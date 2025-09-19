Fears Dundee sex attack doctor has fled the country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears Dundee sex attack doctor has fled the country

Mohammed Gado was due to be sentenced but failed to show up.

By Ciaran Shanks
Mohammed Gado
Mohammed Gado stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court but has not been seen by the authorities since.

There are fears a doctor who sexually abused female patients in his care at a Dundee hospital has fled the country.

Dr Mohammed Gado was due to be sentenced at the city’s sheriff court on Thursday, having previously been convicted by a jury.

However, his lawyers confirmed they have had no contact with him and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

In August, Gado, 45, was found guilty of indecently touching his victims during examinations at the out-of-hours service at King’s Cross Hospital.

Sentencing had been deferred for the preparation of a social work report.

“I appear without Dr Gado this morning,” defence counsel Sarah Livingstone told the sentencing hearing.

“The court, I think, has a letter from the social work department. There’s no report.

“His non-attendance is hardly surprising; he’s not been in communication since the verdict despite a number of calls.”

Passport seized

Both of Gado’s victims attended the out-of-hours service distressed and in pain over the same bank holiday weekend between April 29 and May 1 2023.

One of the women believed the Egyptian national was going to have sex with her after she felt him pressed up against her.

Following Gado’s conviction, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael seized the predator’s passport and bailed him with a special condition not to leave the UK.

The Courier understands police visited Gado’s Broughty Ferry home after he allegedly failed to sign on the sex offenders’ register.

Gado, who also worked at Ninewells Hospital and is no longer works for NHS Tayside, was not within the property and social workers tasked with compiling the pre-sentencing report could not reach him.

It is believed the phone number the doctor provided was either inactive or ringing out.

Kings Cross Health and Community Care Centre in Dundee.
The out-of-hours is based at Kings Cross Health and Community Care Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

Fears have been privately raised by multiple sources that that the former Monifieth Health Centre GP had fled the UK.

Ms Livingstone said she had dialled Gado on the morning of the hearing, however it went straight to answering machine.

His failure to appear at court comes after convicted Perth rapist Omed Hassan managed to flee to Iran.

Omed Hassan.
Omed Hassan.

He was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh of raping a sleeping student in St Andrews in 2023 but failed to appear for the jury’s verdict.

Trial evidence

During his trial, father-of-five Gado – who undertook GP training at Monifieth Health Centre – denied ever treating one of his victims and said the other patient had lied to jurors.

He came to the UK in 2018 and moved to Scotland two years later to train as a GP.

The former Dubai-based hospital registrar said he shelved his ambitions of becoming a consultant in order to obtain cash required for he and his family to remain in Britain.

His crimes came to light after one of the women shared her experience to her own GP who reported his “grave concerns” to NHS Tayside.

Mohammed Gado
Mohammed Gado was on trial for six days.

One of the patients drove herself to King’s Cross in “excruciating” lower body pain, initially believing it had been a tennis-related injury.

Gado operated without a chaperone with one victim revealing how she was left in a “state of shock” after the creep “massaged” and indecently touched the lower part of her body as well as touching her breast.

The patient told the court she could feel Gado’s erection after he turned her around and rubbed her buttocks.

Two days later, Gado cupped and handled her breasts of a woman who attended out-of-hours.

In his own evidence, Gado claimed the second woman may have been motivated by money to make a false allegation against him.

The jury returned majority guilty verdicts on the two sexual assault charges and returned not proven verdicts on allegations that he assaulted the two women by injecting them.

Following his initial arrest in 2023, Gado had complied throughout the lengthy legal process.

Sheriff Carmichael granted a warrant for his arrest.

Police Scotland did not respond to a request by The Courier for comment on Gado’s current status.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

