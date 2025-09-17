Second man in court accused of murdering Perth dad Stephen Speedie

A second man has appeared in court in connection with the suspected murder of a Perth father-of-one on a remote country road.

Wez MacLeod was re-arrested and charged by detectives probing the sudden death of 29-year-old Stephen Speedie earlier this summer.

Mr Speedie’s body was found on a rural route between Kinross and Dunning on June 13, prompting a major police investigation.

Detectives confirmed they were treating the death as murder following the results of a post-mortem examination.

MacLeod, 36, was arrested at the time but released pending further enquiries.

He has now appeared on petition at Perth Sheriff Court accused of murder.

MacLeod, of Inverness-shire, further faces a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea and was fully committed for trial. He was remanded in custody.

Tributes to ‘big softie with a massive heart’

Full details of the allegations MacLeod faces have not been disclosed.

On June 16, 42-year-old John Higgins appeared in court accused of murdering Mr Speedie by attacking him with a knife.

He was also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by burning clothes.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed: “A 36-year-old man has been re-arrested and charged in connection with the death of Stephen Speedie in South Perthshire in June 2025.”

Thousands of pounds was raised via an online fundraising site to help pay for Mr Speedie’s funeral.

Stepfather Dougie Bryce, who set up the Gofundme page, wrote the money would go towards giving Mr Speedie “the best send off”.

He added: “Stephen sadly leaves behind his beautiful two-year-old girl, who he adored dearly.”

His friend Taylor Harrison also paid tribute.

He told us: “He was my best friend, he meant so much to me and was like a brother, he was part of the family.

“Speedie was a really kind and caring guy who always stood by me.”

Taylor’s mother Tricia added: “He was a big softie with a massive heart who would have done anything for anybody.”

