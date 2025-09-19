Perth prison pair in pool ball assault days after TV appearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth prison pair in pool ball assault days after TV appearance

Three men were handed prison sentences after admitting a nasty attack involving a pool ball last February.

By Ross Gardiner
Brian Kinloch
Brian Kinloch. Image: BBC

Inmates who featured in a BBC documentary about the Scottish Prison Service have been handed more time behind bars after a violent gang assault in HMP Perth days after appearing on TV.

Brian Kinloch, James Donoghue and Kieran Wallace were all brought from the Edinburgh Road jail to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for a jury trial.

However, the trio all pled guilty to reduced assault charges.

Just 11 days before the attack, the BBC aired a documentary about Scotland’s prisons in which both Kinloch and Wallace were interviewed on camera.

In Prisons on the Brink, Kinloch described having “homicidal” feelings and the governor conceded inmates sharing small cells – about which Wallace spoke – leads to increased violence.

B-Hall brawl

The men pled guilty to assaulting Sean Collins outside a cell in the prison‘s B-Hall On February 16 2024.

They admitted a reduced charge of throwing a pool ball at him and repeatedly punching him to the head and body.

A reference to the attack causing serious injury was deleted from the charge.

Allegations they repeatedly slashed and stabbed at Mr Collins’ head with a sharp object were also removed.

Kinloch and Donoghue had pleas of not guilty to possessing offensive weapons accepted.

Sheriff James Williamson jailed them for 18 months each and Wallace for a year.

View of prison life

Both Kinloch, 38, and Wallace, 26, appeared in a BBC Disclosure episode filmed inside HMP Perth which aired on last February.

The BBC was given access to film at Scotland’s oldest jail for five days.

HMP Perth
HMP Perth.

Kinloch spoke of a recent suicide in the jail and said there was a seven-month waiting list to access mental health treatment.

“I’ve been brought up in all different establishments throughout my life and there are more people in here that probably should be hospitalised or at least treated.

“Since I’ve been in, I’ve tried to access mental health, which has been very difficult. It’s difficult for most people.

“This is more like a mental health facility than a prison.

“I’ve been on suicide watch, I’ve fluctuated between wanting to hurt somebody and hurt myself so it goes from homicidal to suicidal very quickly.”

Second interviewee

Wallace was quizzed on spending upwards of 19 hours a day in a cell, which the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture says is too small to share.

He said: “It’s a bit awkward, isn’t it?

“It’d be hard enough for one person never mind two.”

Kieran Wallace also featured in the BBC Disclosure episode. Image: BBC

Following Wallace’s section, the documentary cuts to a conversation with jail governor Andy Hodge, who said: “That’s a real stretch — two adult men into one room where you’ve got one TV, one kettle.

“You know, tensions start to build, people start to fall out and violence amongst the residents starts to go up.”

3rd attacker and victim’s misbehaviour

James Donoghue, 43, did not appear on the hour-long programme but has hit the headlines before for his conduct behind bars.

Last December, he received a prison sentence after a soup-flinging fight left another inmate badly injured.

In 2016, the convicted armed robber was locked up for using pots of jam to set fire to his cell.

The trio’s victim Collins, from Dundee, has also attracted media attention for his behaviour in HMP Perth.

He received a sentence of more than two and a half years when he threw a cup of human waste over a prison officer in 2015.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

