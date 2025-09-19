Banned driver caught moving lorry ‘100 to 200 metres’ after Dunfermline crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Banned driver caught moving lorry ‘100 to 200 metres’ after Dunfermline crash

Claudiu-Mihail Oprea said he moved the vehicle as he was afraid of another crash happening.

By Jamie McKenzie
The van struck a HGV lorry on Sandpiper Drive in Dunfermline.
The lorry was hit by the van on Sandpiper Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A banned motorist was caught driving a lorry “100 to 200 metres” after a van crashed into its rear in Dunfermline.

Claudiu-Mihail Oprea said the lorry had been parked on Sandpiper Drive after he and an employee drove it from Milton Keynes to deliver goods to the Amazon warehouse.

He claims the driver went to stay with a friend in Glasgow after reaching his driving limit for the day and he slept in the vehicle.

He claimed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court he was woken by the early-morning collision and defied his ban to move the vehicle as he was “afraid” of it being hit again.

The 47-year-old was assisted in court by a Romanian interpreter.

The Courier reported Sandpiper Drive was closed for three hours after the collision on Tuesday.

Oprea, of Dagenham, was seen by police moving the lorry later in the afternoon while not wearing a seatbelt and his banned status was revealed.

He appeared from custody the next day to plead guilty to a charge of driving a lorry while subject to a six-month “totting-up” disqualification, which had been due to end on September 26 this year.

Police officers inspect a van that was hit in a crash at Sandpiper Drive in Dunfermline.
Police officers inspect the damage after the crash in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said Oprea, who has been in the UK for six years, is a self-employed businessman who owns three delivery vehicles, ordinarily driving one himself.

The solicitor said before the offence, the lorry had been driven from Milton Keynes with a trailer full of goods for the Amazon warehouse by someone being paid by Oprea due to his ban.

Oprea was giving directions as it was the driver’s first trip to Scotland.

He said the journey took 10 to 11 hours and after the delivery, the vehicle was parked on a drive where lorries regularly park for drivers to rest.

The plan was for the same driver to drive back south but he required to take a rest period of about 11 hours and went to stay with a friend in Glasgow, Mr Morrison said.

Police closed Sandpiper Drive in Dunfermline for around three hours.
Police closed Sandpiper Drive in Dunfermline for around three hours. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The lawyer continued: “What then happened is Mr Oprea was sleeping in the front of the tractor vehicle when a van ran into the back of the trailer, and it appears independently confirmed that such an accident did take place.”

Oprea said after the police and van left the scene, he was “afraid to go back into the vehicle to continue his sleep in case something similar happened”.

“So he made the unwise decision to attempt to move the vehicle so that the rear of the trailer was effectively at one end of what are essentially laybys.

“He was only intending to move the vehicle something in the order of 100 to 200 metres, he tells me, and during the course of that journey was obviously spotted by police officers.”

He added: “It’s all rather unfortunate, given that the existing disqualification… runs out a week on Friday.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist fined him £500 and gave him six penalty points.

A statement released on X by Police Scotland said a man has been charged with careless driving in connection with the collision.

