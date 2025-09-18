Thursday court round-up — Somersault assault and porn addiction

An apprentice welder left his victim needing three metal plates in his jaw after booting him so hard he somersaulted.

Ethan Livie, 22, admitted assaulting a drunken loner who followed him home from Utopia nightclub in Montrose in the early hours of February 24 last year.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the victim consumed a bottle of Buckfast and two cans of Strongbow before heading to Sharkey’s Bar alone at 12.30am.

He continued to drink until closing time, then went to Utopia, where he became involved in an argument with Livie in the smoking area, during which the accused had to be held back.

When Livie and friends were walking home, he became aware the man was behind them and asked: “Why are you following us?”

On Castle Place, near Jay’s Fast Food, the man swung for Livie and a friend but missed and fell.

The court heard while the man was on the pavement, Livie ran towards him and kicked him on the head with “significant” force, knocking him unconscious.

The momentum from the kick caused Livie to “front flip” over his victim. He got up and booted him twice more in the chest.

The victim suffered a broken upper and lower jaw and needed undergo surgery to have three metal plates fitted. He also suffered numbness in his lip.

First offender Livie, of Sinclair Gardens in Hillside, pled guilty to assault to severe injury, impairment and permanent disfigurement, while acting with another.

Allegations the assault was life-endangering were removed by prosecutors.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered reports ahead of sentencing on October 30 and continued Livie’s bail.

Rescued from flat

A notorious Fife sex offender abducted a 13-year-old in his home and covered her with a duvet, leaving her “frozen with fear”. James Haggerty, 26, fled when others using a social media app discovered the child’s location and arrived at the Glenrothes property. The next day, police tracked down Haggerty in another address in the town, where he made threats to kill himself and threw knives from a window.

Porn addiction

A Dunfermline joiner claimed his mainstream porn addiction led to downloading child sexual abuse images and videos.

Wojcieck Klasa, 34, had two devices containing the sick content, depicting female children aged between two and 15.

Klasa, of Lady Campbells Court, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent photos or pseudo-photos of children between March 27 2022 and October 8 2024 at his home or elsewhere.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court that in September last year, police received intelligence to suggest indecent images were being uploaded to the internet at Klasa’s home.

A search was carried out on October 8 and a Notebook computer and phone were seized and analysed and 119 images and 16 videos were found – 16 images and one video were rated as the most graphic category A kind.

Defence lawyer Amy Harley said the offending stems from an “addiction” to mainstream pornography and he engaged in a chat website where people shared mostly legal pornography but on occasion the files included indecent images of children.

Ms Harley said Klasa would download content then delete it, noting all the images found were inaccessible.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick said he is required to obtain background reports because Klasa has no previous convictions.

Klasa was put on the sex offenders register and sentencing was deferred until November 4, with Klasa still on bail.

Starved XL bully

A Stirling man who starved his XL bully to less than half the breed’s usual weight has been banned from keeping animals for three years. Dylan McKie kept XL bully Rolo, which has since been destroyed, locked in a cage in a kitchen, where it was left to lie in its own filth.

Multiple assaults

Aidan Milne, 23, flew into a drunken rage at his mother’s home in Dalgety Bay on August 21 this year and assaulted her, his sister, a friend and a police officer.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Milne, of Chandlers Rise, Dalgety Bay, pled guilty to four assaults – one resulting in injury to a female police constable – and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court Milne’s mother woke him for dinner and he started to “thrash out”, grabbing and pulling her.

He followed the woman, who is in her 60s, downstairs as she fled, continuing to push and grab her.

The fiscal said: “She locked herself in the study and text her daughter, saying ‘he has gone nuts and attacked me and ripped my clothes’.”

Her daughter, in her 20s, arrived with a friend and found her mother in the living room crying hysterically with ripped clothes.

Milne came downstairs and became aggressive so his sister texted her friend to come inside to help but Milne slammed the door in her face, telling her to “f**k off”.

The fiscal continued: “She kept trying to get in and he lashed out and kicked her on the legs, saying ‘I’m going to kill you'”.

Milne pulled his sister to the ground and “tried to kick and punch her while shouting he was going to kill her,” Ms Yousaf said.

His mother managed to separate them and Milne left.

Police found him lying on some grass with a friend after reports of him banging doors nearby and a female officer approached.

The fiscal went on: “He jumped up and repeatedly punched her to her cheek, causing her to stumble back.

“She felt excruciating pain in her cheek and there was swelling right away.”

Milne went on to abuse and threaten police after his arrest.

Defence lawyer Elaine Buist said her first offender client cannot remember the alcohol-fuelled incident.

Now at college and still staying with his mother, Milne was given 130 hours of unpaid work.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.