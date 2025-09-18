Boxer blasted for ‘reprehensible’ outburst after clashing with police in Perth

A Somerset boxer launched into a bigoted rant after clashing with police in Perth city centre, calling one officer a “dirty Scottish c***.”

Daniel Guthrie turned on constables after trying to escape from them down a dead-end alley.

The 43-year-old grabbed hold of one PC and swung a punch at him, before attempting to sink his teeth into another.

Guthrie, from Yeovil in the south-west of England, then barraged officers with a volley of “reprehensible” abuse as he was transferred to custody in Dundee, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

He appeared in the dock and pled guilty to two charges of police assault and one of threatening or abusive behaviour, aggravated by prejudice to sexual orientation.

‘You both have sex with men’

Fiscal depute Stuart Duncan, prosecuting, said police were called to reports of an “aggressive male” at a taxi rank in the city centre just after 4am on September 4 2022.

When officers arrived they saw Guthrie dart up an alleyway.

“He ran into a dead end,” Mr Duncan said.

“He then turned around and towards police, before adopting an aggressive stance.

“The accused suddenly lunged forwards and attempted to strike one officer to the head.”

Guthrie was restrained by the two PCs but as they fitted handcuffs, he tried to bite one of them, then launched into a tirade of swearing and homophobic slurs.

“F*** you, f******,” he ranted.

“You both have sex with men you f***ing p****.”

The verbal abuse continued as he was driven to Dundee police HQ.

“You can get f***ed you dirty black f***ers,” he shouted.

He told one officer he was a “dirty Scottish c***.”

Consequences

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “Luckily there were no injuries as a result of this incident but nonetheless, this was unacceptable behaviour on behalf of Mr Guthrie.”

She said he had already spent 25 days on remand — the equivalent of a 50-day jail sentence.

Sheriff Mark Stewart KC told Guthrie: “It doesn’t need to be said out loud but your behaviour was totally unacceptable.

“The language and behaviour was reprehensible.

“These police officers were simply doing their job and they have a right to go about their work without being abused in this vile way.”

The sheriff added: “I think your behaviour is entrenched and you display the attitude of someone who does not want any assistance and you believe you are entitled to behave in the way you choose.

“But you cannot behaved as you please, because there will be consequences and if you continue in this way, you will almost certainly end up in custody.”

Guthrie, of Kingston, Yeovil, was placed on supervision for 18 months.

He appeared upbeat as he left the dock, telling court staff: “Take care everyone, cheers.”

