Friday court round-up — Tit-for-tat and Lidl struggle

A man put his fist through the back windscreen of his partner’s car in a tit-for-tat attack when she scratched his vehicle.

George Newman caused £250 of damage to the Volkswagen Tiguan in what his solicitor described as a “loss of judgement”.

The 28-year-old later agreed to pay to fix the windscreen.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the couple had been arguing at their home in the city on August 1.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cooke said Newman’s partner left the house and got into her car.

“The accused then came out and approached the rear of the vehicle, before smashing the windscreen with his fist.

“This caused glass to shatter over the ground and inside the car.”

When police arrived, they saw Newman nursing a bleeding hand. He was arrested and taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending, said his partner had first scratched his car.

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentence for a good behaviour report and told Newman he could be dealt with more leniently if he stays out of trouble.

Document leak sentencing

The former manager of David Goodwillie’s football team has been sentenced for leaking confidential medical reports of the player’s rape victim. Tony McNally was one of three members of the club who circulated the documents as controversy raged over the former Dundee United striker’s signing for Glasgow United.

Lidl struggle

A drunk customer was placed on supervision for putting a female Dundee supermarket worker on the ground – then complained about the length of his order.

Jamie Henry appeared incredulous when told he would be supervised by the social work department for 18 months.

The 36-year-old had become abusive when approached by a concerned worker at Lidl on Dura Street.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how previous offender Henry and the woman struggled, causing her to fall to the ground near the till area.

Visibly intoxicated Henry was taken to Ninewells for observations and the woman was not injured.

He had previously pled guilty to “abusing” the woman, as opposed to assaulting her.

Defence solicitor Taylor May said her client’s abuse of alcohol combined with mental health problems was linked to his offending history.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael also ordered Henry, of Brook Court, to engage with alcohol counselling and mental health services.

A perturbed Henry said: “I agree to it but I feel 18 months is a bit long,” before being seen to mouth “18 months?”.

Sheriff Carmichael said the order could be reduced if social workers felt it necessary.

Flight fears

There are fears a doctor who sexually abused female patients in his care at a Dundee hospital has fled the country. Mohammed Gado was due to be sentenced at the city’s sheriff court but his lawyers confirmed they have had no contact with him and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Drove off from police

A dangerous teenage driver from Fife who crashed his car in a city centre has been banned from the roads for a year.

Jay Fotheringham ran a red light and drove the wrong way up a one-way street after police activated their blue lights behind him in Inverness

Fotheringham later struggled with them and refused to provide a sample of breath.

The 19-year-old from Lochore appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of dangerous driving, resisting, obstructing or hindering police and failing to provide a sample of breath.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Coakley told the court at around 8.50pm on September 24 last year police searching for the vehicle for an unspecified reason activated their blue lights.

Fotheringham drove away through a red light and was later seen crashing into a wall and driving off. He was seen turning the wrong way down “a narrow, one-way street.”

At around 11.15pm CCTV operators spotted Fotheringham parked outside Inverness Justice Centre and alerted police, who arrived to find him in the driver seat, with a passenger in the vehicle.

As they removed Fotheringham from the vehicle he “became aggressive”, physically resisting, flailing his arms and pushing against officers.

He was taken to the ground and detained and later became violently abusive when asked to give a breath sample.

Solicitor David Patterson said his client was a new driver who had only held a licence for 18 months.

He explained the teenager was visiting the city, was unfamiliar with the streets and relying on a friend navigating using a mobile.

The defence agent explained his client recalled a number of things happening “simultaneously” including the appeared of blue lights and the changing of the traffic lights so drove off and later misjudged a corner resulting in the collision.

Mr Patterson said Fotheringham had only driven off again once he believed all was in order and attributed the choice to drive the wrong way on a one-way street to his lack of knowledge of the local roads.

He added: “It is unfortunate that he did not calm down before the police officers asked him for a breath test.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank banned the young driver for a year – and until he passes the extended test – and fined him £1425.

World cup jeopardy

An army veteran-turned-wheelchair rugby star could be blocked from playing in next year’s world cup tournament after being convicted of a domestic offence. Corporal John Willans was found guilty after trial of threatening behaviour against his then-partner, a serving police officer, at her home in Kinross.

Raped woman after fit

A “cowardly” sex offender who attacked and raped a woman who was having an epileptic seizure is behind bars.

Paul Zarb, 64, of Kelty, had denied raping the woman during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was convicted by a majority verdict.

He assaulted the woman at an address in Fife on August 27 2023 while she was having a seizure and incapable of consenting and raped her.

Judge Alistair Watson told him: “The jury clearly accepted that she was still in the effects of an epileptic seizure and was in no position to consent.

“The logical consequence of that is your actions were cowardly.”

The distressed woman made contact with a helpline after the offence and appeared tearful and in an emotional state during the call.

Zarb had sent her a text message in which he told her: “I am truly sorry.”

The judge noted Zarb has no previous criminal record other than a minor road traffic offence.

He deferred sentence for the preparation of a background report and remanded him.

Zarb was placed on the sex offenders register and he is due to be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on October 24.

