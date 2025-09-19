Fears Dundee sex attack doctor has fled the country

There are fears a doctor who sexually abused female patients in his care at a Dundee hospital has fled the country.

Dr Mohammed Gado was due to be sentenced at the city’s sheriff court on Thursday, having previously been convicted by a jury.

However, his lawyers confirmed they have had no contact with him and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

In August, Gado, 45, was found guilty of indecently touching his victims during examinations at the out-of-hours service at King’s Cross Hospital.

Sentencing had been deferred for the preparation of a social work report.

“I appear without Dr Gado this morning,” defence counsel Sarah Livingstone told the sentencing hearing.

“The court, I think, has a letter from the social work department. There’s no report.

“His non-attendance is hardly surprising; he’s not been in communication since the verdict despite a number of calls.”

Passport seized

Both of Gado’s victims attended the out-of-hours service distressed and in pain over the same bank holiday weekend between April 29 and May 1 2023.

One of the women believed the Egyptian national was going to have sex with her after she felt him pressed up against her.

Following Gado’s conviction, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael seized the predator’s passport and bailed him with a special condition not to leave the UK.

The Courier understands police visited Gado’s Broughty Ferry home after he allegedly failed to sign on the sex offenders’ register.

Gado, who also worked at Ninewells Hospital and is no longer works for NHS Tayside, was not within the property and social workers tasked with compiling the pre-sentencing report could not reach him.

It is believed the phone number the doctor provided was either inactive or ringing out.

Fears have been privately raised by multiple sources that that the former Monifieth Health Centre GP had fled the UK.

Ms Livingstone said she had dialled Gado on the morning of the hearing, however it went straight to answering machine.

His failure to appear at court comes after convicted Perth rapist Omed Hassan managed to flee to Iran.

He was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh of raping a sleeping student in St Andrews in 2023 but failed to appear for the jury’s verdict.

Trial evidence

During his trial, father-of-five Gado – who undertook GP training at Monifieth Health Centre – denied ever treating one of his victims and said the other patient had lied to jurors.

He came to the UK in 2018 and moved to Scotland two years later to train as a GP.

The former Dubai-based hospital registrar said he shelved his ambitions of becoming a consultant in order to obtain cash required for he and his family to remain in Britain.

His crimes came to light after one of the women shared her experience to her own GP who reported his “grave concerns” to NHS Tayside.

One of the patients drove herself to King’s Cross in “excruciating” lower body pain, initially believing it had been a tennis-related injury.

Gado operated without a chaperone with one victim revealing how she was left in a “state of shock” after the creep “massaged” and indecently touched the lower part of her body as well as touching her breast.

The patient told the court she could feel Gado’s erection after he turned her around and rubbed her buttocks.

Two days later, Gado cupped and handled her breasts of a woman who attended out-of-hours.

In his own evidence, Gado claimed the second woman may have been motivated by money to make a false allegation against him.

The jury returned majority guilty verdicts on the two sexual assault charges and returned not proven verdicts on allegations that he assaulted the two women by injecting them.

Following his initial arrest in 2023, Gado had complied throughout the lengthy legal process.

Sheriff Carmichael granted a warrant for his arrest.

Police Scotland did not respond to a request by The Courier for comment on Gado’s current status.

