception of incidental or unavoidable contact.

He has previously breached the terms of his SOPO – including by associating with Dundee paedophile Adam Fraser – and been given jail sentences.

Dundee paedophile Adam Fraser.
Haggerty associated with Dundee paedophile Adam Fraser.

The court heard that on March 6 this year, a 13-year-old girl and her 16-year-old friend went to Haggerty’s home in Glenrothes.

They all talked for a short time before the older teenager left to go to a shop, leaving her friend alone with Haggerty.

The pervert closed and locked the door, which made the 13-year-old feel uncomfortable.

The girl repeatedly asked him to let her out and there was a “struggle” between them, the fiscal said.

The girl reached for the door key and Haggerty grabbed her.

She pushed him and he retaliated by pushing her into a wall.

He grabbed her clothing and she elbowed him and told him to leave her alone but he pushed her to the ground and into the living room area.

‘Frozen with fear’

The fiscal continued: “As she was getting up, he pushed her down again. She injured her lower back and knee as a result of falling.”

There was then a “disturbance” from the flat below and Haggerty pushed the girl onto a mattress on the living room floor and “hovered” over her.

He told her: “If you talk, move, or anything, see what happens”.

The fiscal continued: “He then put the duvet cover over her, completely covering her.

“(The girl) felt frozen with fear.”

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Haggerty appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Around this time, the girl’s cousin had been told her relative had not returned home the previous evening and she was able to trace her location on a social media app.

She noted the girl was in the vicinity of Haggerty’s address and was aware his history.

The cousin and another person went to his home and banged and shouted at the door but got no answer.

A neighbour contacted police.

Entry was forced and she realised the girl was under the covers and removed them, as Haggerty lay on the floor, before fleeing.

Police siege

That evening, Haggerty contacted police to report he was at “Leslie Bridge” in Glenrothes and stated he had a knife and would cut his own throat if approached.

He was not traced until 1.30pm on March 7, when police received information he was at an address in The Henge, Glenrothes.

He appeared at a window and shouted he was not coming out and would fight with any officers who tried to enter.

Haggerty opened other windows and began throwing “various household items” towards police.

He started punching and headbutting windows and throwing items at the glass.

Dozens of police officers at stand-off at The Henge, Glnerothes.
The police siege at The Henge. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Haggerty then “removed his upper clothing” and “presented kitchen knives” to police outside while shouting and swearing and uttering threats of violence towards them.

He threatened suicide and when firearms officers attended he shouted at them: “You will have to shoot me to get me out the house”.

The fiscal said: “He then threw knives out of the windows. He then picked up a claw hammer and started striking the broken glass”.

The court heard the erratic and aggressive behaviour continued for about two hours before he climbed out of a window to surrender.

Life of crime

Emergency service resources used during the course of events included two fire appliances with a dozen firefighters, two ambulance crews, eight armed response officers, a dog handler, and 16 response police officers.

The court heard the 13-year-old girl was given a forensic medical examination and found to have bruises on her body, elbow and knee.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said the teenage girls had attended his client’s property of their own volition and no age checks were carried out.

The solicitor said Haggerty has been involved with the courts throughout his life, with “many matters” dealt with by detention and custody.

He said his client is a “young man struggling with emotional regulation” and has had experience in the care system from a young age.

Sheriff Borthwick deferred sentencing until November 4 and Haggerty was remanded.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Premier Inn, Kingsway West
Glowing tribute to grandfather who died in fall from Dundee hotel roof
Daniel Guthrie. Image: Avon and Somerset Police
Boxer blasted for 'reprehensible' outburst after clashing with police in Perth
Dylan McKie
Pet ban for cruel Stirling dog owner who starved XL bully
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Samurai sword and Peter Pan
William Cox at Dundee court
Jury takes just 13 minutes to find Dundee paedophile guilty after Russian website visits
Stephen Speedie.
Second man in court accused of murdering Perth dad Stephen Speedie
Alistair Sinclair
Iraq veteran left victim scarred for life in Perthshire street attack
Roy Ainslie at Perth Sheriff Court.
Cocaine driver aquaplaned before head-on crash in Fife
Donald MacKillop, Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee paedophile started seven years of downloading filth on Christmas Eve
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 300-mile drink-drive and a cracking hiding place