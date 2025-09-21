Perth roofer ambushed man in metal pole attack

A Perth company boss who ambushed a man with a metal pole, leaving him with multiple “not insignificant” head injuries, has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Mark Dillon repeatedly struck his victim with the weapon after he turned up outside his city home with his ex-girlfriend.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Dillon, who runs his own roofing firm, battered the man in the street on the evening of December 3 last year.

The victim needed several stitches to a three-inch wound on the top of his head.

Dillon pled guilty to assaulting his victim to his injury, as well as breaching a bail order not to contact his former partner.

Head injuries

Fiscal depute Stuart Duncan, prosecuting, said Dillon and his ex had been in a relationship for about 13 years.

The court heard the former partner and the complainer parked up outside Dillon’s Gannochy Edge property at about 8pm, as part of a pre-arranged visit.

“The accused then appeared at the vehicle,” said Mr Duncan.

“The complainer got out and asked the accused what he was doing.”

The female passenger noticed that her ex was carrying a metal pole and immediately phoned police.

Dillon then swung the weapon, striking the top of the man’s head and causing a three-inch laceration.

“The complainer made efforts to defend himself, raising his left arm,” said Mr Duncan.

“The accused continued to strike him with the pole to the left hand side of his head, causing swelling to his left eyebrow and a cut to his ear.”

The victim was later treated at Perth Royal Infirmary.

He received five stitches to the most serious headwound, while another laceration had to be glued.

Case can’t be ‘swept under the carpet’

The court heard that Dillon had tried to explain his behaviour to social workers, but accepted there was no excuse for the assault.

His lawyer described him as an “industrious” man who employs two people.

Sheriff Mark Stewart KC said: “This was a relatively serious incident.

“This is someone who has approached an individual – for reasons he accepted are not valid – and used a weapon to strike him, causing injuries to his head which required medical intervention.

“These were not insignificant injuries.

“I do not see this as a matter that can be simply swept under the carpet.”

The sheriff ordered Dillon to carry out 175 hours of unpaid work.

He told him: “You understand that behaviour of this sort is unacceptable.”

Dillon was further ordered to stay away from his ex and his assault victim for two years.

In 2022, Dillon was ordered to pay compensation to business rivals after he was caught on CCTV smashing up their work vans.

Along with co-accused Euan Boyes, he used a variety of tools to hobble the vehicles while they were parked outside their opponent’s homes.

