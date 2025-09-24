Fife care home owner fined after resident choked to death on sausage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife care home owner fined after resident choked to death on sausage

Lister House (Fife) Limited admitted culpability after the woman died because her food had not been cut small enough.

By Jamie McKenzie
Lister House care home
The resident died at the Lochore care home.

A Fife care home owner has been fined £68,500 after a resident choked to death eating a sausage.

The woman, who had difficulties swallowing, was on a restricted diet but staff did not ensure the meat was cut into small enough pieces and the skin was removed.

Despite efforts to save the 50-year-old, she died on October 2 2023.

Earlier at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, care home owner Lister House (Fife) Limited pled guilty to one charge in contravention of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

They failed to have in place a system of work at Robert Allan House, in Lochore, to ensure when the woman ate a meal, it consisted of food appropriate to minimise the risk of choking so it could be safely consumed by her.

In consequence she choked while eating and died.

Choked to death

The court heard the woman, who had complex care needs and dysphagia, was on a restricted diet from January 2019 following an incident in which she choked on a piece of pineapple.

Food had to be “soft, tender and moist and bite-sized” in pieces no larger than 1.5 x 1.5cm, with a texture which could be mashed with a fork.

On October 2 2023 food was bought from a local chip shop due to the kitchen’s bi-annual maintenance closure.

The woman ordered a half-sized smoked sausage supper and it was cut into smaller pieces by a carer.

The court heard her consumption was initially unremarkable but she started to eat quickly and was reminded to slow down.

At one stage she placed several pieces of food on the fork and a carer moved the plate away to slow down her pace.

She began choking and staff tried to remove the blockage using the Heimlich manoeuvre and a suction tube. Attempts were unsuccessful and emergency services were called.

A defibrillator was fetched from a nearby school while staff performed CPR but the woman was pronounced dead by a paramedic at 5.40pm.

During a post-mortem examination nine days later, a piece of sausage measuring 3.2cm x 3cm x 2cm, with the skin attached, was recovered from her upper larynx.

HSE investigation

The Health and Safety Executive began enquiries to assess the suitability of staff  training in respect of modified diets and the suitability of the meal served to the woman.

The court heard the carers on duty had cut the chips to a manageable size and the sausage into pieces but not small enough to conform to requirements and they had not removed the skin.

The carers said they were aware of the woman’s restrictions but were unsure how to determine if the pieces were the correct size.

The court heard it was clear from the HSE investigation appropriate information was available to staff and the workers were up-to-date in their training.

Fiscal depute Lisa Duffus said: “With the cook being aware of the required textures that food should be cooked to and the staff being aware of the restrictions, they should, collectively, have been able to ensure that appropriate meals both in texture and size were served to residents with these particular requirements.

“However, the inability of staff to be fully familiar with the maximum size of foods and the kitchen being closed that day, conspired to create the situation that caused (the woman’s) death.

“The staff were diligent in supervising (the woman) during the mealtime and cutting the sausage into smaller pieces.

“It is now apparent that those pieces were not small enough and the failure to remove the skin enhanced the risk of choking that she was exposed to, and when indeed she did choke, it was with fatal consequences”.

Prosecutors accepted the incident can be regarded as a “one off” with tragic consequences.

No ‘systemic failure’

The court heard the company has since taken steps to head off a repeat by giving  training beyond the usual requirements.

Defence lawyer Victoria Anderson replied: “My position is this is not a systemic failing.”

The lawyer argued the case fell between low and medium culpability and the company did not fall far short of the appropriate standard.

She said systems were in place but not sufficiently adhered to or implemented.

Ms Anderson highlighted the company has no previous convictions and has an excellent health and safety record, effective health and safety procedures and accepted responsibility.

She added: “Significant steps to ensure nothing like this would ever happen again have already been taken by this company, who otherwise provide excellent and very valuable service to Fife and beyond”.

Sentencing

Sentencing, Sheriff Lugton said it was a case where systems were in place but not fully implemented and there was a failure to comply with control measures.

The sheriff said he would have fined the company £85,000 – approximately 10% of its profit for the last financial year – but reduced the figure due to the early guilty plea.

A total fine of £68,531.25 was imposed.

