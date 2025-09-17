Second man in court accused of murdering Perth dad Stephen Speedie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Second man in court accused of murdering Perth dad Stephen Speedie

Wez MacLeod was re-arrested and charged by detectives probing the sudden death of 29-year-old Stephen Speedie earlier this summer.

By Jamie Buchan
Stephen Speedie.
Stephen Speedie, 29, was from Perth. Image: Police Scotland.

A second man has appeared in court in connection with the suspected murder of a Perth father-of-one on a remote country road.

Wez MacLeod was re-arrested and charged by detectives probing the sudden death of 29-year-old Stephen Speedie earlier this summer.

Mr Speedie’s body was found on a rural route between Kinross and Dunning on June 13, prompting a major police investigation.

Detectives confirmed they were treating the death as murder following the results of a post-mortem examination.

MacLeod, 36, was arrested at the time but released pending further enquiries.

Police van at the scene.
Police at the scene near Dunning on Friday June 13. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

He has now appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court accused of murder.

MacLeod, of Inverness-shire, further faces a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea and was fully committed for trial. He was remanded in custody.

Tributes to ‘big softie with a massive heart’

Full details of the allegations MacLeod faces have not been disclosed.

On June 16, 42-year-old John Higgins appeared in court accused of murdering Mr Speedie by attacking him with a knife.

He was also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by burning clothes.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed: “A 36-year-old man has been re-arrested and charged in connection with the death of Stephen Speedie in South Perthshire in June 2025.”

Stephen Speedie. Image: Supplied

Thousands of pounds was raised via an online fundraising site to help pay for Mr Speedie’s funeral.

Stepfather Dougie Bryce, who set up the Gofundme page, wrote the money would go towards giving Mr Speedie “the best send off”.

He added: “Stephen sadly leaves behind his beautiful two-year-old girl, who he adored dearly.”

His friend Taylor Harrison also paid tribute.

He told us: “He was my best friend, he meant so much to me and was like a brother, he was part of the family.

“Speedie was a really kind and caring guy who always stood by me.”

Taylor’s mother Tricia added: “He was a big softie with a massive heart who would have done anything for anybody.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

