Glowing tribute to grandfather who died in fall from Dundee hotel roof

Garry Anderson was cleaning at height when he fell in August 2023.

By Ciaran Shanks
Premier Inn, Kingsway West
Mr Anderson died after falling at the Premier Inn in Dundee. Image: Google

A sheriff paid a glowing tribute to a “dedicated” and “highly motivated” hotel worker who died after falling through a walkway roof in Dundee.

Garry Anderson, 62, succumbed to his injuries in hospital on August 24 2023, two days after the “tragic accident” at the Kingsway West Premier Inn.

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) was told how Mr Anderson was power washing the Perspex glass on the walkway before he fell.

No health and safety failings on behalf of Whitbread plc – the owners of Premier Inn – were identified that could have prevented the Dundee grandfather’s death.

The inquiry – held at Dundee’s Justice Hub – heard how, on top of his reception duties, Mr Anderson would regularly assist colleagues with health and safety checks.

Addressing Mr Anderson’s daughter, Sheriff George Way said: “Whatever he was doing, he was doing because he thought it was something he ought to do.

“He wanted it to be the best it could be for his fellow workers and the guests.

“It’s a tragic matter that that kind of motivated self-start resulted in you losing him.

“The court extends its deepest sympathy to you. You should be proud of your dad.”

Dundee Justice Hub
The fatal accident inquiry was held at Dundee Justice Hub.

Mr Anderson was described as an “experienced” staff member and had worked in the Kingsway hotel for more than a decade.

An agreed document between the Crown Office and lawyers acting for Whitbread stated: “He was highly motivated and took great pride in his work.”

Joked about going on roof

Between August 19 and 20, Mr Anderson approached the duty hotel manager to ask if he could clean the outdoor walkway.

He wanted to use a pressure washer from the ground level as well as saying the Perspex panels were dirty.

The duty manager said Mr Anderson “would not be going up on the roof”, to which he agreed and joked he was “too old for that”.

However, he carried out the task on August 22.

The agreed joint minute stated: “The duty manager could see and hear him carrying out power washing at ground level.

“She then left the restaurant and went to book in guests.

“A customer in the restaurant was aware of a male staff member on the flat roof on the other side of the walkway.”

A second customer then heard a “scuff” noise and saw Mr Anderson fall through a gap in the Perspex panels.

The duty manager heard a “loud bang” and went outside to find Mr Anderson injured on the ground.

Organ donation

Mr Anderson’s daughter was contacted just after 10.50am and he was rushed to Ninewells Hospital, having suffered a subdural haemorrhage.

Life support continued until his organs had been donated and Mr Anderson died just after 3.15pm on August 24.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died of blunt force head injuries and “uncontrolled descent from height”.

Morphine found in Mr Anderson’s system was consistent with medication he received and no other drugs or alcohol were present in his body.

A senior investigator from Dundee City Council was unable to identify how Mr Anderson fell or ascertain why he chose to access the flat roof.

‘He thought he was doing the right thing’

In September 2023, Whitbread installed edged protection around the flat roof.

This decision was taken independently, though the inquiry heard the lack of edging was not identified as a health and safety failing.

Senior managers from Whitbread attended the hearing, with the firm taking the inquiry “very, very seriously”.

Sheriff Way said: “He chose to go on the roof to clean the Perspex. Why? Because it offended his sense of good order.

“He thought he was doing the right thing and that’s something some people need to do for their own self-worth.

“I am satisfied no other external interference of any kind was responsible and this was truly a tragic accident.”

A written determination outlining the sheriff’s findings will be published at a later date.

