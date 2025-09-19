Ex-Dundee United star jailed for money laundering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee United star jailed for money laundering

Former footballer James Keatings was caught shifting boxes of dirty cash.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
James Keatings
James Keatings at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

A former Dundee United striker caught carrying out a £400,000 money laundering handover has been jailed.

James Keatings, 33, transported heavy boxes of crime cash in a white Transit van while working as a plasterer.

Keatings, once on the books of clubs including Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, St Johnstone and Raith Rovers admitted possessing and transferring criminal property.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard he had been drawn into crime after a hip injury at the age of 27 left him in chronic pain.

His career spiralled to lower levels in the game before he quit altogether and learned a trade.

James Keatings
James Keatings. Image: National Crime Agency

Tony Graham KC, defending, said: “At the age of 30, having had a relatively promising career, it was time for him to acknowledge that he was not viable as a footballer going forward.

“It represented a considerable deterioration in his ability to earn and a consequent deterioration in his lifestyle.

“Whilst playing with senior clubs even on basic wages such as £1,500 to £1,800 a week, there were always win bonuses and six-figure incrementals.”

James Keatings
Keatings in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Mr Graham said the hip problem – for which a resurfacing operation had been offered next month after a three-year wait – was coupled with a deterioration in his mental health after having had to abandon his footballing career.

Mr Graham said: “He was medicated with various prescription painkillers but he did not consider they were sufficient to alleviate the pain he endured.

“Whilst the medication which he sourced was that which he would have been prescribed, he was sourcing it illicitly in quantities to allow him to self-medicate.

“He endured that pain. He was dealing with those who were able to source that medication for him without recourse to a pharmacy.

“An opportunity arose to be paid in medication for performing a a service for moving this sum of money and this he duly did.”

Keatings was arrested earlier this year following a tip off in 2024 to the National Crime Agency about a large dirty cash handover due to take place in a street in Wishaw.

James Keatings, Raith Rovers
Keatings played for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

The court was told police and officers from the NCA lay wait on June 28 2024 and a Mercedes van arrived and parked.

A few minutes later Keatings appeared, driving a Ford Transit and parked next to the Mercedes.

Keatings “got out and removed two weighty boxes from his van and put them in the rear of the Mercedes”.

Both vans then drove away.

The Mercedes driver was later arrested in Dollar, after he had picked up a woman carrying “a weighty polythene bag” in Glasgow.

Inside the van, officers found two office boxes containing 78 bundles of notes, each of about £5,000 – in total £390,040.

Keatings’ DNA and prints were on the boxes, elastic bands found within them and some bank notes.

Falkirk Sheriff Court
Keatings was jailed at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Christopher Shead jailed Keatings for 13 and a half months.

He said: “A custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal.”

Keatings, of Wishaw, showed no emotion as he was led down to the cells.

On the public benches, members of his family wept.

He will face further proceedings in October under the Proceeds of Crime Act to seize the criminal cash.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

