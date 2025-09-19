Ex-Dundee United star jailed for money laundering

A former Dundee United striker caught carrying out a £400,000 money laundering handover has been jailed.

James Keatings, 33, transported heavy boxes of crime cash in a white Transit van while working as a plasterer.

Keatings, once on the books of clubs including Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, St Johnstone and Raith Rovers admitted possessing and transferring criminal property.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard he had been drawn into crime after a hip injury at the age of 27 left him in chronic pain.

His career spiralled to lower levels in the game before he quit altogether and learned a trade.

Tony Graham KC, defending, said: “At the age of 30, having had a relatively promising career, it was time for him to acknowledge that he was not viable as a footballer going forward.

“It represented a considerable deterioration in his ability to earn and a consequent deterioration in his lifestyle.

“Whilst playing with senior clubs even on basic wages such as £1,500 to £1,800 a week, there were always win bonuses and six-figure incrementals.”

Mr Graham said the hip problem – for which a resurfacing operation had been offered next month after a three-year wait – was coupled with a deterioration in his mental health after having had to abandon his footballing career.

Mr Graham said: “He was medicated with various prescription painkillers but he did not consider they were sufficient to alleviate the pain he endured.

“Whilst the medication which he sourced was that which he would have been prescribed, he was sourcing it illicitly in quantities to allow him to self-medicate.

“He endured that pain. He was dealing with those who were able to source that medication for him without recourse to a pharmacy.

“An opportunity arose to be paid in medication for performing a a service for moving this sum of money and this he duly did.”

Keatings was arrested earlier this year following a tip off in 2024 to the National Crime Agency about a large dirty cash handover due to take place in a street in Wishaw.

The court was told police and officers from the NCA lay wait on June 28 2024 and a Mercedes van arrived and parked.

A few minutes later Keatings appeared, driving a Ford Transit and parked next to the Mercedes.

Keatings “got out and removed two weighty boxes from his van and put them in the rear of the Mercedes”.

Both vans then drove away.

The Mercedes driver was later arrested in Dollar, after he had picked up a woman carrying “a weighty polythene bag” in Glasgow.

Inside the van, officers found two office boxes containing 78 bundles of notes, each of about £5,000 – in total £390,040.

Keatings’ DNA and prints were on the boxes, elastic bands found within them and some bank notes.

Sheriff Christopher Shead jailed Keatings for 13 and a half months.

He said: “A custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal.”

Keatings, of Wishaw, showed no emotion as he was led down to the cells.

On the public benches, members of his family wept.

He will face further proceedings in October under the Proceeds of Crime Act to seize the criminal cash.

