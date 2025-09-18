Prolific Dunfermline shoplifter stole to fund drug habit and get medical help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Prolific Dunfermline shoplifter stole to fund drug habit and get medical help

Nathan Yates, 47, who has already served 33 custodial sentences, stole booze and other items at various shops over a near-three-month period.

By Jamie McKenzie
Shoplifter stock pic
Yates was caught shoplifting booze and other items across Dunfermline. Image: Shutterstock

A shoplifter caught 15 times in fewer than three months in Dunfermline has been freed from custody and tagged.

Nathan Yates, 47, who has already served 33 custodial sentences, stole booze and other items at various shops.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he was funding his drug habit and had actually wanted to be remanded for better access to medical help.

Instead, he was made subject of a drug treatment and testing order (DTTO) assessment.

Shoplifting across city

Yates, of Bernard Shaw Street, Dunfermline, appeared for sentencing via video link to prison – where he was on remand for breaching bail – after earlier pleading guilty to 15 thefts and breaking curfew.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court the shoplifting, which spanned between March 23 and June 17 this year, happened at sites including Home Bargains in Carnegie Retail Park, Tesco at Winterthur Lane, Asda in St Leonards Street, and Co-op stores in Linburn Road and Robertson Road.

Alcohol was stolen in seven of the offences and other items taken included laundry products and confectionery, food, dog treats and razors.

The fiscal depute said there was no recovery of the stolen items, values for which were not given in court.

Yates also admitted breaching bail by repeatedly being outside his home during curfew hours between June 26 and July 3 this year.

Sentencing options

Referring to a social work report, defence lawyer Shona Westwood said her client suffers from various physical health issues and felt he was not receiving the support and treatment he needed in the community.

The solicitor said Yates felt he would have quicker access to help behind bars and felt this was a “minimum amount” to get himself remanded for medical help.

Ms Westwood said Yates advised he has “much better health now”, having had a “significant drug problem” for years.

The lawyer said Yates would be grateful for the opportunity to be assessed for a DTTO, which aims to help offenders reduce drug misuse and resulting crimes.

Sheriff William Gilchrist noted Yates told social work he actually wanted to be sent to prison but suggested he was also stealing to fund his drug habit.

Ms Westwood said the reasons for the offending were “multi-faceted” but his health is improved having received treatment in prison.

Bail explained

Sheriff Gilchrist told Yates: “You have been in and out of custody on 33 occasions.

“That may be the inevitable outcome in this case but clearly your offending relates to drug use — you are stealing to fund your drug use.”

The sheriff said he will defer sentence on the shoplifting offences for the DTTO assessment and this will require Yates to be on bail.

Sheriff Gilchrist said: “To some extent that is to test you in that six-week period”.

The sheriff also imposed a six-week curfew – from 7pm to 7am daily – in relation to the bail breach and added: “If you don’t comply, you will end up in custody and almost certainly get a custodial sentence.”

Sentence was deferred until October 29.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Premier Inn, Kingsway West
Glowing tribute to grandfather who died in fall from Dundee hotel roof
Daniel Guthrie. Image: Avon and Somerset Police
Boxer blasted for 'reprehensible' outburst after clashing with police in Perth
James Haggerty
Abducted teen found covered in duvet during rescue from notorious Fife sex offender
Dylan McKie
Pet ban for cruel Stirling dog owner who starved XL bully
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Samurai sword and Peter Pan
William Cox at Dundee court
Jury takes just 13 minutes to find Dundee paedophile guilty after Russian website visits
Stephen Speedie.
Second man in court accused of murdering Perth dad Stephen Speedie
Alistair Sinclair
Iraq veteran left victim scarred for life in Perthshire street attack
Roy Ainslie at Perth Sheriff Court.
Cocaine driver aquaplaned before head-on crash in Fife
Donald MacKillop, Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee paedophile started seven years of downloading filth on Christmas Eve