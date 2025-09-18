Abducted teen found covered in duvet during rescue from notorious Fife sex offender

A notorious Fife sex offender abducted a 13-year-old in his home and covered her with a duvet, leaving her “frozen with fear”.

James Haggerty, 26, fled when others using a social media app discovered the child’s location and arrived at the Glenrothes property.

The next day, police tracked down Haggerty in another address in the town, where he made threats to kill himself and threw knives from a window.

Firearms officers, a dog handler, paramedics and the fire service were among those sent to the two-hour siege.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Sheriff Steven Borthwick told Haggerty he is facing jail time but called for background reports to help inform a possible extended sentence.

Haggerty appeared in court by video link to Perth Prison to plead guilty to abducting and assaulting a 13-year-old girl, breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) and committing a breach of the peace.

The offending took place on March 6 and 7 this year.

Haggerty has previously been described as a very high-risk sex offender who was caught with a missing child in his home on New Year’s Day this year.

Held girl in flat

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court Haggerty was made subject to a five-year SOPO at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on December 23 2020.

Conditions of the order prohibit contact with anyone under the age of 16 with the exception of incidental or unavoidable contact.

He has previously breached the terms of his SOPO – including by associating with Dundee paedophile Adam Fraser – and been given jail sentences.

The court heard that on March 6 this year, a 13-year-old girl and her 16-year-old friend went to Haggerty’s home in Glenrothes.

They all talked for a short time before the older teenager left to go to a shop, leaving her friend alone with Haggerty.

The pervert closed and locked the door, which made the 13-year-old feel uncomfortable.

The girl repeatedly asked him to let her out and there was a “struggle” between them, the fiscal said.

The girl reached for the door key and Haggerty grabbed her.

She pushed him and he retaliated by pushing her into a wall.

He grabbed her clothing and she elbowed him and told him to leave her alone but he pushed her to the ground and into the living room area.

‘Frozen with fear’

The fiscal continued: “As she was getting up, he pushed her down again. She injured her lower back and knee as a result of falling.”

There was then a “disturbance” from the flat below and Haggerty pushed the girl onto a mattress on the living room floor and “hovered” over her.

He told her: “If you talk, move, or anything, see what happens”.

The fiscal continued: “He then put the duvet cover over her, completely covering her.

“(The girl) felt frozen with fear.”

Around this time, the girl’s cousin had been told her relative had not returned home the previous evening and she was able to trace her location on a social media app.

She noted the girl was in the vicinity of Haggerty’s address and was aware his history.

The cousin and another person went to his home and banged and shouted at the door but got no answer.

A neighbour contacted police.

Entry was forced and she realised the girl was under the covers and removed them, as Haggerty lay on the floor, before fleeing.

Police siege

That evening, Haggerty contacted police to report he was at “Leslie Bridge” in Glenrothes and stated he had a knife and would cut his own throat if approached.

He was not traced until 1.30pm on March 7, when police received information he was at an address in The Henge, Glenrothes.

He appeared at a window and shouted he was not coming out and would fight with any officers who tried to enter.

Haggerty opened other windows and began throwing “various household items” towards police.

He started punching and headbutting windows and throwing items at the glass.

Haggerty then “removed his upper clothing” and “presented kitchen knives” to police outside while shouting and swearing and uttering threats of violence towards them.

He threatened suicide and when firearms officers attended he shouted at them: “You will have to shoot me to get me out the house”.

The fiscal said: “He then threw knives out of the windows. He then picked up a claw hammer and started striking the broken glass”.

The court heard the erratic and aggressive behaviour continued for about two hours before he climbed out of a window to surrender.

Life of crime

Emergency service resources used during the course of events included two fire appliances with a dozen firefighters, two ambulance crews, eight armed response officers, a dog handler, and 16 response police officers.

The court heard the 13-year-old girl was given a forensic medical examination and found to have bruises on her body, elbow and knee.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said the teenage girls had attended his client’s property of their own volition and no age checks were carried out.

The solicitor said Haggerty has been involved with the courts throughout his life, with “many matters” dealt with by detention and custody.

He said his client is a “young man struggling with emotional regulation” and has had experience in the care system from a young age.

Sheriff Borthwick deferred sentencing until November 4 and Haggerty was remanded.

