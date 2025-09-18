Boxer blasted for ‘reprehensible’ outburst after clashing with police in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Boxer blasted for ‘reprehensible’ outburst after clashing with police in Perth

Daniel Guthrie turned on constables after trying to escape from them down a dead-end alley.

By Jamie Buchan
Daniel Guthrie. Image: Avon and Somerset Police
A Somerset boxer launched into a bigoted rant after clashing with police in Perth city centre, calling one officer a “dirty Scottish c***.”

Daniel Guthrie turned on constables after trying to escape from them down a dead-end alley.

The 43-year-old grabbed hold of one PC and swung a punch at him, before attempting to sink his teeth into another.

Guthrie, from Yeovil in the south-west of England, then barraged officers with a volley of “reprehensible” abuse as he was transferred to custody in Dundee, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

He appeared in the dock and pled guilty to two charges of police assault and one of threatening or abusive behaviour, aggravated by prejudice to sexual orientation.

‘You both have sex with men’

Fiscal depute Stuart Duncan, prosecuting, said police were called to reports of an “aggressive male” at a taxi rank in the city centre just after 4am on September 4 2022.

When officers arrived they saw Guthrie dart up an alleyway.

“He ran into a dead end,” Mr Duncan said.

“He then turned around and towards police, before adopting an aggressive stance.

“The accused suddenly lunged forwards and attempted to strike one officer to the head.”

Guthrie was restrained by the two PCs but as they fitted handcuffs, he tried to bite one of them, then launched into a tirade of swearing and homophobic slurs.

“F*** you, f******,” he ranted.

“You both have sex with men you f***ing p****.”

The verbal abuse continued as he was driven to Dundee police HQ.

“You can get f***ed you dirty black f***ers,” he shouted.

He told one officer he was a “dirty Scottish c***.”

Consequences

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “Luckily there were no injuries as a result of this incident but nonetheless, this was unacceptable behaviour on behalf of Mr Guthrie.”

She said he had already spent 25 days on remand — the equivalent of a 50-day jail sentence.

Sheriff Mark Stewart KC told Guthrie: “It doesn’t need to be said out loud but your behaviour was totally unacceptable.

“The language and behaviour was reprehensible.

“These police officers were simply doing their job and they have a right to go about their work without being abused in this vile way.”

Perth Sheriff Court exterior
Perth Sheriff Court.

The sheriff added: “I think your behaviour is entrenched and you display the attitude of someone who does not want any assistance and you believe you are entitled to behave in the way you choose.

“But you cannot behaved as you please, because there will be consequences and if you continue in this way, you will almost certainly end up in custody.”

Guthrie, of Kingston, Yeovil, was placed on supervision for 18 months.

He appeared upbeat as he left the dock, telling court staff: “Take care everyone, cheers.”

