Fife pensioner ‘has taken himself off social media’ after worrying messages to schoolgirl

James Nisbet was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after admitting sending sexual messages to a teenage girl.

By Ross Gardiner
James Nisbet was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
A pensioner sex offender from Fife has been placed under supervision after sending a teenage girl worrying messages on social media.

James Nisbet returned to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after sending a barrage of Facebook messages to his young victim on June 23 last year.

The 70-year-old, from Kirkcaldy, was criticised by a sheriff for “not fully appreciating the wrongdoing” of his conduct.

Nisbet, who has the word LOVE tattooed in block capitals across the knuckles of his left hand, will be on the sex offenders register until 2027.

Uncomfortable messages

At an earlier hearing, fiscal depute Christine Allan told the court Nisbet knew his victim and messaged her on Facebook.

She said: “He asked how she was and he then asked to see an updated photo.”

She said the girl sent him a headshot, to which he replied “wow baby, you looking good”.

After discussing pregnancy, the conversation turned sexual.

Nisbet made the girl uncomfortable when he asked the girl if any boys had tried to “play” with her.

He later messaged: “Be careful with boys and they only want to get their hands in your panties”, before adding “sex is beautiful if you find the right guy – not just wanting you for sex”.

“What I mean, wanting to put his man up your p***y.”

He also stated: “Last time I saw you, you were turning into a very beautiful young woman. You were starting to get boobies.”

After the matter was reported and Nisbet was made aware of the girl’s distress, he made attempts to “reconcile” with her but she did not respond.

‘Completely unacceptable’

Sentencing had been deferred for social workers to compile a background report on Nisbet.

When he returned to the dock, his solicitor said: “He hasn’t suffered the best of health in the recent past, which he attributes to the fact that he was drinking to excess.

“He’s had very lengthy discussions and is under no illusion that behaviour such as this is not acceptable in this day and age, if ever.

“He doesn’t take appearing in court lightly.

“He himself has reduced his consumption of alcohol and has taken himself off social media.”

James Nisbet
Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC placed Nisbet under supervision and on the sex offenders register, each for 18 months.

He imposed a string of conditions during that period including banning Nisbet from any contact with children under 16 unless pre-approved.

Nisbet must make his phone available for inspection, must not clear his internet use and cannot do anything to hide his online footprint.

The sheriff also banned Nisbet from dating websites.

He said: “You pled guilty to a charge of sending sexual written communication to (the complainer) who was under 16 at the time.

“I have had the benefit of a detailed report.

“As is acknowledged, this is behaviour which is completely unacceptable.

“There are concerns expressed by the writer of the report that you do not appear to fully appreciate the wrongdoing of this behaviour.”

