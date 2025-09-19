Perth prison pair in pool ball assault days after TV appearance

Inmates who featured in a BBC documentary about the Scottish Prison Service have been handed more time behind bars after a violent gang assault in HMP Perth days after appearing on TV.

Brian Kinloch, James Donoghue and Kieran Wallace were all brought from the Edinburgh Road jail to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for a jury trial.

However, the trio all pled guilty to reduced assault charges.

Just 11 days before the attack, the BBC aired a documentary about Scotland’s prisons in which both Kinloch and Wallace were interviewed on camera.

In Prisons on the Brink, Kinloch described having “homicidal” feelings and the governor conceded inmates sharing small cells – about which Wallace spoke – leads to increased violence.

B-Hall brawl

The men pled guilty to assaulting Sean Collins outside a cell in the prison‘s B-Hall On February 16 2024.

They admitted a reduced charge of throwing a pool ball at him and repeatedly punching him to the head and body.

A reference to the attack causing serious injury was deleted from the charge.

Allegations they repeatedly slashed and stabbed at Mr Collins’ head with a sharp object were also removed.

Kinloch and Donoghue had pleas of not guilty to possessing offensive weapons accepted.

Sheriff James Williamson jailed them for 18 months each and Wallace for a year.

View of prison life

Both Kinloch, 38, and Wallace, 26, appeared in a BBC Disclosure episode filmed inside HMP Perth which aired on last February.

The BBC was given access to film at Scotland’s oldest jail for five days.

Kinloch spoke of a recent suicide in the jail and said there was a seven-month waiting list to access mental health treatment.

“I’ve been brought up in all different establishments throughout my life and there are more people in here that probably should be hospitalised or at least treated.

“Since I’ve been in, I’ve tried to access mental health, which has been very difficult. It’s difficult for most people.

“This is more like a mental health facility than a prison.

“I’ve been on suicide watch, I’ve fluctuated between wanting to hurt somebody and hurt myself so it goes from homicidal to suicidal very quickly.”

Second interviewee

Wallace was quizzed on spending upwards of 19 hours a day in a cell, which the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture says is too small to share.

He said: “It’s a bit awkward, isn’t it?

“It’d be hard enough for one person never mind two.”

Following Wallace’s section, the documentary cuts to a conversation with jail governor Andy Hodge, who said: “That’s a real stretch — two adult men into one room where you’ve got one TV, one kettle.

“You know, tensions start to build, people start to fall out and violence amongst the residents starts to go up.”

3rd attacker and victim’s misbehaviour

James Donoghue, 43, did not appear on the hour-long programme but has hit the headlines before for his conduct behind bars.

Last December, he received a prison sentence after a soup-flinging fight left another inmate badly injured.

In 2016, the convicted armed robber was locked up for using pots of jam to set fire to his cell.

The trio’s victim Collins, from Dundee, has also attracted media attention for his behaviour in HMP Perth.

He received a sentence of more than two and a half years when he threw a cup of human waste over a prison officer in 2015.

