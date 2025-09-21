Perth roofer ambushed man in metal pole attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Perth roofer ambushed man in metal pole attack

Mark Dillon repeatedly struck his victim with the weapon after he turned up outside his Perth home with his ex-girlfriend.

By Jamie Buchan
Mark Dillon
Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Perth company boss who ambushed a man with a metal pole, leaving him with multiple “not insignificant” head injuries, has been sentenced to unpaid work.

Mark Dillon repeatedly struck his victim with the weapon after he turned up outside his city home with his ex-girlfriend.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Dillon, who runs his own roofing firm, battered the man in the street on the evening of December 3 last year.

The victim needed several stitches to a three-inch wound on the top of his head.

Dillon pled guilty to assaulting his victim to his injury, as well as breaching a bail order not to contact his former partner.

Head injuries

Fiscal depute Stuart Duncan, prosecuting, said Dillon and his ex had been in a relationship for about 13 years.

The court heard the former partner and the complainer parked up outside Dillon’s Gannochy Edge property at about 8pm, as part of a pre-arranged visit.

“The accused then appeared at the vehicle,” said Mr Duncan.

“The complainer got out and asked the accused what he was doing.”

Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The female passenger noticed that her ex was carrying a metal pole and immediately phoned police.

Dillon then swung the weapon, striking the top of the man’s head and causing a three-inch laceration.

“The complainer made efforts to defend himself, raising his left arm,” said Mr Duncan.

“The accused continued to strike him with the pole to the left hand side of his head, causing swelling to his left eyebrow and a cut to his ear.”

The victim was later treated at Perth Royal Infirmary.

He received five stitches to the most serious headwound, while another laceration had to be glued.

Case can’t be ‘swept under the carpet’

The court heard that Dillon had tried to explain his behaviour to social workers, but accepted there was no excuse for the assault.

His lawyer described him as an “industrious” man who employs two people.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Mark Stewart KC said: “This was a relatively serious incident.

“This is someone who has approached an individual – for reasons he accepted are not valid – and used a weapon to strike him, causing injuries to his head which required medical intervention.

“These were not insignificant injuries.

“I do not see this as a matter that can be simply swept under the carpet.”

The sheriff ordered Dillon to carry out 175 hours of unpaid work.

He told him: “You understand that behaviour of this sort is unacceptable.”

Dillon was further ordered to stay away from his ex and his assault victim for two years.

In 2022, Dillon was ordered to pay compensation to business rivals after he was caught on CCTV smashing up their work vans.

Along with co-accused Euan Boyes, he used a variety of tools to hobble the vehicles while they were parked outside their opponent’s homes.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Richard McWilliams
Slow-moving pensioner caused multiple near-misses near Stirling
James Nisbet was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife pensioner 'has taken himself off social media' after worrying messages to schoolgirl
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Tit-for-tat and Lidl struggle
James Keatings
Ex-Dundee United star jailed for money laundering
John Willans
Perth wheelchair rugby star's world cup place in jeopardy after domestic offence
The van struck a HGV lorry on Sandpiper Drive in Dunfermline.
Banned driver caught moving lorry '100 to 200 metres' after Dunfermline crash
Premier Inn sign
Part of chewed-off ear left in Monifieth hotel reception after assault
Mohammed Gado
Fears Dundee sex attack doctor has fled the country
Brian Kinloch
Perth prison pair in pool ball assault days after TV appearance
Daily court round-up logo.
Thursday court round-up — Somersault assault and porn addiction