Fife care home owner fined after resident choked to death on sausage

A Fife care home owner has been fined £68,500 after a resident choked to death eating a sausage.

The woman, who had difficulties swallowing, was on a restricted diet but staff did not ensure the meat was cut into small enough pieces and the skin was removed.

Despite efforts to save the 50-year-old, she died on October 2 2023.

Earlier at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, care home owner Lister House (Fife) Limited pled guilty to one charge in contravention of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

They failed to have in place a system of work at Robert Allan House, in Lochore, to ensure when the woman ate a meal, it consisted of food appropriate to minimise the risk of choking so it could be safely consumed by her.

In consequence she choked while eating and died.

Choked to death

The court heard the woman, who had complex care needs and dysphagia, was on a restricted diet from January 2019 following an incident in which she choked on a piece of pineapple.

Food had to be “soft, tender and moist and bite-sized” in pieces no larger than 1.5 x 1.5cm, with a texture which could be mashed with a fork.

On October 2 2023 food was bought from a local chip shop due to the kitchen’s bi-annual maintenance closure.

The woman ordered a half-sized smoked sausage supper and it was cut into smaller pieces by a carer.

The court heard her consumption was initially unremarkable but she started to eat quickly and was reminded to slow down.

At one stage she placed several pieces of food on the fork and a carer moved the plate away to slow down her pace.

She began choking and staff tried to remove the blockage using the Heimlich manoeuvre and a suction tube. Attempts were unsuccessful and emergency services were called.

A defibrillator was fetched from a nearby school while staff performed CPR but the woman was pronounced dead by a paramedic at 5.40pm.

During a post-mortem examination nine days later, a piece of sausage measuring 3.2cm x 3cm x 2cm, with the skin attached, was recovered from her upper larynx.

HSE investigation

The Health and Safety Executive began enquiries to assess the suitability of staff training in respect of modified diets and the suitability of the meal served to the woman.

The court heard the carers on duty had cut the chips to a manageable size and the sausage into pieces but not small enough to conform to requirements and they had not removed the skin.

The carers said they were aware of the woman’s restrictions but were unsure how to determine if the pieces were the correct size.

The court heard it was clear from the HSE investigation appropriate information was available to staff and the workers were up-to-date in their training.

Fiscal depute Lisa Duffus said: “With the cook being aware of the required textures that food should be cooked to and the staff being aware of the restrictions, they should, collectively, have been able to ensure that appropriate meals both in texture and size were served to residents with these particular requirements.

“However, the inability of staff to be fully familiar with the maximum size of foods and the kitchen being closed that day, conspired to create the situation that caused (the woman’s) death.

“The staff were diligent in supervising (the woman) during the mealtime and cutting the sausage into smaller pieces.

“It is now apparent that those pieces were not small enough and the failure to remove the skin enhanced the risk of choking that she was exposed to, and when indeed she did choke, it was with fatal consequences”.

Prosecutors accepted the incident can be regarded as a “one off” with tragic consequences.

No ‘systemic failure’

The court heard the company has since taken steps to head off a repeat by giving training beyond the usual requirements.

Defence lawyer Victoria Anderson replied: “My position is this is not a systemic failing.”

The lawyer argued the case fell between low and medium culpability and the company did not fall far short of the appropriate standard.

She said systems were in place but not sufficiently adhered to or implemented.

Ms Anderson highlighted the company has no previous convictions and has an excellent health and safety record, effective health and safety procedures and accepted responsibility.

She added: “Significant steps to ensure nothing like this would ever happen again have already been taken by this company, who otherwise provide excellent and very valuable service to Fife and beyond”.

Sentencing

Sentencing, Sheriff Lugton said it was a case where systems were in place but not fully implemented and there was a failure to comply with control measures.

The sheriff said he would have fined the company £85,000 – approximately 10% of its profit for the last financial year – but reduced the figure due to the early guilty plea.

A total fine of £68,531.25 was imposed.

