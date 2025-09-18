Football manager sentenced in David Goodwillie document leak case

The former manager of David Goodwillie’s football team has been sentenced for leaking confidential medical reports of the player’s rape victim.

Tony McNally was one of three members of the club – the others being owner Hugh Kelly and coach Iain Orr – who circulated the documents as controversy raged over the former Dundee United striker’s signing for Glasgow United.

Orr and Kelly were sentenced last month for their role in the affair.

Kelly was deemed by a sheriff to be the ringleader, urging the other two to: “Get that on your socials and get everyone to share it.”

He admitted inciting the others to send an offensive message on X, while Orr and McNally pled guilty to sending it.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, Sheriff Charles Walls heard McNally, of Glasgow, was “leading a more prosocial life” at the time of the offence.

His defence agent said his client was working on his “mental health wellbeing and avoiding being before the court for further offending behaviour”.

Sentencing him to 55 hours of unpaid work, Sheriff Walls told the 38-year-old the release of the documents would have caused “significant distress and traumatisation to the complainer” especially due to the “vulgar, inaccurate and offensive remarks attached to it”.

Screenshots of several pages of medical notes were shared on X accompanied by comments including, “Goodwillie innocent”.

In a civil court action, the former Scotland striker was deemed to have raped Denise Clair in Bathgate on January 2 2011, while he played for Dundee United.

Goodwillie, from Raploch, Stirling, has faced a backlash whenever he has tried to resume his football career, including at Raith Rovers and most recently at Glasgow United.

In August, Kelly, of Bothwell, was ordered to pay Ms Clair £3,000 and carry out 55 hours of unpaid work.

Orr, of Tollcross, was also ordered to carry out 55 hours of unpaid work.

McNally was jailed in 2020 for a brutal assault on his then-partner, which left her permanently disfigured.

He was sentenced at Airdrie Sheriff Court to 20 months behind bars after punching her on the head after causing her to fall to the ground, leaving her with a cut lip and her front teeth forced backwards.

The sentence was said to have left his football career in “tatters” as at the time he was working in Sweden managing division two side Ytterhogdal IK.

More recently, he was the assistant manager for Spanish team Athletico San Jorge.

