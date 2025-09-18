Football manager sentenced in David Goodwillie document leak case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Football manager sentenced in David Goodwillie document leak case

Tony McNally is the 3rd man to receive an unpaid work order after the document leak.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Tony McNally
Tony McNally leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The former manager of David Goodwillie’s football team has been sentenced for leaking confidential medical reports of the player’s rape victim.

Tony McNally was one of three members of the club – the others being owner Hugh Kelly and coach Iain Orr – who circulated the documents as controversy raged over the former Dundee United striker’s signing for Glasgow United.

Orr and Kelly were sentenced last month for their role in the affair.

Kelly was deemed by a sheriff to be the ringleader, urging the other two to: “Get that on your socials and get everyone to share it.”

He admitted inciting the others to send an offensive message on X, while Orr and McNally pled guilty to sending it.

David Goodwillie
David Goodwillie in action for Clyde in 2021.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, Sheriff Charles Walls heard McNally, of Glasgow, was “leading a more prosocial life” at the time of the offence.

His defence agent said his client was working on his “mental health wellbeing and avoiding being before the court for further offending behaviour”.

Sentencing him to 55 hours of unpaid work, Sheriff Walls told the 38-year-old the release of the documents would have caused “significant distress and traumatisation to the complainer” especially due to the “vulgar, inaccurate and offensive remarks attached to it”.

Screenshots of several pages of medical notes were shared on X accompanied by comments including, “Goodwillie innocent”.

In a civil court action, the former Scotland striker was deemed to have raped Denise Clair in Bathgate on January 2 2011, while he played for Dundee United.

Goodwillie, from Raploch, Stirling, has faced a backlash whenever he has tried to resume his football career, including at Raith Rovers and most recently at Glasgow United.

Hugh Kelly and Iain Orr outside court
Iain Orr (left) and Hugh Kelly were sentenced previously.

In August, Kelly, of Bothwell, was ordered to pay Ms Clair £3,000 and carry out 55 hours of unpaid work.

Orr, of Tollcross, was also ordered to carry out 55 hours of unpaid work.

McNally was jailed in 2020 for a brutal assault on his then-partner, which left her permanently disfigured.

He was sentenced at Airdrie Sheriff Court to 20 months behind bars after punching her on the head after causing her to fall to the ground, leaving her with a cut lip and her front teeth forced backwards.

The sentence was said to have left his football career in “tatters” as at the time he was working in Sweden managing division two side Ytterhogdal IK.

More recently, he was the assistant manager for Spanish team Athletico San Jorge.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court round-up — Somersault assault and porn addiction
Shoplifter stock pic
Prolific Dunfermline shoplifter stole to fund drug habit and get medical help
Premier Inn, Kingsway West
Glowing tribute to grandfather who died in fall from Dundee hotel roof
Daniel Guthrie. Image: Avon and Somerset Police
Boxer blasted for 'reprehensible' outburst after clashing with police in Perth
James Haggerty
Abducted teen found covered in duvet during rescue from notorious Fife sex offender
Dylan McKie
Pet ban for cruel Stirling dog owner who starved XL bully
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Samurai sword and Peter Pan
William Cox at Dundee court
Jury takes just 13 minutes to find Dundee paedophile guilty after Russian website visits
Stephen Speedie.
Second man in court accused of murdering Perth dad Stephen Speedie
Alistair Sinclair
Iraq veteran left victim scarred for life in Perthshire street attack