Prolific Dunfermline shoplifter stole to fund drug habit and get medical help

A shoplifter caught 15 times in fewer than three months in Dunfermline has been freed from custody and tagged.

Nathan Yates, 47, who has already served 33 custodial sentences, stole booze and other items at various shops.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he was funding his drug habit and had actually wanted to be remanded for better access to medical help.

Instead, he was made subject of a drug treatment and testing order (DTTO) assessment.

Shoplifting across city

Yates, of Bernard Shaw Street, Dunfermline, appeared for sentencing via video link to prison – where he was on remand for breaching bail – after earlier pleading guilty to 15 thefts and breaking curfew.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court the shoplifting, which spanned between March 23 and June 17 this year, happened at sites including Home Bargains in Carnegie Retail Park, Tesco at Winterthur Lane, Asda in St Leonards Street, and Co-op stores in Linburn Road and Robertson Road.

Alcohol was stolen in seven of the offences and other items taken included laundry products and confectionery, food, dog treats and razors.

The fiscal depute said there was no recovery of the stolen items, values for which were not given in court.

Yates also admitted breaching bail by repeatedly being outside his home during curfew hours between June 26 and July 3 this year.

Sentencing options

Referring to a social work report, defence lawyer Shona Westwood said her client suffers from various physical health issues and felt he was not receiving the support and treatment he needed in the community.

The solicitor said Yates felt he would have quicker access to help behind bars and felt this was a “minimum amount” to get himself remanded for medical help.

Ms Westwood said Yates advised he has “much better health now”, having had a “significant drug problem” for years.

The lawyer said Yates would be grateful for the opportunity to be assessed for a DTTO, which aims to help offenders reduce drug misuse and resulting crimes.

Sheriff William Gilchrist noted Yates told social work he actually wanted to be sent to prison but suggested he was also stealing to fund his drug habit.

Ms Westwood said the reasons for the offending were “multi-faceted” but his health is improved having received treatment in prison.

Bail explained

Sheriff Gilchrist told Yates: “You have been in and out of custody on 33 occasions.

“That may be the inevitable outcome in this case but clearly your offending relates to drug use — you are stealing to fund your drug use.”

The sheriff said he will defer sentence on the shoplifting offences for the DTTO assessment and this will require Yates to be on bail.

Sheriff Gilchrist said: “To some extent that is to test you in that six-week period”.

The sheriff also imposed a six-week curfew – from 7pm to 7am daily – in relation to the bail breach and added: “If you don’t comply, you will end up in custody and almost certainly get a custodial sentence.”

Sentence was deferred until October 29.

