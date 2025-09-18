Pet ban for cruel Stirling dog owner who starved XL bully

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Pet ban for cruel Stirling dog owner who starved XL bully

Dylan McKie appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Dylan McKie
Dylan McKie.

A Stirling man who starved his XL bully to less than half the breed’s usual weight has been banned from keeping animals for three years.

Dylan McKie, of Cowie, just outside Stirling, kept the XL bully locked in a cage in a kitchen, where it was left to lie in its own filth.

The dog – called Rolo – developed sores on its legs and an injury to its tail, none of which were treated by a vet.

At Stirling Sheriff Court McKie pled guilty to a charge of failing to meet the needs of an animal.

Fiscal depute Lucy Clark said the dog was “exceptionally underweight”.

“The SSPCA became involved when a concerned member of the public contacted them about the condition the dog was in,” she said.

“There was some difficulty gaining access to the dog but they attended on August 19 (last year) and the accused allowed an individual from the SSPCA access to the property and the dog was found in the condition depicted.

“The dog weighed 15.6 kg, with a score of one over nine in terms of thinness.

“The tail had also been damaged and there was wounds on the hock and elbow caused by lying on the hard surface.”

Dirty dog crate
McKie kept the dog in a filthy condition. Image: Crown Office

It is understood Rolo has since been destroyed due to being a banned breed.

McKie admitted failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of the dog were met between June and August 2024.

He kept it in a cage which was saturated with urine and faeces, had no clean or comfortable bedding and had sharp and hazardous parts.

He also stopped the dog displaying normal behaviour by failing to allow it space to move.

Representing himself, McKie told the court he was unable to spare the time to look after the dog.

He said: “I work from Monday to Friday and some Saturdays and would only be in on the Sunday or after work.

“Most weekends, I want to be with my child.”

Filthy dog crate
The dog’s filthy crate. Image: Crown Office

Noting the dog had been bought as a present for his then-partner, Sheriff Neil Kinnear opted to impose a financial penalty.

He fined the 24-year-old £380 and imposed the ban on keeping dogs.

XL Bullies are a banned breed in the UK, with males typically weighing between 36 and 64kg.

