Banned driver caught moving lorry ‘100 to 200 metres’ after Dunfermline crash

A banned motorist was caught driving a lorry “100 to 200 metres” after a van crashed into its rear in Dunfermline.

Claudiu-Mihail Oprea said the lorry had been parked on Sandpiper Drive after he and an employee drove it from Milton Keynes to deliver goods to the Amazon warehouse.

He claims the driver went to stay with a friend in Glasgow after reaching his driving limit for the day and he slept in the vehicle.

He claimed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court he was woken by the early-morning collision and defied his ban to move the vehicle as he was “afraid” of it being hit again.

The 47-year-old was assisted in court by a Romanian interpreter.

The Courier reported Sandpiper Drive was closed for three hours after the collision on Tuesday.

Oprea, of Dagenham, was seen by police moving the lorry later in the afternoon while not wearing a seatbelt and his banned status was revealed.

He appeared from custody the next day to plead guilty to a charge of driving a lorry while subject to a six-month “totting-up” disqualification, which had been due to end on September 26 this year.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Oprea, who has been in the UK for six years, is a self-employed businessman who owns three delivery vehicles, ordinarily driving one himself.

The solicitor said before the offence, the lorry had been driven from Milton Keynes with a trailer full of goods for the Amazon warehouse by someone being paid by Oprea due to his ban.

Oprea was giving directions as it was the driver’s first trip to Scotland.

He said the journey took 10 to 11 hours and after the delivery, the vehicle was parked on a drive where lorries regularly park for drivers to rest.

The plan was for the same driver to drive back south but he required to take a rest period of about 11 hours and went to stay with a friend in Glasgow, Mr Morrison said.

The lawyer continued: “What then happened is Mr Oprea was sleeping in the front of the tractor vehicle when a van ran into the back of the trailer, and it appears independently confirmed that such an accident did take place.”

Oprea said after the police and van left the scene, he was “afraid to go back into the vehicle to continue his sleep in case something similar happened”.

“So he made the unwise decision to attempt to move the vehicle so that the rear of the trailer was effectively at one end of what are essentially laybys.

“He was only intending to move the vehicle something in the order of 100 to 200 metres, he tells me, and during the course of that journey was obviously spotted by police officers.”

He added: “It’s all rather unfortunate, given that the existing disqualification… runs out a week on Friday.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist fined him £500 and gave him six penalty points.

A statement released on X by Police Scotland said a man has been charged with careless driving in connection with the collision.

